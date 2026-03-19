4 Top-Rated Bubbly, Sparkly Champagne Bars In New York City, According To Reviews

New York City is well known for its electric nightlife, with the Big Apple offering just about any type of social establishment or watering hole you can think of. Within this concrete jungle, you'll discover institutions like The Campbell, one of the country's most stunning bars hidden inside Grand Central Terminal, as well as McSorley's Old Ale House, America's oldest Irish pub. And, of course, NYC is also home to a number of champagne bars.

The beauty of champagne is that the beverage can arguably be enjoyed any time of day, whether it's before or after the sun goes down. This is especially true in NYC, so we've rounded up several suggested spots where you can luxuriate in this iconic sparkling libation. After sorting through reviews from Google, Yelp, and other websites, we've chosen four top-rated NYC champagne bars that are perfect for those who love to pop and sip on sparkling bottles of bubbly.

Whether you want a taste of the finer things in life or a mellow experience with laid-back vibes, the following champagne bars will have you feeling bubbly. All that's left to do is to leave your champagne problems behind, remember to arrive thirsty, and perhaps even hungry.