4 Top-Rated Bubbly, Sparkly Champagne Bars In New York City, According To Reviews
New York City is well known for its electric nightlife, with the Big Apple offering just about any type of social establishment or watering hole you can think of. Within this concrete jungle, you'll discover institutions like The Campbell, one of the country's most stunning bars hidden inside Grand Central Terminal, as well as McSorley's Old Ale House, America's oldest Irish pub. And, of course, NYC is also home to a number of champagne bars.
The beauty of champagne is that the beverage can arguably be enjoyed any time of day, whether it's before or after the sun goes down. This is especially true in NYC, so we've rounded up several suggested spots where you can luxuriate in this iconic sparkling libation. After sorting through reviews from Google, Yelp, and other websites, we've chosen four top-rated NYC champagne bars that are perfect for those who love to pop and sip on sparkling bottles of bubbly.
Whether you want a taste of the finer things in life or a mellow experience with laid-back vibes, the following champagne bars will have you feeling bubbly. All that's left to do is to leave your champagne problems behind, remember to arrive thirsty, and perhaps even hungry.
The Champagne Bar
It's no secret that The Plaza is the embodiment of opulence. But if booking an overnight stay at this Fifth Avenue icon is out of your budget, you can always live it up at The Champagne Bar. As expert Jean-Remi Barbier explained in a blog post for Champagne Every Day, "The Champagne Bar remains a classic and lavish setting." Boasting beautiful chandeliers and ornate molding, this place is pure glamour. Guests can either sit at the bar or at luxe bistro tables, where they can order a glass, a flight, or a mini 375 ml bottle of champagne. Offering top-tier brands like Perrier-Jouët, you can expect to pay $40-plus for a drink.
Looking to pamper yourself even further? Try pairing your bubbly with oysters or truffle fries, or you can enjoy lunch or dinner, too. The Champagne Bar's entrees include filet mignon, a wagyu burger, and more. Named one of the best champagne bars in the US by Wine Enthusiast, a reviewer on OpenTable, where the establishment boasts 4.3 stars, wrote, "What really elevates the experience is how seamlessly the food works with the champagne selection."
On the other hand, a reviewer on Google, where it features a 4.0 rating, noted, "Definitely a splurge, but you're paying for the experience as much as the drinks." The Champagne Bar is open daily and serves drinks from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. It's worth mentioning that The Plaza is also home to the Palm Court, a Central Park gem that makes diners feel like royalty. Notably, they offer afternoon tea with the option of including a glass of champagne with your service.
Champers Social Club
Nestled in SoHo, an NYC neighborhood with unique cobbled streets, is Champers Social Club. This champagne bar ushers visitors into a soft green space filled with flowers, art, and rustic elegance. Their motto proclaims that they provide "champagne for the people," with offerings including bubbles with varying notes, champagne flights, mimosas, and even a champagne tower. And, as their drink menu states, much of what you find at this establishment is from woman-owned brands.
"Decadence is the word that comes to mind when I think of Champers," reads a review from Yelp, where it features a 4.3 rating. This individual added that Champers Social Club has a "nice selection of wines and champagnes, with the appropriate accoutrements for the occasion: caviar, oysters, crudités." While you can nibble on snacks and small bites like those (the deviled eggs are especially popular with reviewers on Google), brunch, lunch, and dinner entrees are also served for those who prefer to pair their glass of bubbly with heartier fare. That said, many users on Google, where Champers Social Club is rated 4.3 stars, say that this is a great place for a girls' day or night out.
"Service, vibe, music, ambience was 10 out of 10. Definitely coming back!" wrote one user. Champers Social Club is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations can be made on Resy; glasses of champagne start at under $20.
Flûte Bar & Lounge
At Flûte Bar & Lounge, you can treat yourself to a glass of champagne in a former speakeasy. As one Tripadvisor user put it, "if you are looking for a romantic place to have a drink and imagine yourself in the 1920s ... this could be your space." Located in Midtown, just a short walk from Central Park, Flûte Bar & Lounge features velvet accents and atmospheric red lighting. Settle into this intimate ambiance with your choice of libation, but if you're hungry, eat before you visit. Although you'll find light bites like charcuterie on the menu, Flûte Bar & Lounge is a champagne-driven establishment.
There's no shortage of drink options here. There's everything from flutes of bubbly, ranging from rosé champagne and Blanc de Blancs (aka chardonnay) to fruity champagne cocktails (prices for beverages start under $20). If you want to, you can splurge on vintage bottles that sell for hundreds of dollars. And if you can't decide what to sip on, why not opt for a flight? Flûte Bar & Lounge has a 4.4 rating on Google, with many reviewers in agreement regarding its distinct vibe and helpful staff. "The bartender was fantastic—she recommended a champagne based on my preferences, and it turned out to be just right," wrote one individual.
In addition to its exceptional service, Flûte Bar & Lounge frequently hosts live music and other events, including French Mondays, their version of happy hour. Flûte Champagne Bar is open daily from 4:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Keep in mind that you will need to walk down a flight of stairs to reach this spot, which is located in a basement.
The Champagne & Caviar Bar at RH Guesthouse New York
Just a few feet away from the High Line, New York City's most scenic trail, is the Champagne & Caviar Bar at RH Guesthouse New York. Located in the Meatpacking District and housed in a 19th-century structure, it exudes contemporary luxury and is just as swanky (or perhaps even more) than the Champagne Bar at The Plaza. Featuring marble accents and low lighting, the venue is decorated with bottles of bubbles that create an ambience that reviewers on OpenTable describe as well-suited for date night or a special occasion. "We were escorted downstairs to a quiet, elegant dining space," penned one individual on the platform. "There we were able to enjoy the caviar, champagne, and each others company without the noise of the city."
This spot, which opened in 2023, presents guests the opportunity to indulge in a five-course caviar tasting experience with a champagne pairing. Also on the menu are caviar cones, a lobster roll, and other delights. In other words, the cuisine at the Champagne & Caviar Bar is just as important as the drinks. Featuring a 4.8 rating on Google, reviewers say that the service, food, and drinks are top-notch. "If you like champagne – and let's face it, who doesn't! – this is one of the best places to go in New York to enjoy a flight or two," stated one individual in their 5-star review.
The Champagne & Caviar Bar arguably offers something for all as patrons can savor somethg simple like a $30 glass of bubbly to a high-priced Dom Pérignon. The bar is open Sunday to Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Reservations can be booked on OpenTable, but reviewers on Google say that walk-ins are accepted.
Methodology
Champagne is synonymous with extravagance, and, as such, we wanted to share four top-rated New York City establishments that we believe are doing this sparkling beverage right. To do so, we looked at ratings and reviews from Yelp, Google, Tripadvisor, and OpenTable. We selected the Champagne Bar, Champers Social Club, Flûte Bar & Lounge, and the Champagne & Caviar Bar at RH Guesthouse New York, as they have acquired (as of this writing) a minimum of a 4.0 rating or higher on at least two of these platforms. Reviewers consistently praised the ambiance and their experiences at these four businesses.
Additionally, we sought out champagne bars for different occasions. For instance, you can do a casual bubbly brunch at Champers Social Club or have a ritzy meal at the Champagne Bar or Champagne & Caviar Bar at RH Guesthouse New York. If you're looking for a place to have a drink and hang out, Flûte Bar & Lounge fits the bill. Pricing was factored in as well.
While you can easily spend a pretty penny at any of these four places, for those who don't want to break the bank, establishments like Champers Social Club and Flûte Bar & Lounge also offer a moderately priced experience.