Arizona's 5 Best Beginner-Friendly Hiking Trails In Phoenix

Arizona's unforgettable desert scenery and rugged geography offer many of America's most formidable hiking challenges, including some within the Phoenix metro area itself. Just outside the state's capital and largest city, daring hikers can find worthwhile challenges like the breathtaking mountain escape of the Four Peaks Wilderness and the mythical "Lost Dutchman's Gold" at the intimidating Lost Dutchman's State Park. Of course, not every visitor to Phoenix is looking for a hiking challenge of those magnitudes. For many, a visit to Arizona's famed desert metropolis needs only a short and stress-free jaunt through some unique desert scenery.

Phoenix, being one of the largest cities in the United States, has a good share of municipal parks and urban walkways within its city limits. Most of Phoenix's local trails, including the easiest ones, showcase Arizona's distinctive desert flora and fauna (like Arizona's eminent saguaro cactus), as if hikers were trekking through the remote desert wilderness.

Different hikers with limited experience (especially in difficult climates than Arizona's) may have different criteria for what they're looking for in a "beginner-friendly" hike. Still, the broader hiking community often arrives at a somewhat satisfactory consensus on the relative challenge levels of each trail. For this list, we used the trail difficulty ratings on AllTrails.com as our main criteria for finding easy, beginner-friendly trails in Phoenix. Based on this methodology, these five Phoenix-area trails in particular are excellent routes for beginner hikers (or anyone looking for a more casual, relaxing stroll through Phoenix).