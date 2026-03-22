Nestled Between Cincinnati And Lexington Is Kentucky's Lakeside State Park With Great Fishing And Camping

The U.S. is home to some of the best reservoirs for a scenic lake vacation, and the Bluegrass State has a few locations where you can bask in the waterfront and engage in a variety of activities. You can head to one of Kentucky's largest lakes, Cave Run, for pristine blue waters and well-managed beaches, or pack your fishing and camping equipment to take in the sun at Kincaid Lake State Park. Comprising 850 acres of space — 183 acres of which is the lake itself — this state park is a wonderful place for an escape, where you can reconnect with the outdoors. With plenty of amenities for a fun getaway, Kincaid Lake is a great destination to float into happiness. As one visitor said: "You can't go wrong coming to Kincaid if you're looking for a weekend full of untamed nature."

The park began development in 1958 when it obtained ​​800 acres of land. A dam was built across Kincaid Creek in 1961, resulting in the recreational body of water. The state park was officially in service two years later. It was briefly renamed "Falmouth Lake State Park," but it quickly reverted to its original name. Since then, the park has been welcoming visitors to launch their boats, fish in its waters, pitch their tents in the campground, hike the surrounding trails, and spot birds in their natural habitat.

Kincaid Lake State Park is located between Cincinnati and Lexington, making it easy to reach from either city. Coming from Cincinnati takes 45 minutes, while the charming foodie city of Lexington is one hour and 15 minutes away. You can also make the drive from the friendly "Gateway to the South," Louisville, which will take around two hours.