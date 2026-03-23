Virginia's 5 Most Charming, Friendly Appalachian Trail Towns, According To Hikers
Spanning 2,190 miles, the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, also known as the Appalachian Trail or "The A.T.," is a bucket list adventure for many hiking enthusiasts. Around 17 million people traverse various sections of the footpath annually, with approximately 4,000 individuals attempting the entire route. The journey takes hikers through 14 states from Georgia to Maine, with Virginia containing over 500 miles of the route – about a quarter of the entire trail.
In the Old Dominion State, the A.T. winds through some of the most scenic natural landscapes, across several prominent mountain ranges, Shenandoah National Park, and through valleys and forests. The nonprofit Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which manages and protects the trail, created the A.T. Community Program, which officially designates towns that are committed to supporting walkers and recognizing the A.T.'s importance to the local economy. With 19 recognized communities within Virginia – more than any other state — we narrowed it down to five of the best towns for friendliness and charm, according to those who've trekked it.
In compiling our list, we took a deep dive into multiple hiking forums and blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, websites, and Reddit threads to uncover what real-life hikers thought as they journeyed through them. We also relied on town information from the Virginia Tourism Corporation blog, which highlighted many of the treasured locations. Often these are destinations where hikers recommend to others "to take a zero day" or "save a zero for," which, according to the thru-hiking blog and forum The Trek, means a day where no miles are earned as you take the time to rest and/or resupply. Another factor was choosing towns from varying regions to ensure a well-rounded view of the state's offerings.
Damascus
Perhaps the most inarguable choice for this list is Damascus, located on the southern border near the Tennessee state line at mile 470 in Washington County. Considered America's Trail Town USA and known for picturesque views, walkability, and southern charm, it was the most often mentioned not-to-be-missed Virginia trail town. With just 789 residents, the historic downtown's character caters to those on the A.T. while also appealing to regular visitors, who enjoy its benevolent vibes and local businesses. Damascus endured extensive destruction from Hurricane Helene in late 2024 but is recovering and has reopened for business.
According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the trail routes meander right through the heart of downtown Damascus, which hosts an annual Trails Days event celebrating the town's connection to the A.T. and the Virginia Creeper Trail. Hikers can find information and services displayed on a central town kiosk, along with a downloadable and printable version. The Damascus Trail Center is a central hub, open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It offers multiple things related to the A.T., including historical exhibits, overall guidance on trail conditions, and a welcome rest place for visitors. Hiker and author Jamie Angle calls Damascus "one of the few trail towns that the AT walks directly through that oozes with charm."
On the Garage Brown Gear blog, author and backpacker Max Kiel declares, "Damascus has it all! The hiker-friendly atmosphere and abundance of food and lodging options make this the quintessential trail town, in my opinion." Kiel points out the town's three hostels for trailgoers, outfitter stores, and its delightful downtown full of restaurants, including the Damascus Diner and Damascus Brewery.
Waynesboro
Along mile 862 in the Blue Ridge Mountain range, part of the famed Shenandoah Valley, is Augusta County's Waynesboro, a vibrant town known for its valley charm and world-famous street art. With a population of just over 24,108, it's the most densely populated Virginia A.T. town on the list. Though it's based just five miles off the trail, hikers recommend it as a cordial stop for services and amenities, with locals volunteering as Waynesboro's Trail Angels to help weary travelers. This includes offering shuttle services from the route intersection into the appealing downtown, a visitor's center, and free showers at the YMCA.
Noted on several sites is a favorite restaurant, The New Ming Garden Buffet and Grill, which one Tripadvisor review called "an Appalachian trail hiker tradition." Its popularity is due to its affordability, food quality, and variety of selections. The Trek's review says, "This was one of my favorite AYCE restaurants along the trail, and in my opinion, definitely the best Chinese food option." The Virginia Tourism Association also points to a hiker-only campsite, the YMCA, and the Stanimal's 328 Hostel as affordable accommodation options in town.
The quaint downtown is filled with colorful street art, including a series of murals and other creations, all part of the self-guided Waynesboro Street Art Trail. Spring brings the annual Virginia Street Arts Festival, where you can witness art creation in action and take part in your own D.I.Y. projects. "The people of Waynesboro have created a great experience for hikers," says The Trek. "This town is a treasure along the A.T."
Pearisburg
Pearisburg, Virginia's charming Blue Ridge Mountain town offering trails and waterfalls, is found along mile marker 637 in Giles County, which is home to around 50 miles of the A.T. With a population of approximately 2,800, the historic town is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Strolling through downtown, you can engage in a self-guided walking tour of the town's past, including the Giles County Courthouse and the Andrew Johnston Historic House & Museum. The Pearisburg Town Park is home to the River Sculpture Walking Tour, featuring five artisan-created sculptures, and is a short trip away from the must-see, swimmable Dismal Falls.
Angel's Rest Hikers Haven is a popular hostel among trekkers because of its welcoming hosts. It sits at the bottom of Angel's Rest Overlook, which features panoramic views of Wilburn Valley. The hostel offers shuttle rides to and from the trail along with bathroom facilities with showers and a place to set up tents for overnight stays.
Another option is the Woods Hole Hostel, which users in the Facebook group Appalachian Hikers Hub note is a favorite, with one member stating, "The food, and the welcoming & comforting vibe is so healing on your tired body." It's located near a grocery store and several eateries, including La Barranca Mexican Grill, listed amongst multiple forums as a favorite among route choices. As a visitor recalled on Trailing Gaia, "As I walked down the hill and watched the town come into view, I was charmed. There's something very special about this mountain town."
Troutville
Botetourt County's Troutville (found at mile 728) provides access and serves as a midway point to the A.T. With a scenic Blue Ridge Mountains backdrop, the small town of just under 500 people is known for its Southern hospitality. The Troutville Town Park is a central hub for picnics, with a short walking pathway and a playground with a famous caboose. For hikers, it's also a refuge that offers free camping and restrooms.
It's also a community gathering place for annual events, including Troutville Trail Days, which is held the second weekend in June. The free-to-attend celebration features vendors, food, live entertainment, and other activities with free camping for all within the park. According to AppalachianTrail.com, which describes Troutville as one of the most amiable towns on the A.T., this annual celebration is one of the best on the route, something locals look forward to as much as hikers. Angelle's Diner is a popular and friendly spot to refuel with a variety of options at affordable prices and ample meal sizes. On weekends, Stoneybrook Vineyards and Winery is a family- and dog-friendly wine tasting experience that's great for unwinding after a day of exploration.
The town's proximity to Daleville (less than three miles away), with its re-supply store of Outdoor Trails and the notable Three Lil Pigs Barbecue, provides hikers with a formidable combination of towns along this section of the route. A post by a user on The Trek noted that staff at Outdoor Trails was personable and accommodating, even allowing him to boondock in the parking lot. As a local resident commented in the Appalachian Trail Hikers Hub group, "Troutville is a hiker-friendly town. We hike too. Folks here are glad to be a part of your A.T. experience."
Front Royal
On the northern edge of the famed Shenandoah Valley is Front Royal, one of Virginia's cutest towns and an underrated charmer in the Blue Ridge Mountains, at mile 972. Located in Warren County, which is home to 30 miles of the A.T., Front Royal, with a population of 15,000, is three miles from the trail crossing and features a host of businesses that support thru-hikers and other visitors. The quaint and historic downtown can be explored on a self-guided walking tour, with a route available for pickup at the visitor center.
In an A.T.-themed Reddit thread, users shared their enthusiasm for Front Royal, with one describing it as underrated and often skipped by walkers on their way to Harpers Ferry. Another mentioned their appreciation of the town, stating that it offers "better food, better beer, better hiker hospitality, better vibes in general." The burgers and frozen custard at Spelunker's were often listed as favorites, with one hiker calling it the best burger and shake on the trail and saying they'd return solely to experience the culinary combination again. Trekkers also liked the beer options, which include Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen and Backroom Brewery, the latter of which is outside of town but is reportedly worth taking a shuttle to reach.
With immediate proximity to the trail, Mountain Home B & B is frequently mentioned on hiker forums because of its friendly owners and extensive hiker services, which include laundry, rides, loaner clothes, and refreshments. As one writer on The Trek wrote, "This is one of my favorite towns on the Appalachian Trail! There are so many adorable local businesses. And everyone in the town is so nice to thru hikers."
Methodology
Once thru-hikers research the best time of year to hike the Appalachian Trail, the next step is to plan stops along the way, and Virginia has many towns that cater to those undertaking the adventure. The destinations we highlighted feature enough character and amiable atmosphere to make a longer look worthwhile when a recharge is necessary. It was important that they be located along different sections through the Old Dominion State as well so those traversing the route in either direction have options when passing through. They also had to be one of the officially recognized A.T. Communities by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
The Virginia Tourism Corporation is where we began our research, which was then aided by Tripadvisor reviews, Appalachiantrail.com, social media groups, Virginia Trail Guide, The Trek, Average Hiker and Garage Brown Gear blogs, and other sources that offer opinions and reviews from actual hikers. We took into account how many times the same towns and amenities were mentioned among the sources. Each town also had to possess hiker-friendly services, including places to stay, spots to purchase supplies, and an overall welcoming environment. While the final list is not ranked in any particular order, the locales are repeatedly favored by trekkers.