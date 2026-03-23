Virginia's 5 Most Charming, Friendly Appalachian Trail Towns, According To Hikers

Spanning 2,190 miles, the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, also known as the Appalachian Trail or "The A.T.," is a bucket list adventure for many hiking enthusiasts. Around 17 million people traverse various sections of the footpath annually, with approximately 4,000 individuals attempting the entire route. The journey takes hikers through 14 states from Georgia to Maine, with Virginia containing over 500 miles of the route – about a quarter of the entire trail.

In the Old Dominion State, the A.T. winds through some of the most scenic natural landscapes, across several prominent mountain ranges, Shenandoah National Park, and through valleys and forests. The nonprofit Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which manages and protects the trail, created the A.T. Community Program, which officially designates towns that are committed to supporting walkers and recognizing the A.T.'s importance to the local economy. With 19 recognized communities within Virginia – more than any other state — we narrowed it down to five of the best towns for friendliness and charm, according to those who've trekked it.

In compiling our list, we took a deep dive into multiple hiking forums and blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, websites, and Reddit threads to uncover what real-life hikers thought as they journeyed through them. We also relied on town information from the Virginia Tourism Corporation blog, which highlighted many of the treasured locations. Often these are destinations where hikers recommend to others "to take a zero day" or "save a zero for," which, according to the thru-hiking blog and forum The Trek, means a day where no miles are earned as you take the time to rest and/or resupply. Another factor was choosing towns from varying regions to ensure a well-rounded view of the state's offerings.