The 5 Best Beaches Around Chicago, According To Reviews
When we picture an idyllic urban beach, our minds conjure images of Miami's jewel-toned waters or the sun-drenched shores of California. But there's an unlikely shoreline in Chicago that, while technically trailing along a lake, has all the features of an ocean beach vibe, with soft sand, crashing waves, and sunbathing crowds. The Lake Michigan coast is a whopping 1,640 miles long, with about 28 miles of beach stretching through the city. This natural attraction is one of the reasons locals declared Chicago the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025, rivaling the beauty of the skyline itself.
But there's more to Lake Michigan than admiring it while driving down Lakeshore Drive's scenic, one-of-a-kind road. The water is popular for fishing, swimmable in warmer months, and a beloved choice for boating activities. Even if you would rather not dip your toes in the freshwater waves, the city's nearby beaches are perfect for sunset strolls or early morning dog walks.
The key to making the most of Chicagoland's beaches is to know which ones are the best, what amenities they offer, and when to visit them. And you're in luck, as this Chicago-born-and-raised writer is about to reveal insider spots that every Midwesterner flocks to, supplemented with real visitor and resident reviews from sources such as the r/AskChicago sub-Reddit and Tripadvisor.
North Avenue Beach: An activity-filled destination
North Avenue Beach is located in the desirable Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, at 1601 N. Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive. While it's a 10-minute drive north of downtown, visitors are in the center of the action on its waterfront, with one visitor sharing that "it's probably the most popular beach in the city."
This lively stretch of sand has one of the best views of Chicago's skyline, thanks to its curved beach pier, with one tourist mentioning in a Google review that "the panoramic backdrop of Chicago's stunning skyline was a sight to behold, especially as we watched the sunset." However, North Avenue Beach offers more than skyscraper views — the locale is packed with activities and amenities that keep beachgoers busy all day long. Think rentable volleyball courts, vendors, ADA accessible bathrooms, and convenient ATMs at your disposal.
To make a whole day out of your visit, you can relax with a cold drink and burger at the Castaways Beach Club or opt for excitement and rent jet skis via Windy City Watersports. However, serenity may not be available on busy, hot days, as several Tripadvisor reviews mention substantial crowds during the high season. Still, peaceful pockets can be found, with one group stating that they "managed to find some open spots to lay out by walking further down the beach."
Montrose Beach: Chicago's largest public beach
Montrose Beach is located on the city's northside at 4400 N. Lake Shore Drive and earns its reputation as the largest public stretch of coast in the city. A Chicago local reports in r/Chicago that the destination "has 9.25 acres of parking lots in addition to on-street parking", ideal for crowded summer days. This beach has many of the traditional amenities you'd find at other spots, such as showers, bathrooms, volleyball courts, and kayak rentals.
The Dock at Montrose Beach is a popular place to grab food while taking in Lake Michigan views, often alongside live music during the summer months. Visitors consider it one of the best due to its top-notch dog beach, with one fan sharing via Yelp that it's a "pretty awesome dog beach! It's huge! They have a dog wash, a little interior park with dunes, and a huge beachfront. Little dog section as well."
Another stand-out feature is the nearby Montrose Harbor, featuring 711 slips that can hold vessels up to 50 feet long. Even if you're not boarding a watercraft, it's a wonderful spot for strolling and admiring recreational and fishing-focused individuals setting sail. Nature lovers appreciate the bird sanctuary at the south end of the beach, with a visitor mentioning that it "contains forest, grassy prairie, and sand dune areas all in one compact space with clear-cut trails throughout. You can walk through the forest and forget you're in the city, only to emerge to breathtaking views of the skyline."
Margaret T. Burroughs Beach: An intimate family-friendly gem
Margaret T. Burroughs Beach, often referred to by its previous name, 31st Beach, by locals, is a sandy stretch just a short walk from the 31st Street Harbor. The sizable boat docking complex serves as a barrier to Lake Michigan's tumultuous waves, resulting in a slightly calmer swimming beach. Its 30-acre stretch of sand is situated on the south side of the city, with rewarding views of Chicago's glittering skyline.
One visitor named it the "best beach for families. Plenty of space and lots of kids during the day. There is a playground with a splash pad next to the fieldhouse." It's more intimate than the city's larger beaches, making it easier to keep an eye on little ones while enjoying its shore. A tourist reaffirms its quaintness, balanced with festivities, by mentioning that it's a "very small but pretty beach, (with) lovely live music and diverse crowd(s)".
On-site amenities include a beach house (LEED-certified), restrooms, and Wi-Fi. The beachside Pier 31 Restaurant, a seasonal eatery featuring casual dining options and nightly live music and DJs, is just steps from the shore. The beach also provides easy access to the Lakefront Trail, a paved 18-mile stretch of pedestrian and biker throughway that runs along some of the coastline's most scenic views.
Oak Street Beach: The polished Gold Coast escape
Oak Street Beach is centrally located in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago, making it easy to reach from downtown. The beach made Travel + Leisure's list of America's best beaches, and the Chicago skyline view is a main attraction of Oak Street. One visitor claims that it's "one of the coolest upclose views of the city", and in the same Reddit thread, another guest shares that beachgoers can enjoy a "beautiful view of Hancock and all the cool older residential buildings on lakeshore".
And while the above review mentions that the vibe is relatively relaxed with soft sand (much of which was shipped from the neighboring Indiana Dunes) and clear water, by no means is it a sleeper stretch of Lake Michigan. For a bite to eat and a frosty craft beverage, Whispers is a top choice, and it's even available for booking private events. Beachfront massages are available via Coups de Main, and visitors can watch professional volleyball tournaments right next to the crashing waves.
Oak Street Beach offers on-site parking as well as pedestrian access via the local train's Red Line. There's also an underpass that leads directly to the beach for those who want to split the day sightseeing downtown. Oak Street is close to notable historic hotels such as The Drake, making it a convenient choice for out-of-towners staying in the heart of the city. This is especially important in the summer months that bring crowds for popular events like Chicago's annual Air and Water Show, based out of the nearby North Avenue Beach.
Indiana Dunes National Park: The wildest beachfront near Chicago
If you prefer exploring an unadulterated beach with a booming ecosystem over manicured sands and amenities, Indiana Dunes National Park in Gary, Indiana, is the best bet. While it's technically not located in Chicago proper, it's an easy 45-minute drive from downtown, and also serviced by the South Shore Line train, which, on select rides, allows guests to bring their bikes for deeper exploration at the beach. A visitor boasts that a specific stretch known as West Beach is, "...simply breathtaking, with views of Lake Michigan that almost make you feel like you're near the ocean."
While the Indiana Dunes make for an easy day trip, it's also one of the best Midwest stops sandwiched between Chicago and Indianapolis for those on a larger Midwestern road trip. Either way, visitors are greeted with over 16,000 acres of protected forests and shorelines, as well as 50 miles of prairie and dune trails.
The coast itself stretches 15 miles long and offers pristine swimming waters, with one guest describing the water as "turquoise blue with multiple shades of color, and I saw some small schools of fish. The water was cooler at about 70 degrees Fahrenheit, but it was very calm with the occasional smaller waves."
Methodology
The Windy City is home to many beaches, and our team carefully researched each one to find out which stood out the most according to both visitor and local reviews. This article leans on the know-how of a Chicago native who has spent many summers lounging on its shores, offering a glimpse into how these beaches have maintained their status among the locals over time.
We also sleuthed through popular review sites such as Google Reviews, Reddit, and Yelp to find insider suggestions and impressions. Direct visitor quotes helped to further illuminate details regarding each beach, while review sites were also referenced to find the most commonly mentioned features of each sandy destination.
Finally, technical details and regional facts were sourced from high-authority organizations like the Chicago Park District, National Park Service, and Choose Chicago Tourism. We also researched specific vendors, providing helpful links for potential visitors who want to sleuth seasonal hours and amenities. We then wove in relevant Islands articles that let readers dive even deeper and learn more about both the best beaches in Chicago as well as the beautiful neighborhoods that surround them.