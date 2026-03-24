The 5 Best Beaches Around Chicago, According To Reviews

When we picture an idyllic urban beach, our minds conjure images of Miami's jewel-toned waters or the sun-drenched shores of California. But there's an unlikely shoreline in Chicago that, while technically trailing along a lake, has all the features of an ocean beach vibe, with soft sand, crashing waves, and sunbathing crowds. The Lake Michigan coast is a whopping 1,640 miles long, with about 28 miles of beach stretching through the city. This natural attraction is one of the reasons locals declared Chicago the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025, rivaling the beauty of the skyline itself.

But there's more to Lake Michigan than admiring it while driving down Lakeshore Drive's scenic, one-of-a-kind road. The water is popular for fishing, swimmable in warmer months, and a beloved choice for boating activities. Even if you would rather not dip your toes in the freshwater waves, the city's nearby beaches are perfect for sunset strolls or early morning dog walks.

The key to making the most of Chicagoland's beaches is to know which ones are the best, what amenities they offer, and when to visit them. And you're in luck, as this Chicago-born-and-raised writer is about to reveal insider spots that every Midwesterner flocks to, supplemented with real visitor and resident reviews from sources such as the r/AskChicago sub-Reddit and Tripadvisor.