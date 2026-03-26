The Most Travel-Friendly Cities In The World Where Exploring Feels Effortless

It's said that life truly begins at the edge of your comfort zone, and many people say the same about travel. And it's true, pushing yourself a little further than the average tourist can open up experiences you didn't think possible. Picking obscure cities in faraway places, or veering well off the beaten path, is a surefire way to expand your horizons.

It's not always what we want. Sometimes, we don't want to find ourselves in the middle of a chaotic train station, with dozens of pushy vendors shouting at us in a foreign language, or squished in the back of the day's only minibus for five hours. Sometimes, we just want a reliable train service, a walkable city center, and a bit of carefree exploration.

Thankfully, it's more than possible to balance out your off-the-cuff adventures with some lower-barrier-to-entry travel destinations. These cities, from all corners of the globe, are renowned for their excellent tourist infrastructure, whether that's an easy-to-navigate metro system, compact city planning, or even just a bit of forethought where tourists are concerned. It goes without saying that most of these destinations are super safe, too, allowing you a little extra peace of mind.