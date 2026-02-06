The World's Best 'Second Cities' For An Unforgettable, Less Crowded Travel Experience

Sometimes, as travelers, we can be a little unoriginal. Not that there's anything wrong with that, of course — the world's most popular destinations top bucket lists for a reason. But sometimes, it can be hard to break out of the tried and true spots. If London, Paris, or Tokyo calls, we answer unashamedly.

While these cities are more than worth experiencing, their popularity can be accompanied by a slew of negatives, be it crowds, eye-watering prices, or even a feeling of unfulfilled expectations. Paris Syndrome isn't a myth, after all. Thankfully, there's more than one city in a country you can visit (in case you weren't aware).

Many of these "Second Cities" aren't hidden gems or particularly far off the beaten path. Most of them are major cities in their own right (some even bigger) and known worldwide. But whether they live in the shadow of a true tourism behemoth or are just underappreciated comparatively, they're often passed over. If you're itching to get away, but are looking for an alternative to the A-Listers, try one of these brilliant "Second Cities."