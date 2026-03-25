Chicago's 5 Best-Rated Greek Eateries, According To Reviews
As a Chicago resident, I believe that the Windy City is one of the best foodie metropolises in the United States — maybe even the world. You can find cuisines from dozens of different countries, as well as unique-to-Chicago creations like Italian beef and the beloved Chicago-style hot dog. That being said, Chicago's Greek heritage runs deep, which means there are plenty of delicious Greek restaurants to try.
The Windy City saw its first Greek eateries open soon after a wave of immigrants arrived from Greece in the 1840s. Many of them began by selling street food, which soon led to brick-and-mortar Greek restaurants. By the turn of the century, Greek immigrants had created the bustling community that came to be known as Greektown, tucked inside Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Today, Greektown is much smaller than it was a generation ago, but it's still home to several delicious restaurants as well as the National Hellenic Museum, the annual Greek Independence Parade, and the summer festival, Taste of Greektown.
Hungry yet? Below, we've found the five best-rated Greek restaurants in Chicago based on research that included Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google reviews, finding an average for each restaurant, before selecting those with the highest rating.
Yaya Mas Greek Kuzina
The cozy and casual counter-service spot Yaya Mas Greek Kuzina opened in 2024, and it quickly became a local favorite thanks to savory souvlaki, crispy spanakopita, and sweet bougatsa pastries. Located in Lincoln Park, Chicago's "most sought-after neighborhood," Yaya Mas is a short walk away from landmarks such as Oz Park and the concert venue the Salt Shed. They're open til 5 a.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and until midnight every other day of the week, making them a great spot for a post-concert meal.
Inside, Yaya Mas uses a blue and white color scheme, a nod to its Greek heritage. Along with tables and counter seating with cozy cushions and quirky decor, the eatery contains a small grocery section that features imported Greek products like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Kalamata olives. In the summer months, sidewalk seating is available so you can enjoy your gyro in the sunshine.
With a 4.7 average rating on Google, a 4.5 average on Tripadvisor, and a 4.2 on Yelp, Yaya Mas Greek Kuzina is one of Chicago's best-reviewed Greek eateries. "Everything from the Freddo coffee to the bougatsa and the spanakopita was fantastic. For a fellow Greek, it feels as if you're right in a xorio in Greece," writes one local Google reviewer. Yaya Mas is also a favorite on Reddit's r/chicagofood and r/AskChicago. "The place lives up to the hype (and then some). Grab a Freddo cappuccino; the baklava cheesecake is unreal," writes one Redditor.
Hellas Pastry Shop
If you're craving Greek pastries, rather than grilled meats, the go-to place is Hellas Pastry Shop. The no-frills, family-owned spot has been in operation since 1969 and hasn't changed much since then. Located in Lincoln Square, a quaint, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with diverse shopping, Hellas Pastry Shop is just blocks from the Rockwell stop on the Brown Line and a short walk from the neighborhood's main shopping street on N. Lincoln Avenue.
Customers enter the front door under an awning spelling out the name in both Greek and English. Inside, you'll see display cases full of delectable Greek pastries — both sweet, like baklava, and savory, like spanakopita. Hellas is primarily a take-out spot, but there are a few chairs inside for those who simply can't wait to eat their flaky treats.
One Yelp reviewer wrote that the pastry shop offers "Some of the best Greek pastries I've ever had. Certainly the best galaktoboureko [a sweet custard pie] anywhere in Chicagoland." Hellas Pastry Shop has near-perfect reviews, with a 4.8 average on Yelp, a 4.9 on Google reviews, and a 4.8 on Tripadvisor. It's also frequently recommended on r/chicagofood, where one Redditor called it "the best Greek bakery in Chicagoland."
Greek Islands
For a true Greektown experience, visit Greek Islands in the West Loop. This sit-down, white-tablecloth restaurant has been a staple of Chicago's vibrant Greektown neighborhood since 1971 and is located close to other locations that also celebrate the Windy City's Greek heritage, including several other restaurants and the National Hellenic Museum.
The restaurant itself is big enough that you rarely need to wait for a seat. Inside, you'll find stone detailing and a large fireplace providing a homey feel, while the white tablecloths and china make for a more upscale dining experience. Art featuring scenes of the Grecian countryside adorns the walls, and the ceiling is painted to show scenes from Greek mythology. In the warmer months, a small sidewalk patio allows diners to enjoy their meals under the sun. The extensive menu also features plenty of seafood with popular dishes like grilled octopus, calamari, and moussaka.
On its website, Greek Islands claims to be "the most popular Greek restaurant in the United States"; while that statement is hard to fact-check, they're certainly one of the most popular Greek restaurants in Chicago, with a 4.6 average rating on Google, a 4.0 on Yelp, and a 4.4 on Tripadvisor, plus frequent recommendations on Reddit's r/AskChicago. "It gave me that full-on classic taverna energy you imagine when someone says 'Greek dinner,'" writes one Google reviewer. "The food hits the Greek comfort-food staples just right — think savory lamb orzo, tender moussaka, dolmades, fresh grilled seafood, and plenty of pita to go with creamy tzatziki."
It's Greek 2 U Grill
It's Greek 2 U Grill is a casual Chicago eatery with a punny name. In 2025, Infatuation praised it as serving some of the best gyros in Chicago, and in 2019, WGNTV called it "Chicago's best Greek food." Located close to the many stores and restaurants of Andersonville, the neighborhood with the nickname of "shop-local capital of Chicago", this cozy restaurant offers a true Greek feel.
Take a break from shopping by heading inside to discover blue-and-white checked tablecloths, stone walls with Greek art, and a simple menu focused on grilled meats, from gyros to skewers and sandwiches. The restaurant is BYOB, but carries imported Greek sodas if you'd like to try something new. In the warmer months, a cute back patio allows guests to eat surrounded by plants.
It's Greek 2 U Grill's laid-back atmosphere and delicious food have earned it a 4.6 average on Google and a 4.4 on Yelp, along with frequent recommendations on Reddit's r/chicagofood. "We drove all the way from Milwaukee just to try this gyro place — and it was absolutely worth it!" writes one Google reviewer. "It's the only Greek restaurant that actually uses real gyro meat, just like in Greece... Everything tasted amazing and truly felt like it came straight from Greece. This is by far the best gyro I've ever had! I can't wait to visit again."
Andros Taverna
Offering a contemporary take on classic Greek cuisine, Andros Taverna ranks among America's best Greek restaurants. In fact, it's the only Greek restaurant in Chicago to be recommended by the Michelin Guide. Andros Taverna opened in the trendy Logan Square neighborhood in 2021, close to vintage shops, an independent bookstore, and cute bars. The restaurant was inspired by chef Doug Psaltis's family roots on the Greek island of Andros, while pastry chef Hsing Chen creates delectable desserts.
The restaurant is chic and airy both inside and outside, with lots of natural light streaming in through floor-to-ceiling windows, hanging plants and greenery, and wooden tables, booths, and bar seating. The menu features both familiar home-style cooking as well as elevated takes on Greek cuisine. Popular dishes include spicy whipped feta, dry-aged lamb chops, and grilled octopus, while the wine and spirits list heavily features Greek wineries and distilleries.
Along with the Michelin recommendation, Andros Taverna has a 4.5 average rating on Google, a 4.2 on Yelp, and a 4.3 on Tripadvisor, as well as frequent mentions on Reddit's r/chicagofood. "Easily some of the best food and best service in Logan Square, if not Chicago. The octopus is a must-order; it's mind-blowing," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Methodology
We began our search for Chicago's best Greek restaurants by reviewing rankings from Tripadvisor and best-of lists from food publications like Infatuation, Eater Chicago, and Time Out Chicago, while also perusing discussions on Reddit. After creating a long list of contenders, we then researched each restaurant to confirm that it's still in operation, focuses on Greek cuisine, and is located within Chicago's city limits, as opposed to a nearby suburb. We noted the reviews and star ratings of Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, found an average across the three, and ranked the restaurants accordingly.