Chicago's 5 Best-Rated Greek Eateries, According To Reviews

As a Chicago resident, I believe that the Windy City is one of the best foodie metropolises in the United States — maybe even the world. You can find cuisines from dozens of different countries, as well as unique-to-Chicago creations like Italian beef and the beloved Chicago-style hot dog. That being said, Chicago's Greek heritage runs deep, which means there are plenty of delicious Greek restaurants to try.

The Windy City saw its first Greek eateries open soon after a wave of immigrants arrived from Greece in the 1840s. Many of them began by selling street food, which soon led to brick-and-mortar Greek restaurants. By the turn of the century, Greek immigrants had created the bustling community that came to be known as Greektown, tucked inside Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Today, Greektown is much smaller than it was a generation ago, but it's still home to several delicious restaurants as well as the National Hellenic Museum, the annual Greek Independence Parade, and the summer festival, Taste of Greektown.

Hungry yet? Below, we've found the five best-rated Greek restaurants in Chicago based on research that included Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google reviews, finding an average for each restaurant, before selecting those with the highest rating.