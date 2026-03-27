Sandwiched Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Scenic Lake With Fishing Thrills And Cute Cabins
Hidden gems abound in The Buckeye State, especially if you're craving a respite to reconnect with nature. Some like to head to waterfront destinations like Tappan Lake, one of Ohio's best-kept secrets for fishing and outdoor fun — but few people know that just 20 minutes away is the state's largest undeveloped lake with recreational activities. The scenic Clendening Lake is a wonderful choice for a crowd-free escape, where you can relax by the water's edge, take a leisurely boat crossing, and cast a line, hoping that something will bite. The lake's 1,800 acres of water means that even if someone is on the lake with you, you'll barely notice it.
Nestled in the Appalachian region of East Ohio, Clendening Lake boasts more than 40 miles of shoreline. The surrounding woodlands consist mostly of 50-year-old pines, growing in the place of pastures. Aside from a single marina, the lake is kept in a wild state with no commercial footprint. This doesn't mean you can't stay by the lake for a couple of nights. You can have a traditional camping experience to soak in the bucolic vibes, or take it up a notch with a cabin retreat. There are several cute cabins for rent on the lake, with authentic log charm. This way, you can take it easy and spread the activities over a weekend, rather than rushing them all in one day. On top of that, there's plenty of outdoor fun, from fishing thrills and boating trips to hiking and biking.
The lake is located between Columbus and Pittsburgh — the former is 2 hours away, while the drive from Pittsburgh takes 1.5 hours. Coming from Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in America, takes an hour and 50 minutes.
Enjoy a rustic-chic stay at Clendening Lake
Waking up to the sounds of nature is one of the best ways to kick off a lakeside getaway, and the cabins at Clendening Lake offer a home away from home. The area is dotted with cute lodges equipped with everything you need for maximum comfort and convenience. These charming cabins accommodate between 8 and 12 people, depending on which one you rent. However, bookings are exclusive to seven-night, Friday-to-Friday stays. The interior is covered with wood cladding, which oozes a warm feel.
The cabins come with a bathroom and shower, along with bunk beds, singles, and a private double bed. Guests have access to a full kitchen, while outside, there's a grill and picnic table. You don't have to worry about the season either, as the cabins provide both heating and air conditioning. Although the marina supplies pillows and bedding, you have to bring your own towels, toiletries, and personal hygiene items. You don't have to leave your pup behind, as pets are allowed at Cabin 6.
For those who prefer a more wilderness-oriented experience, opt for the campground at Clendening Lake. There are 80 sites available, which include both primitive and 30-amp electric hookups. The campsites are occupied on a first-come, first-served basis. Some have a forest location, while others are lakefront spots — all of them have a picnic table and a fire ring. The pet-friendly campground has laundry facilities, restrooms, picnic areas, and a playground. There is campground-wide Wi-Fi for your devices, but don't count on a strong cell signal. Outdoor enthusiasts can also obtain a permit for seasonal camping at the lake, valid for 7 months. While seasoned campers have their own list of best places to camp near Columbus, Clendening Lake offers much-needed peace and quiet.
Fishing at Clendening Lake
Clendening's 1,800 acres are quite shallow, and the lake averages a depth of around 20 feet. This makes for some great fishing opportunities, and you can put in from three different public boat launches. The lake also has an accessible kayak ramp for safe launching — this inclusive design extends to the fishing pier as well. If you don't have any equipment with you, make your way to the Clendening Lake Marina. Featuring a variety of options, the marina welcomes both seasonal boaters and transient travelers looking for a chance to get out on the water. Rent out a boat for the day, stock up on bait and tackle, and purchase fuel for your vessel. Be aware that the lake has a horsepower limit of 10 for boats. Snacks and drinks are available, too.
Whether you cast a line from the pier or a boat, excellent fishing awaits. The lake is teeming with species like bass, catfish, saugeye, and panfish. You can yield a high number of bass catches by relying on black and purple plastic worms, along with spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Catfish, on the other hand, are drawn to earthworms, and most of these species are at least 16 inches long, while some even push the 30-inch mark. Crappie is a common catch, too, as long as you don't exceed the 30-fish daily limit. A minimum of 9 inches is also enforced here for keeping your catch.
If saugeye fishing is what you have in mind, set your rod near rocky areas and use small jigheads. Besides boating and fishing, you can enjoy hiking and biking along Buckeye Trail, which bends around Clendening Lake's eastern edge. This is just one of many lakes in the region you can visit for a pleasant getaway. Next time, check out Alum Creek Lake, situated north of Columbus, for fishing, hiking, and camping opportunities.