Sandwiched Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Scenic Lake With Fishing Thrills And Cute Cabins

Hidden gems abound in The Buckeye State, especially if you're craving a respite to reconnect with nature. Some like to head to waterfront destinations like Tappan Lake, one of Ohio's best-kept secrets for fishing and outdoor fun — but few people know that just 20 minutes away is the state's largest undeveloped lake with recreational activities. The scenic Clendening Lake is a wonderful choice for a crowd-free escape, where you can relax by the water's edge, take a leisurely boat crossing, and cast a line, hoping that something will bite. The lake's 1,800 acres of water means that even if someone is on the lake with you, you'll barely notice it.

Nestled in the Appalachian region of East Ohio, Clendening Lake boasts more than 40 miles of shoreline. The surrounding woodlands consist mostly of 50-year-old pines, growing in the place of pastures. Aside from a single marina, the lake is kept in a wild state with no commercial footprint. This doesn't mean you can't stay by the lake for a couple of nights. You can have a traditional camping experience to soak in the bucolic vibes, or take it up a notch with a cabin retreat. There are several cute cabins for rent on the lake, with authentic log charm. This way, you can take it easy and spread the activities over a weekend, rather than rushing them all in one day. On top of that, there's plenty of outdoor fun, from fishing thrills and boating trips to hiking and biking.

The lake is located between Columbus and Pittsburgh — the former is 2 hours away, while the drive from Pittsburgh takes 1.5 hours. Coming from Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in America, takes an hour and 50 minutes.