The 10 Best Sit-Down Coffee Shops In The Midwest

Although the Pacific Northwest — with Portland's great coffee scene and Seattle's Starbucks legacy — is often thought of as America's top coffee destination, the Midwest has somewhat quietly become one of the nation's top regions for specialty coffee. In both large cities and small towns, award-winning roasters and welcoming cafés have crafted a coffee culture that rivals either coast. In this guide, we'll explore some of the best sit-down coffee shops in the Midwest, from Indiana to Minnesota to Missouri and the rest. These are all places where patrons can sit down and stay awhile, whether they're savoring a world-class coffee beverage, getting some work done, or catching up with friends.

Each coffee house featured here has been recognized by the global coffee industry, won local "best-of" honors, or earned national media attention for its coffee. In addition, each of these shops maintains a Google or Tripadvisor rating of at least 4.0, showing that both locals and out-of-towners are impressed with what they have to offer. From modern urban cafés to historic small-town hideaways, these exceptional Midwestern coffee shops all have the kind of atmosphere that encourages visitors to, quite literally, pull up a chair. The fact that they also serve some of the best caffeinated drinks in the region is just the whipped cream on top.