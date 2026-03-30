Santa Cruz's Wildly Charming Victorian Bed And Breakfast Is Just Steps From The Beach And Memorable Eats
Santa Cruz, California, sits along Monterey Bay, and it's known for its incredible natural beauty. One of the best places in the city to enjoy ocean views is West Cliff Drive. At the end of the 19th century, this street was known as "Millionaire's Row," thanks to the number of grand houses that were built on the cliffs near the lighthouse overlooking the water. One mansion was built in 1877 for Sedgwick Lynch (also spelled "Sedgewick" in some documents), who made his money in the California gold rush. His Italianate style mansion was the second largest house in town, and it's now a historic landmark where you can spend the night. West Cliff Inn is a boutique bed and breakfast with rich history, stylish rooms, and impressive amenities. Plus, staying here gives you easy access to some of Santa Cruz's most popular beaches and attractions.
There are just 10 guest rooms at West Cliff Inn, and they all have an airy, beachy feel befitting the location. All nine of the rooms in the renovated three-story mansion have king size beds, and the queen bungalow on the property has its own private entrance. Some rooms also have ocean views and extra luxurious features like soaking tubs, fireplaces, and private balconies. One thing to keep in mind is that the main house doesn't have an elevator, so some rooms require climbing stairs.
No matter which room you choose, you'll get a full homemade breakfast each morning. You can amp up the indulgence by having it delivered to your room, though that does require a small fee. Then, each afternoon, there's a complimentary wine hour, and each evening, there are freshly baked cookies.
Staying at West Cliff Inn puts you close to some of the best of Santa Cruz
While breakfast is covered when you stay at West Cliff Inn, you'll need to go somewhere for lunch and dinner. Thankfully, there are some good options within walking distance. The Picnic Basket features sandwiches and salads made with locally sourced ingredients, along with pastries and ice cream. They have an outdoor patio and a "Grab & Go" menu — offering food that's perfect to take to the beach, so you can soak up the sun as you eat. You can also try Las Palmas Taco Bar, which has been a mainstay Mexican restaurant since 1955, and Namaste Grill & Bar, a Bay Area restaurant chain serving Indian food.
For more restaurant options, West Cliff Inn is less than a five-minute walk from the iconic Santa Cruz Wharf, where you can get some great seafood with even better views. In fact, Sedgwick Lynch actually helped build the first ever Santa Cruz wharf. The bed and breakfast is also only 10 minutes from the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, one of the world's best seaside parks. If you want to spend the day at Cowell Beach, which is practically right outside the door, West Cliff Inn has beach towels and toys that you can borrow.
If you want to go a bit further afield, West Cliff Inn has complimentary bikes for guests that are first-come, first-served. It's about a mile from West Cliff Inn to Lighthouse Point, one of the best places to watch surfers and the sunset in Santa Cruz. From Lighthouse Point, you can continue on West Cliff Drive for another 2 miles to Natural Bridges State Beach. It's an incredibly scenic route that takes you past sights like the surfer statue at Steamer Lane, majestic Monterey cypress trees, and fantastic ocean views.