Santa Cruz's Wildly Charming Victorian Bed And Breakfast Is Just Steps From The Beach And Memorable Eats

Santa Cruz, California, sits along Monterey Bay, and it's known for its incredible natural beauty. One of the best places in the city to enjoy ocean views is West Cliff Drive. At the end of the 19th century, this street was known as "Millionaire's Row," thanks to the number of grand houses that were built on the cliffs near the lighthouse overlooking the water. One mansion was built in 1877 for Sedgwick Lynch (also spelled "Sedgewick" in some documents), who made his money in the California gold rush. His Italianate style mansion was the second largest house in town, and it's now a historic landmark where you can spend the night. West Cliff Inn is a boutique bed and breakfast with rich history, stylish rooms, and impressive amenities. Plus, staying here gives you easy access to some of Santa Cruz's most popular beaches and attractions.

There are just 10 guest rooms at West Cliff Inn, and they all have an airy, beachy feel befitting the location. All nine of the rooms in the renovated three-story mansion have king size beds, and the queen bungalow on the property has its own private entrance. Some rooms also have ocean views and extra luxurious features like soaking tubs, fireplaces, and private balconies. One thing to keep in mind is that the main house doesn't have an elevator, so some rooms require climbing stairs.

No matter which room you choose, you'll get a full homemade breakfast each morning. You can amp up the indulgence by having it delivered to your room, though that does require a small fee. Then, each afternoon, there's a complimentary wine hour, and each evening, there are freshly baked cookies.