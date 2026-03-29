Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is An Underrated Florida State Park Perfect For Camping, Trails, And Fishing

Oscar Scherer State Park gives you the chance to enjoy a night under the stars. Nestled within the park are more than 100 campsites, each providing convenient water and electric hookups, ideal for both tent campers and RV enthusiasts. The campground has a 36-foot max length restriction, and each spot has a picnic table and grill. From the total, seven sites are ADA-accessible — these come with paved parking pads along with concrete slabs for effortless access to picnic tables and grills. Campers can benefit from five different bathhouses that offer restrooms, hot showers, and fully functional laundry facilities. There's another bathhouse by the Lake Osprey Picnic Area that all visitors can use.

If you're going with a group, book the designated site, which holds up to 40 people. Although this is a primitive area, running water is available to campers. Meanwhile, those who prefer the comforts of home in the great outdoors can opt for glamping. There are two 320-square-foot safari tents at the state park — one comes with two queen-size beds, while the other features one king-sized bed and two bunk bed units. Both safari tents are equipped with a mini fridge, heating, air conditioning, a coffee maker, and a signature coffee blend. Outside, there's a picnic table with two chairs, as well as a fire pit, grill, and string lights.

While the campground is pet-friendly, select sites near the water are restricted for safety reasons. As for picnics, there are three reservable pavilions by Lake Osprey and a smaller one at South Creek. The pavilions have full amenities, including grilling stations, tables, and a playground. Don't forget to stop by the park's nature center to check out exhibits on the local flora and fauna.