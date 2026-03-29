Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is An Underrated Florida State Park Perfect For Camping, Trails, And Fishing
Between the massive theme parks and some of the most spectacular destinations that locals call a must-visit, Florida vacations can easily put you in a sunny state of mind. But what if you want to skip the tourist trail and take the road less traveled? There's a laidback town on the Gulf Coast, Osprey, where you're surrounded by world-class parks, one of them being Oscar Scherer State Park. This underrated destination is a managed refuge for Florida scrub-jay populations — it also boasts over 200 other species, making it a birdwatcher's haven. Anglers, hikers, and camping enthusiasts can also come here to enjoy 1,400 acres of recreation.
Before it was designated a state park, this was a 460-acre family ranch owned by Elsa Scherer Burrows. Upon her death in 1955, she donated it to the state as a lasting memorial to her father, Oscar Scherer, after whom the park is named. Officially opened in 1956, the state park expanded over the years by incorporating land from neighboring Palmer Ranch to protect Florida scrub-jay territory. Now, Oscar Scherer State Park boasts campsites for the nature-starved, glamping for an elevated getaway, and an abundance of outdoor activities. This is the perfect place to explore the expansive trail system, cast a line into the lake and creek, bike along the Legacy Trail, and paddle on a kayak or canoe.
While most parks are best visited in the summer, plan your trip to Oscar Scherer State Park in the winter or early spring for good weather conditions and birdwatching opportunities. The park is located between Tampa and Fort Myers — the drive from either city takes around one hour. Sarasota, a Gulf Coast seaside city that's a favored retirement location, is just 20 minutes away.
Where to stay at Oscar Scherer State Park
Oscar Scherer State Park gives you the chance to enjoy a night under the stars. Nestled within the park are more than 100 campsites, each providing convenient water and electric hookups, ideal for both tent campers and RV enthusiasts. The campground has a 36-foot max length restriction, and each spot has a picnic table and grill. From the total, seven sites are ADA-accessible — these come with paved parking pads along with concrete slabs for effortless access to picnic tables and grills. Campers can benefit from five different bathhouses that offer restrooms, hot showers, and fully functional laundry facilities. There's another bathhouse by the Lake Osprey Picnic Area that all visitors can use.
If you're going with a group, book the designated site, which holds up to 40 people. Although this is a primitive area, running water is available to campers. Meanwhile, those who prefer the comforts of home in the great outdoors can opt for glamping. There are two 320-square-foot safari tents at the state park — one comes with two queen-size beds, while the other features one king-sized bed and two bunk bed units. Both safari tents are equipped with a mini fridge, heating, air conditioning, a coffee maker, and a signature coffee blend. Outside, there's a picnic table with two chairs, as well as a fire pit, grill, and string lights.
While the campground is pet-friendly, select sites near the water are restricted for safety reasons. As for picnics, there are three reservable pavilions by Lake Osprey and a smaller one at South Creek. The pavilions have full amenities, including grilling stations, tables, and a playground. Don't forget to stop by the park's nature center to check out exhibits on the local flora and fauna.
Hiking and fishing around Oscar Scherer State Park
With accommodation out of the way, you're ready to hit the trails. Oscar Scherer State Park has more than 15 miles of paths, ranging from quick strolls to longer adventures. The Lester Finley Trail is a nice start, which takes you on a 0.7-mile walk on a shaded, tree-lined path with scenic creek views. The out-and-back trail can be completed within 30 minutes. The Blue and Yellow Loop is another short walk you can take. Spanning almost a mile, this trail offers prime Florida scrub-jay viewing. Those who'd like an extended hike can follow the Oscar Scherer Yellow Trail. This route stretches for 4.8 miles, with little to no shade along the way. Lather sunscreen and bring enough water to hike past flatwoods, scrubs, and a lake — expect to finish the trek within two hours.
Speaking of lakes, Oscar Scherer State Park is unique in that it provides two kinds of fishing experiences. Set your rod on the three-acre Lake Osprey to reel in largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, and bream — make sure to keep fishing lines clear of the roped-off swimming area. At the same time, you can head to the dock near the Lester Finley Trail to catch saltwater fish from South Creek.
What's more, the creek is a wonderful place to go kayaking and canoeing, all while leather ferns, mangroves, and cabbage palms surround you. Although there are two launches, you must bring your own watercraft as there aren't any rentals at the park. Oscar Scherer State Park is an unsung outdoor lover's paradise within the Sunshine State, so don't make the common and worst mistakes on your Florida vacation by only going to Disney World or similar attractions. Make time to discover overlooked places like this state park.