Michigan's Once-Thriving Mining Site Is Now A Scenic Nature Preserve Home To The State's Longest-Known Cave

One might sometimes think that time stands still in the Great Lakes State, especially since Michigan is home to some of the best abandoned ghost towns worth exploring. One of these distinctive destinations is hidden in the Upper Peninsula. Back in the day, the village of Fiborn was established around a thriving quarry, which began its operations in 1904. That said, what makes this once-prosperous mining site so unique and interesting today is its geological feature — it contains Michigan's longest known cave, the Hendrie River Water Cave. Now, the former quarry has been rehabilitated into a scenic nature preserve called Fiborn Karst, where you can discover its past and wonders.

The discovery of the Hendrie River Water Cave occurred around the same time this area was being surveyed for its high-grade limestone. The sedimentary rock was processed and transported, intended mainly for steel, construction, and chemical applications. Unlike the Sea Lion Caves in Oregon, the largest of its kind in the Americas, this cave is much younger. The Oregon attraction is estimated to have formed over 25 million years, while the one in Michigan is 7,000 to 10,000 years old. As the longest of its kind in the state, it has a length of about 1,500 feet.

Although the quarry closed down in 1936, the 480-acre Fiborn Karst Preserve was founded decades later in 1987, allowing visitors to enjoy hiking and spelunking. Despite being open for caving, it can be quite challenging for those uncomfortable with confined spaces. The preserve is located 2.5 hours from Marquette, a small city on Lake Superior's shores. Escanaba is closer at a little over two hours, while the drive from Sault Ste. Marie takes about an hour.