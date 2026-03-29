Virginia's Charming Small Town In The Heart Of Appalachia Is An Outdoor Hub Near Jefferson National Forest
Virginia boasts some spectacular mountain scenery and outdoor adventuring options. The Appalachian Mountains trail down the western edge of the state and are crisscrossed by highways providing access to hiking trails and river systems galore. Coeburn, tucked into the southwest corner of the state and with a population of just over 1,500 in its 2 square miles (per Census Reporter), packs an unexpected punch as an outdoor adventure hub for all these activities and more. Despite its size, this charming Appalachian town is the perfect jumping off point for an adventure in the mountains.
Hiking, backpacking, and off-roading trails all start near Coeburn, and when you need to take a breather, the charming community will welcome you back for a tasty meal, live music session, or motorsports race. While Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway get a lot of the attention in Virginia, a smaller town like Coeburn offers similar experiences with smaller crowds.
Find awesome outdoor activities that start in Coeburn
Located on the southern doorstep of George Washington and Jefferson National Forests' Jefferson side, Coeburn is an ideal starting point for enjoying the roughly 2,000 miles of hiking trails in these woodlands. The Guest River Gorge, Little Stony Falls, and Devils Bathtub trailheads are all less than an hour from town. Take a challenging hike with multiple stream crossings, and you'll be rewarded with a dip in the aqua blue waters of a natural swimming hole at Devils Bathtub. Alternatively, opt for an easier stroll or cycle along the Guest River Gorge Trail. This old mining railroad track is now a flat and paved multi-use path.
If motorized fun sounds better than hiking, Coeburn has options for that, too. Situated in the heart of Appalachia, this region is very ATV-friendly. Headquartered in Coeburn, the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority (SRRA) maintains over 400 miles of trails (including many ATV/UTV routes). Stop by the Spearhead Trails office during the week if you have questions. However, permits can be purchased online at any time and are required to use the trails.
Explore Coeburn's local races, live music, and good eats
Coeburn is more than just outdoor recreation. It also has a raceway and a handful of local shops and restaurants to round out a day in rural Virginia. For an adrenaline-filled outing, head to the Lonesome Pine Raceway to see a local NASCAR racing series event. Races are every other Saturday, starting as early as April and ending for the season around Labor Day.
If music appeals more to you than racing, check out a bluegrass jam session at the historic Lay's Hardware Center for the Arts. Sessions are usually held on Thursday and Friday evenings. For a meal more substantial than fast food, stop in at Oma's Haus for authentic German cuisine. Perfect for lunch or dinner, the food there is hearty and filling (think sausages, potatoes, and breaded meats). It'll hit the spot after an energetic day of rambling through the woods.
Being a small mountain town, Coeburn is best reached by car. For convenience, you'll probably also want to bring your own camping gear and ATV. Visitors flying into the area will find the closest commercial airport is the Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) near Kingsport, Tennessee. It's just over an hour's drive from Coeburn. While there are no hotels in Coeburn, travelers can seek out lodging in nearby Norton or Big Stone Gap. Both within 30 minutes of town. Alternatively, sightseers can choose to camp in one of Jefferson National Forest's campgrounds.