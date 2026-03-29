Virginia's Charming Small Town In The Heart Of Appalachia Is An Outdoor Hub Near Jefferson National Forest

Coeburn is more than just outdoor recreation. It also has a raceway and a handful of local shops and restaurants to round out a day in rural Virginia. For an adrenaline-filled outing, head to the Lonesome Pine Raceway to see a local NASCAR racing series event. Races are every other Saturday, starting as early as April and ending for the season around Labor Day.

If music appeals more to you than racing, check out a bluegrass jam session at the historic Lay's Hardware Center for the Arts. Sessions are usually held on Thursday and Friday evenings. For a meal more substantial than fast food, stop in at Oma's Haus for authentic German cuisine. Perfect for lunch or dinner, the food there is hearty and filling (think sausages, potatoes, and breaded meats). It'll hit the spot after an energetic day of rambling through the woods.

Being a small mountain town, Coeburn is best reached by car. For convenience, you'll probably also want to bring your own camping gear and ATV. Visitors flying into the area will find the closest commercial airport is the Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) near Kingsport, Tennessee. It's just over an hour's drive from Coeburn. While there are no hotels in Coeburn, travelers can seek out lodging in nearby Norton or Big Stone Gap. Both within 30 minutes of town. Alternatively, sightseers can choose to camp in one of Jefferson National Forest's campgrounds.