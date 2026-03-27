Alaska's 5 Best Fishing Destinations, According To Anglers

When you think of wild and adventurous fishing, Alaska might be one of the first destinations that comes to mind. Trout Unlimited recently listed the state as one of the world's wildest places for fishing, right up there with New Zealand, Iceland, and Patagonia. It truly is an inimitable destination for anglers, home to places like Lake Iliamna, Alaska's largest lake, with world-class fishing and wildlife. With such steep competition, this renowned lake is just one of many that visitors can enjoy.

Keen anglers in Alaska have an assortment of environments for casting a line. Rivers, lakes, ocean charters, and wintry ice fishing all provide unique experiences and offer a different side of Alaskan fishing. Alaska is the largest state in America by a long way, covering over 665,000 square miles. That's almost 400,000 square miles larger than the next biggest state, Texas. So you can really appreciate the variety and number of fishing spots within its borders. When you have so many to choose from, tracking down the best is no easy task.

Fortunately, we've done the hard work for you. We've drawn upon the insights of local tour guides and Alaska residents to determine the five best fishing destinations, in no particular order, for specific fishing experiences. We've used sources like Alaska Tours, Fish Alaska Magazine, Alaska Outdoors Forums, the r/Fishing subreddit, and other social media platforms, prioritizing recommendations from actual anglers to help you pinpoint your next Alaskan fishing destination. So tidy up your tacklebox, find your wading boots, and don't forget your base layers, because it's high time you found where to go fishing in Alaska.