The Best Deep-Dish Pizza In Chicago Can Be Surprisingly Hard To Get
Deep-dish pizza is one of those iconic Chicago foods, right up there with Italian beef and Chicago-style hot dogs. For many, it's a must-eat meal when visiting the Windy City. But if you're seeking out the best deep-dish pizza in Chicago, you might have to do some extra planning because one of the city's top spots often sells out in only 45 minutes.
Milly's Pizza in the Pan has racked up many accolades for its deep-dish pizza. In 2023, Chicago Magazine named it the best pizza in Chicago. Then, in 2025, The Infatuation named it the best deep-dish in Chicago, and Chowhound crowned it the best pizza in Illinois. In 2026, it ranked #12 on Time Out's list of the best pizzas in the world (one of only two American spots on the list, along with the mouth-watering Mama's Too in New York). Needless to say, if you're a deep-dish enthusiast, Milly's is probably near the top of your "to-try" list.
But it's not as easy as simply walking into Milly's (which features a takeout counter and a single booth) and placing an order. Although that would be quite convenient after a day spent exploring West Town, an up-and-coming neighborhood with artsy vibes that's home to murals, art galleries, and quirky shops. Milly's makes a limited number of pizzas each day (about 45, according to The Infatuation), so if you want one, it's best to order ahead.
How to order from Milly's Pizza in a Pan
If you want to guarantee that you'll get a Milly's pizza, you'll need to set an alarm. Milly's makes its pizzas available for pre-order online at 8 a.m. each day; once the pizzas are all claimed, the online orders close, which often takes less than an hour. You can order up to two days in advance. If you're willing to travel to Milly's other location in Berwyn, a walkable suburban city full of arts and culture, you might face less competition for your pie.
As for what to order: Milly's serves deep-dish pizza and nothing else, offering six specialty pies, as well as a choose-your-own-toppings option. Popular orders include the Clickbait, with olives, red onions, mushrooms, mini peppers, kumato tomatoes, jalapeno, Calabrian chili, and ricotta cheese, and the OnlyPans, with two kinds of pepperoni, peppadew peppers, flory tomatoes, ricotta, Calabrian chili honey, and pesto. At the time of writing, pizzas are available as a 10" for $26, or a 14" for $32.
While Milly's might take more effort to order from than many other deep-dish spots, many say it's worth it. In addition to its accolades, Milly's Pizza in a Pan has a 4.8 average on Google reviews and a 4.6 on Yelp, as well as many mentions on Reddit's r/chicagofood. Reviewers frequently praise the caramelized crust, fresh ingredients, and thinner-than-usual deep-dish style. One Google reviewer calls it "The best deep-dish pizza you'll ever find in Chicago, trust me," adding, "...you can instantly feel the quality of the ingredients the moment you open the box. The smell is incredible, the flavor is rich, and the consistency of the cheese is superb. Best ricotta I've ever had... This pizza is pure poetry for your mouth."