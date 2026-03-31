The Best Deep-Dish Pizza In Chicago Can Be Surprisingly Hard To Get

If you want to guarantee that you'll get a Milly's pizza, you'll need to set an alarm. Milly's makes its pizzas available for pre-order online at 8 a.m. each day; once the pizzas are all claimed, the online orders close, which often takes less than an hour. You can order up to two days in advance. If you're willing to travel to Milly's other location in Berwyn, a walkable suburban city full of arts and culture, you might face less competition for your pie.

As for what to order: Milly's serves deep-dish pizza and nothing else, offering six specialty pies, as well as a choose-your-own-toppings option. Popular orders include the Clickbait, with olives, red onions, mushrooms, mini peppers, kumato tomatoes, jalapeno, Calabrian chili, and ricotta cheese, and the OnlyPans, with two kinds of pepperoni, peppadew peppers, flory tomatoes, ricotta, Calabrian chili honey, and pesto. At the time of writing, pizzas are available as a 10" for $26, or a 14" for $32.

While Milly's might take more effort to order from than many other deep-dish spots, many say it's worth it. In addition to its accolades, Milly's Pizza in a Pan has a 4.8 average on Google reviews and a 4.6 on Yelp, as well as many mentions on Reddit's r/chicagofood. Reviewers frequently praise the caramelized crust, fresh ingredients, and thinner-than-usual deep-dish style. One Google reviewer calls it "The best deep-dish pizza you'll ever find in Chicago, trust me," adding, "...you can instantly feel the quality of the ingredients the moment you open the box. The smell is incredible, the flavor is rich, and the consistency of the cheese is superb. Best ricotta I've ever had... This pizza is pure poetry for your mouth."