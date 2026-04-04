11 Of The Most Iconic Red Sauce Restaurants In NYC Worth Visiting, According To Reputation

New York City hosts a mecca of culinary traditions from all over the world, but perhaps no place is more synonymous with so-called "red sauce restaurants" than the Big Apple. That's because during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many Italians immigrated to the United States. Some home cooks opened restaurants and pizzerias and founded what is now known as Italian American cuisine, predominantly marked by "red sauce." They served tomato sauce-heavy dishes like chicken Parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, and lasagna in neighborhoods including what's now one of America's best Little Italys that's brimming with romance.

Luckily for foodies, some of those red sauce restaurants continue to thrive in New York City, delighting both tourists and old-time locals. Islands rounded up the best of the best of them, ranging from new-age Carbone that is praised all over the world, to Bamonte's, which has been serving classic red sauce dishes for over a century. To decide which red sauce restaurants made the cut, we evaluated those that had the best reviews and are renowned by food media. Many of these places are also celeb hotspots, so if you're hoping to spot a celebrity at a New York gem, dining at one of these eateries might be your chance!