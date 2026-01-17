New York City's Hands-Down 5 Best Seafood Restaurants, According To Reviews

Stepping into the tile-lined arches of the Grand Central Oyster Bar is like entering a time capsule from the early 20th century. Located beneath the iconic train hub, this historic landmark opened in 1913 in a subterranean space designed by New York architect Raphael Guastavino with his signature tile vaulting. Ever since the restaurant nabbed the star chef from the Hotel Knickerbocker oyster bar, it's been a seafood institution.

Infatuation, with a 7.8 rating out of 10, says it's a must for oysters, adding, "An underground cave that's been open for over one hundred years doesn't sound like the best place to consume dozens of oysters, but every bivalve we've had here, from all over the country, has been impeccably fresh." In its own list of the city's best seafood joints, Eater New York praised the restaurant for everything from its flaky fish to its thick tartar sauce, while suggesting diners start with oysters at the bar.

Grand Central Oyster Bar scored a 4.2 rating on Google and 3.9 on Tripadvisor. While these ratings might sound low, New Yorkers can be a critical bunch. Case in point, Tripadvisor awarded the 3.9-rated restaurant with a Travelers' Choice Best of the Best distinction for 2025.