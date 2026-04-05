10 Most Highly Affordable Ferry Rides With Breathtaking Views Of The Sea
Think of getting from Point A to Point B, and you're probably going to imagine planes, trains, and automobiles — but this line of thinking overlooks the many regions where you can just as easily get where you're going on water. Public ferry systems may feel like a novelty, but they're widespread, widely used, and often an underrated way to enjoy the local scenery. What's more, as a form of public transportation, they'll often get you out on the water for a much lower price than your average scenic cruise.
Overland transportation might be quicker, but there are many cities worldwide where the views from the local ferry system can't be beat. Whether you're looking for the most scenic route by which to travel between destinations, scrambling for that perfect shot of the city skyline, or just dying to get out on the water, consider the local ferry. Not convinced? These affordable, ultra-scenic ferry rides are proof positive of the merits of this most underrated way to get around.
Star Ferry – Hong Kong
Hong Kong might just be the most ferry-friendly city on the planet. Made up of over 200 islands, there's almost no end to the routes you can explore on the water, and any of them offer a view of the city you won't find anywhere on land. Plus, Hong Kong's ferries are no tourist gimmick or novelty service. As a bona-fide public transportation system, they're designed — and priced — to be used regularly and practically. Put all that together, and you have a must-do for your Hong Kong checklist.
The city is home to no shortage of ferry operators, but the one you'll want to hop aboard for the best city views is the Star Ferry line. The company operates two routes, and the more popular Central/Tsim Sha Tsui route is the best way to view some of the city's most iconic buildings from the water. One-way adult tickets are $5.00 to $6.50 USD, depending on the day of the week, and can be purchased with cash or by using Hong Kong's Octopus Tourist Card.
While by no means the only scenic ferry route plying the waters of Victoria Harbor, the Central/Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry comes by its stellar reputation honestly, especially at night. It is highly recommended as an introduction to the city, both for its views and for its robust customer base of local commuters, which lets visitors in on a little slice of local life (as per the Hong Kong Tourism Board).
Golden Gate Ferry - San Francisco, United States
No image is more emblematic of the San Francisco Bay than that of the Golden Gate Bridge rising from a bank of fog, but it can be harder than you'd think to experience that iconic view from the city. That's why scenery seekers in San Francisco would be wise to take to the water. Like any bayside city worth its salt, Fog City runs a ferry service as part of its public transportation network, and the route from San Francisco to various locations in Marin County on the northern end of the bay offers some of the most postcard-worthy scenery you'll get anywhere in the city.
Of course, it's the view of the Golden Gate Bridge that makes this ferry route so beloved, and you'd be hard-pressed to beat it from any land-based vantage point. Travelers may also pass Angel Island (San Francisco's largest natural island) and the former prison island of Alcatraz, depending on the route. And all that can be enjoyed for the price of (as of publication) $14 to $15.50, route-dependent. That might seem pricey for public transit, perhaps, but an absolute bargain for a scenic cruise in a notoriously expensive destination. Tickets are purchased on arrival with cash, a contactless card, or a Clipper Card.
Circular Quay to Manley – Sydney, Australia
With its world-famous harbor, Sydney is a prime candidate for a fantastic ferry network, and it doesn't disappoint. Australia's largest city operates 10 ferry lines connecting the harbor hub of Circular Quay to outlying destinations across the harbor or, in the opposite direction, down the Parramatta River. It's a lifeline for Sydney commuters, serving an average of 15.5 million passengers annually, but that's not what you're really wondering about, is it? Visitors are probably a lot more curious about how you're going to get that once-in-a-lifetime snapshot of the Sydney Opera House from the water. The quick answer? The Circular Quay to Manley ferry route (line F1). The more interesting answer? With the Sydney ferry hub located less than 10 minutes on foot from the Sydney Opera House and flanked on all sides by some of the city's other best-known sights, you're going to see iconic Sydney scenery and beautiful ocean views no matter which ferry line you board.
The F1 route from Circular Quay to Manley is often suggested as the must-do Sydney ferry itinerary, both for its Opera House views, its quick but satisfying 22-minute length, and its appealing endpoint at the beachy, vibrant suburb of Manley. However, it's by no means the only hugely scenic Sydney ferry route, so if you find that one of your top Sydney destinations is accessible via ferry, jump at the chance to get out on the harbor. It won't cost much, with one-way adult fares costing $7.80 to $8.70 AUD (USD $5.54 to $6.18) and easily purchased by credit card or with an Opal Card. Single-trip tickets are also available for purchase on arrival. As beautiful and affordable as it is quintessentially Sydney, the ferry system will offer you vantage points you won't get anywhere else.
Staten Island Ferry – New York City, United States
Affordable is one thing, but free is entirely another. That's one of the biggest draws of the Staten Island Ferry, an iconic part of New York City's transit scene. The fare-free ferry takes 25 minutes to cross New York Harbor from Lower Manhattan to Staten Island, passes the Statue of Liberty for all your "look, I really have been to New York!" photo needs, and offers a refreshing change of pace if you've been spending your New York days packed into subway cars. Oh, and it operates 24/7, a fitting schedule for the city that never sleeps.
Even if the slower-paced New York City borough of Staten Island isn't on your radar, there's basically no downside to a ride on the Staten Island Ferry. It's a fantastic escape from the honking horns and constant buzz of the Manhattan streets, and you can hop aboard at any hour of the day or night. Best of all, you'll be treated to an up-close view of Lady Liberty without spending a dollar.
Suruga Bay Ferry – Shizuoka, Japan
Mount Fuji is big business in the Japanese tourism world. A perfect view of Japan's most iconic natural feature is as coveted by locals as it is (somewhat infamously) by foreign visitors, leading to a near-unbelievable proliferation of experiences, attractions, viewpoints, and tours all aimed at giving viewers the chance to appreciate this beloved national symbol. I've personally checked out the majority of them, many of which are far off the radars of overseas tourists. My pro tip? While everyone else is aiming for that Mount Fuji shot from the window of a Shinkansen bullet train, get yourself to Shizuoka City and see it from the water.
There's never any guarantee of a perfect view, as the iconic mountain's summit is often hidden by clouds, but you have a better chance of one from the deck of the Suruga Bay Ferry than almost anywhere else. At 2,000 yen ($12.58 USD) for a one-way adult fare, it's a fair bit more affordable than many other Mount Fuji-viewing options. Tickets can be purchased before boarding or booked online. Though designed to transport passengers across the bay from Shimizu Port in the city of Shizuoka to Toi, an hour and 15 minutes away, the Suruga Bay Ferry has become famous for its mountain views. It is also a fabulous way to head out to the underexplored Izu Peninsula, a feast for the senses with wasabi ice cream and more.
Québec City to Lévis Ferry – Québec City, Canada
Of all the ferry rides we've highlighted so far, this may be the one with the biggest scenic bang for your time-investment buck to offer. In only 12 minutes, the ferry passes by some of the best views Québec City has to offer en route to the nearby city of Lévis across the St. Lawrence River. A truly locals-oriented service, this brief cruise nevertheless punches above its weight in scenery, passing by some of Québec City's most magical architectural gems. It's also brief enough that you won't have to be on the water long — even when counting a return trip — to enjoy those views. It also comes at a fabulously affordable price point. A one-way adult fare is $4.15 CAD ($3.03 USD), and tickets can be purchased upon arrival.
The Québec City to Lévis service is not an ocean-going ferry, but that also adds a layer of appeal to its route, as it changes with the seasons. Admiring the snow-dusted facade of the towering hilltop Château Frontenac hotel in winter or the colors of the changing leaves in fall is half the fun of the Québec-Lévis ferry, which has something to offer in every season. It's a quick but rewarding addition to any Québec City itinerary.
Zadar to Silba Island – Zadar, Croatia
Croatia's Dalmatian Coast has been on the map in recent years for cities packed with beauty and historic charm, but there's much more to this region of turquoise sea and gorgeous beaches than the tourist-trail spots you've seen online. For some of the prettiest Adriatic Sea views you could ever hope to see, start in the city of Zadar and hop on a ferry to the island of Silba.
Silba is a worthy destination in its own right. Sure, it's got the beaches and sparkling seas this region is famous for, but it's also a car-free escape that the outside world largely has yet to discover. The ride over from the mainland city of Zadar is just as attractive, offering a cruise along the gorgeous Dalmatian Coast at a very affordable price and a lot more flexibility than you'd get with a tour group. With multiple sailings a day between four operators and prices below $20 USD, it's an accessible and affordable way to explore a lesser-known corner of a happening destination.
Since multiple ferry companies operate on this route, prices and purchase methods may vary, and you are usually best served picking up a ticket in Zadar ahead of time. Alternatively, you can generally depend upon the third-party booking site Bookaway for advance ticket sales outside Croatia. Prices run from €7 to €18 ($8.08 to $20.77 USD) for a one-way adult ticket, with faster routes pulling higher prices.
Bosphorus Strait — Istanbul, Turkey
Not many ferries can claim to cross continents, but Istanbul is no ordinary city. Catch one of Istanbul's many public ferries on the route from Eminönü to Kadiköy for a cruise through the Bosphorus Strait, which separates Europe and Asia, and the unbeatable bragging rights of being able to say you spent time on two continents today. It's swift, too, crossing the Strait in 23 minutes. You'll pass by iconic Istanbul sights like the Topkapi Palace and Hagia Sophia, snap some great photos, and be able to say you traversed continents on water. And all of that for the bargain price of 59.28 TRY ($1.34 USD) for a one-way ticket from Eminönü to Kadiköy. The IstanbulKart transit card is the only way to pay, so get that squared away before you arrive at the dock to make sure you don't miss your boat. Buying one couldn't be easier; keep an eye out for the yellow and blue vending machines outside tram and ferry stations, change the language to English, and go through the process. The card costs an initial 150 TL, and you add credit when you purchase. From there, you just tap and go.
If you really want to take the scenic route and admire the city views and scenic beauty of the Bosphorus, the lesser-known and much longer route from Eminönü to Rumeli Kavaği is like a full-on cruise for the price of a ferry ride. This is a longer ferry ride than most on this list, eating up just under two hours of your day, but that comes with the territory of a well-used local ferry route that connects continents. It's the best choice for a truly locals-oriented and relaxed experience.
Auckland Waiheke Ferry — Auckland, New Zealand
In a country as famous for its dramatic natural scenery as New Zealand, it's no surprise that the ferry rides would be on another level. Take this one departing from Auckland for the stunning coastal island of Waiheke, a 40-minute trip with city views on one end and a glimpse of the vineyards of New Zealand's luxurious "wine island" on the other. Whether you're going for the fine wine or the ferry crossing, getting to "Auckland's best day out" (as claimed by Tourism Waiheke) is worth the journey alone.
Two different companies operate ferries on this route, which keeps prices fluctuating. Even so, you may still find it pricier than the average ferry ride. That's not to say it's a high-dollar outing, though, and the Auckland to Waiheke Ferry is a very affordable alternative to a tourist-oriented scenic cruise with an appealing destination that offers far more by way of scenery than just the beautiful ocean views you'll get on the way over. A one-way ticket will set you back $29.50 to $31.00 NZD ($17.28 to $18.16 USD), and you can pre-book online with either IslandDirect or Fullers360, the ferry companies operating on this route.
Traghetti Portofino – Portofino, Italy
Portofino has made a name for itself as the Italian Riviera's playground for the rich and famous. This spectacular place is somewhere where you'll more than likely pass a luxury yacht or two on the way into the harbor, and one of the first things you'll find upon docking is a Dolce & Gabbana store and café (yes, the luxury fashion house is even in the espresso business). And yet the ferry ride over is about as affordable a scenic Mediterranean cruise as you're likely to find anywhere in Italy, costing roughly $15 USD (or €13, to be exact), paid upon arrival (no pre-booking for this one).
Although there are various ways to reach Portofino, both by land and by sea, the Traghetti Portofino ferry line gets the thumbs up from us. The ferries stop in the Italian Riviera towns of Rapallo and Santa Margherita Ligure on the 15-minute cruise to Portofino, which may sound too short to offer anything of note. Well, get ready to be amazed as pastel-colored fishing villages seem to cascade down every verdant hill you pass by, and the vessels stay close enough to the beautiful coast to allow for proper appreciation.
There's something irresistibly glamorous about the feeling of the Mediterranean breeze in your hair as the open-air ferry clips down the stunning Ligurian coast to a harbor where every charming pastel storefront hosts an outlet of a luxury store. When I first visited Italy on a graduation trip funded by the meager buffer of a college student's budget, riding the Portofino ferry gave me an unexpectedly accessible taste of la dolce vita. Just don't stop to take a selfie on the mainland, as Portofino is another popular destination with a strange selfie ban.
Methodology
The difference between a ferry ride and a scenic cruise is often more obscure than you'd imagine. That's exactly the point of this list — oftentimes, the former can double for the latter — but it made selecting these ferry rides somewhat more difficult, as plenty of tourist-oriented cruise services label themselves as "ferries." In keeping with the spirit of this post, our first criterion was that these ferries couldn't be completely visitor-oriented.
While some of these ferries (the Portofino ferries come to mind) do ply routes that are most appealing to tourists, they are nevertheless all legitimate public transportation routes that serve the practical purpose of connecting two destinations. It's that practical focus that makes them feel like such a steal: it lowers the price, gives riders a glimpse into local life, and makes the amazing views they offer feel all the more earned.
It also goes without saying that affordable prices were a goal here, so most longer routes were out because their price points tend to be steeper. We also took care to choose routes that could be incorporated into an existing itinerary rather than hours-long or even overnight routes that felt more like day trips or short cruises than brief, fun additions to your exploration of a city. Prices for ferries operating outside of the United States are converted to USD based on exchange rates at the time of writing. Exchange rates fluctuate constantly, so be aware that these prices could change.