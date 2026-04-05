10 Most Highly Affordable Ferry Rides With Breathtaking Views Of The Sea

Hong Kong might just be the most ferry-friendly city on the planet. Made up of over 200 islands, there's almost no end to the routes you can explore on the water, and any of them offer a view of the city you won't find anywhere on land. Plus, Hong Kong's ferries are no tourist gimmick or novelty service. As a bona-fide public transportation system, they're designed — and priced — to be used regularly and practically. Put all that together, and you have a must-do for your Hong Kong checklist.

The city is home to no shortage of ferry operators, but the one you'll want to hop aboard for the best city views is the Star Ferry line. The company operates two routes, and the more popular Central/Tsim Sha Tsui route is the best way to view some of the city's most iconic buildings from the water. One-way adult tickets are $5.00 to $6.50 USD, depending on the day of the week, and can be purchased with cash or by using Hong Kong's Octopus Tourist Card.

While by no means the only scenic ferry route plying the waters of Victoria Harbor, the Central/Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry comes by its stellar reputation honestly, especially at night. It is highly recommended as an introduction to the city, both for its views and for its robust customer base of local commuters, which lets visitors in on a little slice of local life (as per the Hong Kong Tourism Board).