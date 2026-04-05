4 Once-Thriving Pocono Mountains Resorts That Are Now Eerily Abandoned

While many destinations want to be the world's capital of something, for a time, there was only one "Honeymoon Capital of the World": the Poconos in Pennsylvania. The region's first boarding house opened in 1829, and resorts emerged after the construction of Lake Wallenpaupack in 1926 to accommodate those enjoying the outdoor fun and peaceful scenery of Mount Pocono, but it wasn't until World War II that couples flocked to the area. GIs on leave took their girlfriends on romantic getaways to the Poconos and honeymooned there after the war.

The Poconos' first honeymoon resort, the Farm on the Hill, opened in 1945. Available only to newlywed couples, the resort asked women to make the beds and men to wait tables as preparation for married life. The baby boom era began in 1946, as couples reunited after the war; this spike in marriages and the later rise of the sexual revolution led to a new market of honeymoon resorts. The Poconos' honeymoon hotels transformed when Morris Wilkins opened Caesars Cove Haven and introduced the heart-shaped bathtub in 1963, which became a sensation after being featured in Life Magazine in 1971. A boom of gaudy couples' resorts followed with heart-shaped everything (mirrors, bars, you name it), champagne glass tubs, and mirrors everywhere.

The couples resorts' popularity started declining in the 1990s as more affordable airfare offered easy access to Orlando and Las Vegas, which had adopted the cheesy style that the Poconos pioneered. Other resorts, like retreats for labor union members, were rendered obsolete by the changing demands of globalization. For these reasons, many resorts became too costly to maintain. Now, they're either eerily abandoned with dirt-filled heart-shaped tubs that stand as an unsettling symbol of an era lost to time.