We Ranked The 5 Best Waterfall Hiking Trails In Oregon

By some counts, Oregon is the state with the most overall waterfalls in America . There are hundreds upon hundreds of cascades to see in this land of cloud-splintering volcanoes and ancient rainforests, including some that will have your jaw hitting the proverbial floor. Yep, Oregon hosts the 97-foot-high Tumalo Falls, a gem within a national forest, strange coastal waterfalls that pour into the Pacific, and even the so-called "Highway Of Waterfalls" through an ultra-scenic river valley.

But waterfalls aren't always the easiest natural wonder to find. They tuck away in woodlands, along roaring rivers, in gorges, and on the slopes of mountains. You often have to hike to reach them, which is where this guide comes in. Taking inspiration from leading travel blogs and publications, it lists five of the finest waterfall hiking trails in Oregon.

There are some real doozies in the mix, including a route that takes you right to the top of the tallest falls in the state, and another that goes over petrified lava fields to a waterfall deep in an old-growth forest. The good news is that many of the state's falls are in action year-round, though spring tends to see the strongest flows thanks to added snowmelt and rain.