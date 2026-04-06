Between Miami And Fort Lauderdale Is A Laid-Back Florida City With A Lovely State Park And Delicious Eats

Despite what the average "top places to visit in Florida" list might have you believe, the state is more than just Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, with the latter being named the "cruise capital of the world." Some fantastic destinations have long sat in the shadow of their better-known neighbors, and in the spirit of slower, less mainstream travel, today, we're looking at one of them. North Miami Beach has a population of just under 47,000 residents, and it's positioned almost perfectly between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, making it easy for most travelers to overlook. For those who appreciate more of a laid-back Florida vibe, though, that could be a mistake. This is a quieter, cheaper, and more relaxed spot compared to Miami Beach, and it's home to a delightfully varied food scene, plus an impressive state park that spans over 1,000 acres.

Thanks to its strategic location, coming to North Miami Beach should be a breeze. Those driving into town can drive north from Miami or south from Fort Lauderdale in roughly 30 minutes. West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Cape Coral are also within driving distance, although the last two surpass the two-hour mark. Flying instead? Most visitors choose between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Miami International Airport (MIA). The former is a closer drive, at under 13 miles away, but the latter is bigger and still not a bad drive being close to 18 miles away. Bonus points for MIA: this is one of the airports in America following the wholesome trend of therapy animals.