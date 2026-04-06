Between Miami And Fort Lauderdale Is A Laid-Back Florida City With A Lovely State Park And Delicious Eats
Despite what the average "top places to visit in Florida" list might have you believe, the state is more than just Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, with the latter being named the "cruise capital of the world." Some fantastic destinations have long sat in the shadow of their better-known neighbors, and in the spirit of slower, less mainstream travel, today, we're looking at one of them. North Miami Beach has a population of just under 47,000 residents, and it's positioned almost perfectly between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, making it easy for most travelers to overlook. For those who appreciate more of a laid-back Florida vibe, though, that could be a mistake. This is a quieter, cheaper, and more relaxed spot compared to Miami Beach, and it's home to a delightfully varied food scene, plus an impressive state park that spans over 1,000 acres.
Thanks to its strategic location, coming to North Miami Beach should be a breeze. Those driving into town can drive north from Miami or south from Fort Lauderdale in roughly 30 minutes. West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Cape Coral are also within driving distance, although the last two surpass the two-hour mark. Flying instead? Most visitors choose between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Miami International Airport (MIA). The former is a closer drive, at under 13 miles away, but the latter is bigger and still not a bad drive being close to 18 miles away. Bonus points for MIA: this is one of the airports in America following the wholesome trend of therapy animals.
North Miami Beach's laid-back vibe and delicious food scene
One of the biggest perks of visiting North Miami Beach is that you get to enjoy a relaxed, slow-paced atmosphere without being too far from the big, touristy cities to the north and south. The locals are often described as neighborly and welcoming, and the city itself is very family friendly.
Despite its more modest size and tight-knit feel (compared to its neighbors), North Miami Beach has a notable food scene, with eateries like La Birra Bar Burgers being among the most popular spots. Boasting a near-perfect rating on Google from tens of thousands of reviews, this is a place that prides itself on serving the most awarded burger in the world. The menu includes a golden cheeseburger, an American classic, and a premium option with Black Angus Argentinian beef, plus sides, hot dogs, and desserts.
Craving Mexican instead? Try Que Chido. It's a place known for serving authenticdishes that range from birria tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, to nachos, chips and guac, and fried ice cream. Their margaritas come highly recommended, too, and customers appreciate the home-like atmosphere.
Pasta lovers, on the other hand, can go to Tatore. They serve handmade Italian food with a strong Argentinian influence. Their menu is varied, featuring beef empanadas, pepperoni pizza, several polentas, a wide selection of pastas, and artisan gelato. Patrons have praised the food, professional service, and decent vegetarian selection, while the atmosphere has been described as warm and inviting. If you still want to experience someplace bigger and livelier that's not been mentioned thus far, Hollywood makes for a great day trip option. Located between South Beach and Miami, this is a walkable coastal city with retro flair and a buzzing downtown.
A beautiful state park and outdoor activities to enjoy in North Miami Beach
While Fort Lauderdale might be known as Florida's "Venice of America," that's best explored via a breathtaking hop-on, hop-off tour, the allure of the region's outdoors goes beyond that. One of the best places to take in the natural scenery in North Miami Beach is Oleta River State Park. Ranked as the top thing to do in North Miami Beach by TripAdvisor, this is the biggest urban park in Florida. Here, visitors can swim, paddle, kayak, hike, and bike, all while staying within a four-mile radius of the city center. Some of the facilities you'll find in this state park include cabins, picnic pavilions, water fountains, restrooms, and a shower station. You'll have to pay a fee to enter, but past visitors have praised the crystal-clear, shallow waters, varied pathways, scenic views, spacious grounds, and peaceful atmosphere. There's also a camping area, and it's a good idea to reserve your spot beforehand. The park is open year-long, from 8 a.m. to sunset, but the visitor center has more limited hours.
A bit closer to the city center, you'll find Greynolds Park. It spans almost 250 acres and features amenities like lakes, nature trails, a campground, a canoe launch, a golf course, and picnic shelters. Past visitors have highlighted the park's calm waters, relaxing feel, and wildlife sightings. Raccoons, in particular, are very common. Other types of fauna you might come across include squirrels, iguanas, lizards, and alligators. Sandwiched between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, North Miami Beach is more like a lovely little Florida town that's perfect for a crowd-free weekend getaway, so the next time you're visiting the Sunshine State, consider adding this city to your itinerary.