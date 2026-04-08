The World's Longest Human-Made Fishing Pier Is A Gulf Coast Paradise To Fish With Galveston Bay Views

Historic Galveston Island seems to fully embrace the "everything's bigger in Texas" mantra. Along the beachfront is America's longest pedestrian walkway, the famed Galveston Seawall. On the other side of the island sits Galveston Bay, the largest saltwater bay in the Lone Star State. And, extending into Galveston Bay from the mainland is the world's longest human-made fishing pier, the Texas City Dike. This enormous structure offers an excellent platform for anglers, as well as sightseers looking to take in panoramic views of Galveston Bay and Island.

When envisioning the Texas City Dike, put aside your preconceived notions of a fishing pier. This spot is not simply a wooden stilt structure hovering above the bay waters like most fishing piers. Nor is it a rock groin or granite jetty jutting out into the bay. In fact, at first glance, it doesn't even appear to be a completely manufactured site. From above, the dike almost seems like a natural peninsula accented by wood, rock, and concrete features. All told, it reaches over 5 miles into Galveston Bay. Additionally, it is wide enough to drive on and even has boat ramps, a disc golf course, and several other amenities.

Although the structure's intended purpose was to protect the Texas City Ship Channel from silting, over the decades, it has become an extremely popular recreational destination. Today, you can find anglers, birders, and sightseers visiting the dike in droves.