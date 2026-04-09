Michigan's Best-Kept Secret Is An Artsy Peninsula Village With Boutiques, Cute Restaurants, And Nearby Beaches

The Great Lakes State just might do small-town magic best, with a number of picture-perfect towns vouching for that statement. One of its best-kept secrets is Elk Rapids, a Pure Michigan-designated trail town on a peninsula in Antrim County. There, you can bask in picturesque landscapes, spanning from lakefront vistas to lush park views, and visit the pristine beaches on Lake Michigan and Elk Lake. But the destination's rich offerings go well beyond the water's edge. The peninsula village is lined with charming boutiques and cute restaurants that make your visit all the more pleasant. As YouTuber Traverse City Guy put it, "Elk Rapids is a hidden gem for an unforgettable getaway" — a sentiment also shared by blogger Carrie Green Zinn, who called it "the hidden gem in Northern Michigan."

Regarded as an artsy and vibrant destination, Elk Rapids has a strong arts community. You'll come across fine art galleries and outdoor sculpture installations. The Walk of Art Sculpture Park offers a leisurely stroll among 15 acres of dune, forest, and coastal wilderness, with sculptures scattered within the attraction. Similarly, you can get your art fix at the Twisted Fish Gallery, which was recognized as the "Best Fine Art Gallery" in Northern Michigan by Traverse magazine twice.

Getting to Elk Rapids from Grand Rapids, an underrated Midwest city that was named the best place to find a job, takes two hours and 15 minutes by car. The drive is closer from Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind destination for beach-loving shoppers — you'll reach the village within 25 minutes. Elk Rapids has a variety of accommodation. Book a stay at Elk Rapids Lakeshore Inn, The Dexter by Kasa, White Birch Lodge, or Paradise Pines Resort, with more rentals available on Airbnb.