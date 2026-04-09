Michigan's Best-Kept Secret Is An Artsy Peninsula Village With Boutiques, Cute Restaurants, And Nearby Beaches
The Great Lakes State just might do small-town magic best, with a number of picture-perfect towns vouching for that statement. One of its best-kept secrets is Elk Rapids, a Pure Michigan-designated trail town on a peninsula in Antrim County. There, you can bask in picturesque landscapes, spanning from lakefront vistas to lush park views, and visit the pristine beaches on Lake Michigan and Elk Lake. But the destination's rich offerings go well beyond the water's edge. The peninsula village is lined with charming boutiques and cute restaurants that make your visit all the more pleasant. As YouTuber Traverse City Guy put it, "Elk Rapids is a hidden gem for an unforgettable getaway" — a sentiment also shared by blogger Carrie Green Zinn, who called it "the hidden gem in Northern Michigan."
Regarded as an artsy and vibrant destination, Elk Rapids has a strong arts community. You'll come across fine art galleries and outdoor sculpture installations. The Walk of Art Sculpture Park offers a leisurely stroll among 15 acres of dune, forest, and coastal wilderness, with sculptures scattered within the attraction. Similarly, you can get your art fix at the Twisted Fish Gallery, which was recognized as the "Best Fine Art Gallery" in Northern Michigan by Traverse magazine twice.
Getting to Elk Rapids from Grand Rapids, an underrated Midwest city that was named the best place to find a job, takes two hours and 15 minutes by car. The drive is closer from Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind destination for beach-loving shoppers — you'll reach the village within 25 minutes. Elk Rapids has a variety of accommodation. Book a stay at Elk Rapids Lakeshore Inn, The Dexter by Kasa, White Birch Lodge, or Paradise Pines Resort, with more rentals available on Airbnb.
Check out the boutiques and restaurants of Elk Rapids
Your next best purchase just might be in one of Elk Rapids' boutiques. Treat yourself to a little retail therapy during your getaway, with your first stop being at Tiny Traveling Boutique. Rated five stars on Google Reviews, this woman-owned establishment is great for buying clothing, accessories, gifts, and more. The store is organized intuitively, which makes it easy to find what you're looking for. Not only that, but according to reviews, the owner, Tawny, makes sure you have a wonderful shopping experience.
From there, make your way to Northwind Blooms Boutique for more splurges. This place is both a fashion and floral boutique, so you can get yourself a colorful bouquet after trying on dresses, tops, cardigans, and sweaters. Shoppers praise the store for its inclusive sizing — one customer was particularly happy about the jewelry selection, saying, "I LOVE that their jewelry is tarnish free."
When hunger strikes, head to Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen, which is rated 4.6 on Google Reviews. This spot was featured on MyNorth.com's 2022 list of "The Best of Charlevoix & The Chain of Lakes." Boasting an eclectic interior with colorful murals and decor, this restaurant serves Cajun and Creole dishes, along with creative cocktails. As for what to order, reviewers suggest getting the beef brisket, jambalaya, and gumbo. For a different vibe, get a table at Cellar 152. Here, you can indulge in seafood, burgers, and sandwiches, all while surrounded by floor-to-ceiling rows of wine bottles. Not only does it serve wine, but it also has signature cocktails if you're in the mood to experiment. One reviewer even said, "Every downtown in the Midwest wishes they had a place like this."
Pop by the local beaches for some fun in the sun
You can easily spend your day in Elk Rapids going from galleries and shopping to lounging on the beach. To splash around Lake Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay, head to Old Bathing Beach. This small stretch of sand is dotted with treasures like fossilized stones and smooth beach glass. Make sure to get there early, though, since parking space is limited. There are a handful of tables at this beach that are ideal for a meal with a bay view, and portable restrooms are available, too. While you're having a swim here, keep in mind that it goes from shallow to deep very quickly.
Not too far away is Dam Beach and Fishing Park, also overlooking Grand Traverse Bay. Some people come here to relax on the sand, some pack a picnic for a waterfront snack, and others come to play a friendly match of sand volleyball. The beach has a fishing pier, too, where anglers can set a rod and hope something bites.
Later, you can check out the Elk Rapids Sandbar, which is located in Veterans Memorial Park. This beach is close to the downtown area, allowing you to walk directly from the shops to the shoreline. There's a playground for the little ones to burn energy, while the larger park area offers additional facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts. Meanwhile, Elk Rapids' Day Park (where the Walk of Art Sculpture Park is situated) has a beachfront where you can relax and unwind. Elk Rapids gives you the chance to enjoy not just Lake Michigan, but also Bass and Elk lakes. Fun fact: The latter is actually one of Michigan's deepest outside of the Great Lakes.