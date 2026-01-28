These Are Michigan's 5 Deepest Lakes Outside Of The Great Lakes

Many of Michigan's top tourist attractions are centered around the Great Lakes, which is little surprise, given that the state touches four of the massive bodies of water. From the pleasant beach in Sleeping Bear Dunes to the gilded glamor of Mackinac Island, the Great Lakes make for a great time.

But the Great Lakes aren't the only really big lakes in the state. There are more than 11,000 inland lakes in the Michigan, which has more freshwater shoreline than any other state in the U.S. Many of Michigan's most beautiful inland lakes offer sunny sands, swimming, and boating opportunities without the crowds that you'll find at some of the more popular Great Lakes beaches (you'll also get to skip the potentially intimidating vastness and 1,332-foot depths of Lake Superior).

You'll find Michigan's deepest inland lakes in the northern areas of both the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula. This location isn't an accident; most of these lakes were formed by glacial activity during the Pleistocene era, which ended around 10,000 years ago. Today, these lakes are a boon to summer tourism, drawing visitors from all over the world who want to swim, boat, fish, and simply enjoy the views. If you're thinking about putting a visit to Michigan on your summer itinerary, here are the five deepest inland lakes in the state that should be on your radar.