4 Hidden Speakeasies In Fort Lauderdale Only Locals Know About
Grabbing a bite to eat or enjoying a cocktail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is all about beachfront restaurants with ocean views or outdoor patio brunch spots along the Intracoastal. When the sun goes down, the city's secrets come alive with craft cocktails, chic lounges, and password-protected entry. While many tourists have their eyes on the obvious, locals know where the sexy underground spots are — the city's speakeasies. I spent much of the last 10 years in the Fort Lauderdale nightlife scene, enjoying the waterfront bars and restaurants along Las Olas Boulevard, Florida's most walkable street. Eventually, I had to explore new options — which led to my quest for the best speakeasies in the city.
From swanky hotels near the shoreline to unassuming locations outside of the hustle and bustle, there are a few Fort Lauderdale locations that feel like a time machine to the Prohibition era. Each spot is an alluring escape behind hidden doors, fake walls, and exclusive entryways. I curated this list of speakeasies based on personal experience and testimonies from friends, as well as local reviews. Some of these locations are prime spots for intimate date nights, a lively nightcap, or a unique mixology experience. While you might need a password to enter these locations, we won't gatekeep any further. The establishments are my top picks for the four best speakeasies only locals know about — and now, Islands' readers do, too.
Rm. Nine01
Sitting along Fort Lauderdale's most fashionable streets lining the artsy Riverwalk is the Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale. It seems like a typical skyscraper in the city, but it holds a hidden treasure that some hotel guests don't even know exists. (For years, I didn't know it was there, and I lived in town.) It looks like any other hotel room down the hallway — you even need a key card to get in, which is quite different than a word-of-mouth password. The moody interior, navy velvet chairs, jewel-accented lamps, and dark wooden flooring will make you feel like you've stepped into a 1920s speakeasy.
The bar has strict rules to follow, such as making sure you show up on time and wearing the proper attire. Flapper dresses aren't required, but there is a smart-casual dress code. It is an intimate space, so there is a two-hour time limit and a $60 per-person deposit that goes towards food and drinks. They serve items like Wagyu beef sliders, octopus, and beef carpaccio. The cocktails include unique ingredients, like butterfly pea flower aquafaba (a plant-based alternative to egg whites).
The rules never stopped people from checking out the speakeasy — visitors have rated it nearly 4.5 stars on Yelp. From the decoration to the drinks and even the staff, guests praise the entire experience. "If you're looking for a real speakeasy with incredible service, delicious food, and an unbeatable vibe, Room901 is the place. We will definitely be back," one reviewer mentioned. While I haven't personally made my way to Rm. Nine01, I have local friends who have, and they note that it makes you feel like you're a part of a chapter in a history book. The speakeasy is located in the heart of the city and is an often-overlooked gem worth reserving a table at.
Hidden Speakeasy
On the outskirts of Las Olas — still within the Fort Lauderdale city limits — is Hidden Speakeasy. If the name wasn't telling enough, it is tucked away in a popular shopping center. It's near highly-regarded restaurants, like Phat Boy Sushi and EATapas — places I frequent all the time — but it took me years to realize it was inside one of those establishments. Hidden Speakeasy is actually hidden in the Spanish-flamenco spot EATapas, where guests open a hidden door labeled "pantry." I used to think the place next to EATapas was an empty space for rent. Little did I know, there was much more behind its black facade.
Hidden Speakeasy has a completely different vibe than its sister restaurant, as guests go from Spanish cuisine and flamenco entertainment to a Prohibition-style establishment with live jazz music. Its brown leather couches, paisley rugs, and crystal chandeliers give the space a sultry-glam ambiance, leaning a tad more contemporary than Rm. Nine01. It's about a 15-minute drive north of Las Olas — or, in local terms, outside of "tourist town." You'll find a small group of people looking to grab bites or experience flavors they aren't used to, like a lavender cocktail.
The space opened in July 2023, and it already has over a 4.5-star rating on Google reviews. "From the moment you walk in, you know you've found something special," one guest mentioned, and I felt the same way. It was a breath of fresh air to discover something new in an area of Fort Lauderdale that has had thriving establishments for years. The best part: most people have no clue it's there!
No Man's Land Cocktail Parlor & Eatery
No Man's Land Cocktail Parlor & Eatery has become one of my favorite speakeasies in Fort Lauderdale. Similar to Hidden Speakeasy, it is also on the outskirts of the buzzing downtown area. The bar is located in an average-looking shopping center with subdued signage painted above the entry, so it's hard to see in the dark. They have curtains covering the interior, making it difficult to find the entrance until you see the door handle. The cozy space is perfect for a date night, complete with intimate plush booths, stunning crystal chandeliers, and gold curtains that scream elegance. There is also a Zoltar fortune telling machine inside and occasional burlesque dancers putting on a show. The space is "Moulin Rouge"-inspired, as the 1920s concept is matched with a rebellious, carnival-like detail.
No Man's Land's craft cocktail list is divine, and they even allow guests to taste various off-menu cocktails. Here, one of my favorite past times is making friends bite on a buzz button — a cocktail garnish that makes your mouth tingle. Additionally, No Man's Land has one of the best takes on an espresso martini: the Dirty French Toast. The creamy coffee mix has graham cracker accents that elevate the basic cocktail. Google reviewers have even rated the space 4.5 stars, mentioning their obsession with this hole-in-the-wall local spot. No Man's Land is the spot where locals go when they want the sophistication of Las Olas, without actually being in Las Olas.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Across from one of Las Olas' most famous waterfront garden bars, The Wharf, lies a flavorful taco chain, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. By day, it's buzzing with hungry customers who want authentic Mexican street tacos, but by night, it forms a line that will make you wonder, "Are the tacos really that good?" Well, sure — but in the evenings, most people are only in line for its "back-of-house" speakeasy.
Inside the restaurant, you'll find a "urinal," but nothing is really as it seems. Behind the urinal wall is a hidden lounge with a bar and DJ. As a loyal customer, this speakeasy not only gets rowdy, but it stays open very late — or shall we say very early in the morning? The restaurant is open until midnight on Sundays through Wednesdays, until 1 a.m. on Thursdays, and until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This means there is plenty of time for the post-party taco munchies. Guests with large parties can book tables, but everyone will be dancing to a reggaeton playlist no matter the reservation, keeping with the Latin culture of the establishment.
Bodega is more well-known amongst tourists due to its location and very public entrance queue that sparks travelers' curiosities, but it's important to include for its high-energy, hidden-in-plain sight experience. I've never had a bad experience at this speakeasy, and it's a great place for a happy hour drink or a late-night spirit. While I saved the most popular bar for last, all of these speakeasies offer a locally known, under-the-radar experience to the already thriving South Florida city. Do you love finding eclectic underground bars? Check out Seattle's best speakeasies, according to Washington locals.