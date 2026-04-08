4 Hidden Speakeasies In Fort Lauderdale Only Locals Know About

Sitting along Fort Lauderdale's most fashionable streets lining the artsy Riverwalk is the Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale. It seems like a typical skyscraper in the city, but it holds a hidden treasure that some hotel guests don't even know exists. (For years, I didn't know it was there, and I lived in town.) It looks like any other hotel room down the hallway — you even need a key card to get in, which is quite different than a word-of-mouth password. The moody interior, navy velvet chairs, jewel-accented lamps, and dark wooden flooring will make you feel like you've stepped into a 1920s speakeasy.

The bar has strict rules to follow, such as making sure you show up on time and wearing the proper attire. Flapper dresses aren't required, but there is a smart-casual dress code. It is an intimate space, so there is a two-hour time limit and a $60 per-person deposit that goes towards food and drinks. They serve items like Wagyu beef sliders, octopus, and beef carpaccio. The cocktails include unique ingredients, like butterfly pea flower aquafaba (a plant-based alternative to egg whites).

The rules never stopped people from checking out the speakeasy — visitors have rated it nearly 4.5 stars on Yelp. From the decoration to the drinks and even the staff, guests praise the entire experience. "If you're looking for a real speakeasy with incredible service, delicious food, and an unbeatable vibe, Room901 is the place. We will definitely be back," one reviewer mentioned. While I haven't personally made my way to Rm. Nine01, I have local friends who have, and they note that it makes you feel like you're a part of a chapter in a history book. The speakeasy is located in the heart of the city and is an often-overlooked gem worth reserving a table at.