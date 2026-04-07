11 Of The Oldest Hotels In The World

When traveling, many of us on the hunt for luxury look for hotels with the most modern features, like personalized pillow menus, spa-like bathrooms, Michelin-starred onsite restaurants, and top-of-the-line service. However, in doing so, we're likely missing out on a whole other class of hotels — those with history that stretches back long before most people even ventured outside the regions they were born in.

So, Islands decided to round up some of the hotels that aren't just historic but the most historic, with pasts so storied that they blow the rest of the crowd out of the water. Some of these hotels date back more than 1,000 years and are among the oldest hotels on the planet, although not all of the hotels are entirely the original structures. To determine which made the cut, we evaluated which of the oldest hotels on earth have the best reviews on sites such as Tripadvisor and Google, as well as stay the most true to their pasts. And if you're looking for a similar experience without leaving the country, check out the oldest hotels in America that still offer nostalgic charm and rooms for guests, or this lavish Mission-style palace in the heart of California's inland empire that's one of America's most historic hotels.