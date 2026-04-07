11 Of The Oldest Hotels In The World
When traveling, many of us on the hunt for luxury look for hotels with the most modern features, like personalized pillow menus, spa-like bathrooms, Michelin-starred onsite restaurants, and top-of-the-line service. However, in doing so, we're likely missing out on a whole other class of hotels — those with history that stretches back long before most people even ventured outside the regions they were born in.
So, Islands decided to round up some of the hotels that aren't just historic but the most historic, with pasts so storied that they blow the rest of the crowd out of the water. Some of these hotels date back more than 1,000 years and are among the oldest hotels on the planet, although not all of the hotels are entirely the original structures. To determine which made the cut, we evaluated which of the oldest hotels on earth have the best reviews on sites such as Tripadvisor and Google, as well as stay the most true to their pasts. And if you're looking for a similar experience without leaving the country, check out the oldest hotels in America that still offer nostalgic charm and rooms for guests, or this lavish Mission-style palace in the heart of California's inland empire that's one of America's most historic hotels.
Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan, Hayakawa, Japan: 705
Japan's history dates back millennia, so it's no surprise that it's home to some of the oldest hotels in the world, too. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, one takes the hotel key as the unequivocal oldest — Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan, a ryokan (traditional Japanese hotel) that was founded in 705 C.E. by Fujiwara no Mahito in Hayakawa near the Japanese Alps. Its name — which translates to Nishiyama Hot Spring Hotel of the Keiun Era — is inspired by the Keiun era it was founded during.
History is just one reason to visit this hotel. Surrounded by natural hot springs in a small town with fewer than 1,000 residents, a stay here is a peaceful, intimate one. The hot springs, which flow at one of the highest volumes found in Japan, can be enjoyed inside, outside, and even in some private guestrooms. The waters are filled with minerals and properties that are believed to have health as well as beautifying benefits. Just 35 rooms fill the hotel, all with views of the neighboring mountains, valleys, and river.
"This place by far is one of the best places I've stayed," wrote a visitor on Tripadvisor. "It was very unique and remained authentic. The food was amazing and the views from our room was gorgeous!" The onsite restaurant is yet another perk of this hotel, as it serves local, award-winning fare that's all handmade.
Houshi Ryokan, Komatsu, Japan: 718
Dating back to 718, Houshi Ryokan in Komatsu isn't the oldest hotel in the world (although it's up there), but it has another claim to fame — it's one of the planet's oldest continuously-run family businesses; the same family has owned it for 46 generations. That's even more impressive considering that natural disasters have damaged the hotel several times throughout the centuries. When Taicho Daishi, a monk, founded it, guests paid with what they grew in their gardens.
These days, guests pay with money and can choose from the inn's 100 rooms, which grants them access to four hot spring baths — supposedly with healing properties — that are both indoors and outdoors. The hot springs are so renowned that members of the Japanese imperial family have stayed the night at the hotel's Enmeikaku VIP Hall, a Goten palace-style guest house that's also a Registered Tangible Cultural Property of Japan.
Regular members of the public have loved it just as much. "Japanese hospitality at its best," wrote one past visitor on Google. "They really pamper you from the moment they pick you up at the station till they drop you. Very clean ryokan with one the best public baths I've been (both indoor and outdoor)." Hoshi Ryokan's food and Japanese gardens are just more reasons to check it out. The hotel is known for serving cuisine iconic of the area, available both in-room or at the onsite restaurant.
Maids Head Hotel, Norfolk, England: 1090s
The Maids Head Hotel in Norfolk, England, claims to be the oldest hotel in the country. Though this claim is contested, its history dates back to the 1090s when the first Norman Bishop of Norwich built his home here. But despite its long-ago origins, it's kept up with the times. The inn was the winner of Norfolk Tourism's Hotel of the Year award, and its on-site restaurant, The WinePress, has 2 AA Rosettes. Plus, it hosts weddings and corporate events.
The Maids Head Hotel is so old that parts of its history are a bit murky. The first time it had a recorded name was in 1287, when it was referred to as the Murtel Fish Tavern. In the coming centuries, it was on record as where the Black Prince ate while he was in town in 1359 and where a local lawyer kept his horse in 1472. Later, it gained more notoriety as Catherine of Aragon ate here, and Queen Elizabeth I may have stayed here. One of the hotel's 84 ensuite bedrooms even includes the Queen Elizabeth suite, where she is thought to have stayed in 1587.
These days, the hotel that has been a staple throughout Norfolk history has more than a half-dozen buildings showcasing the Maids Head Hotel's evolution through time. It's still a coveted spot for a Norfolk visit. "The room was super clean and all the staff are very friendly," wrote one person on Tripadvisor. "The hotel is perfectly located in the centre of town with east access to all the key sites."
Gasthaus Zum Roten Bären, Freiburg, Germany: 1120
Gasthaus Zum Roten Bären was founded in Freiburg, near the Black Forest and now a medieval artsy college town with a sunny disposition, in 1120 as an earl's court manor house. That makes Gasthaus Zum Roten Bären, whose name translates to "The Red Bear," the oldest hotel in Germany. Guests here can stay in one of more than two dozen rooms and suites adorned in a modern, minimalist style with warm touches including granite bathrooms, cherry wood furniture, greenery, and views of the city. "Great location and beautiful property," wrote one past visitor on Google. "[Rooms] are quite austere but impeccably clean. Breakfast is cozy and fresh."
The hotel's serene atmosphere makes it hard to believe it was nearly destroyed in 1744 during the War of the Austrian Succession. After that, the formerly Romanesque-Gothic style building was replaced with a Baroque style. Visitors can learn more about the hotel's history by wandering its stone halls, which are adorned with maps, photos, and documents.
Even if you can't swing a stay at Gasthaus Zum Roten Bären, it's worth staying for dinner. The onsite restaurant serves local fare complemented by curated local wine selections in original preserved dining rooms. Guests can also indulge in the hotel's extravagant buffet breakfast that includes items such as berry porridge, butter shaped as bears, and crepes.
Hotel Alte Goste, Oberolang, Italy: 1142
There's nothing like Italian hospitality, especially in the Dolomites, a mountain range in the northern Italian Alps and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But that hospitality runs deeper in few places other than the Hotel Alte Goste in Oberolang, which was first recorded as a guesthouse in 1142 and was the first inn in the area. Its name even means "old guesthouse." Despite the hotel's history, it feels anything but a dusty hangout of yesteryear. The 4-star hotel's renovated rooms are fashioned in a contemporary, Alpine-style design with natural wood floors, balconies with sweeping outdoor views, and floor-to-ceiling windows. "We were guests at this property and had an absolutely fantastic experience!" wrote one delighted traveler on Tripadvisor. "The property has been renovated with elegance and attention to detail. The owners were extremely helpful and courteous."
Hotel Alte Goste guests have access to several other perks besides their cozy rooms. They have free access to the onsite spa, which includes a warm hay bath, a Finnish sauna, and a solarium featuring wood, stone, and marble details — as well as floor-to-ceiling windows — that make it feel at one with the mountain landscape. Outside, it's surrounded by the spa lawn, garden, and sauna lawn with lounge chairs. If you want to feel even more harmonious with nature, utilize one of the hotel's many amenities, like the free ski shuttle to the nearby Plan de Corones slopes, the bike trail, the fishing license counter, or hiking tours that take place three times per week.
The Angel and Royal Hotel, Grantham, England: 1203
The Angel and Royal Hotel in Grantham, England, traces its founding to the 15th century. It has roots, however, dating back to 1203 when the Knights Templar started a hostel here. By the 14th century, it was an inn used by people traveling on horseback or by stagecoach. Throughout the centuries, it was visited by royals including King John, Edward III and his wife Philippa of Hainault, Richard III, Charles I, George IV, and Edward VII — who inspired ownership to add the word "Royal" to the hotel name.
Despite the many years that have passed since the Angel and Royal Hotel was founded as an English coaching inn, the building looks much the same from the outside. It still features an iconic arch topped with an angel, which is now painted gold and holds Richard III's crown. Plus, some of the hotel's windows overlook the courtyard where the coaching inn's horses once stayed. Photos and documents detailing the Angel and Royal Hotel's history also line the walls.
With pops of yellow and green, plush furniture, and four-poster beds surrounded by ornate drapery, the hotel still delivers on its historic charm, complemented by modern touches. "The rooms were clean, comfortable and well appointed, reception and staff first class," wrote a visitor on Tripadvisor.
Hotel Orso Grigio, San Candido, Italy: 1303
When Hotel Orso Grigio (meaning "Hotel Gray Bear") in San Candido, Italy, was founded in 1303, it was a guesthouse for visiting merchants. These days, it's an upscale haven for everyone visiting the Dolomites town, managed by the same family since 1745.
Guests can choose from both modern and historic rooms, some with warm wood details, warm green tones, and contemporary artwork. "We spent four wonderful days, all very excellent, quality of food and drink; capable and professional staff," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Very comfortable rooms not to mention the SPA." The spa, located on the rooftop, includes a Finnish sauna, a bio-sauna, and a Turkish bath, all with beautiful views of the surrounding Dolomites. To experience more of Mother Nature's beauty here, check out this unfathomably beautiful nature park full of mountain trails, also in the Dolomites.
Several amenities are included with all stays, including a free shuttle to and from the train station, a free pass to local public transportation, a sauna, an electric car charging station, bicycle rental, and access to the local pool. But like any good Italian spot, food is a major highlight here. Chef Rocco Ferraro serves an ever-changing three-course dinner every day, utilizing ingredients from small, local farmers and producers.
Pilgrimhaus, Soest, Germany: 1304
The name of Pilgrimhaus in Soest, Germany, is literal. When the quarry stone hotel was completed in 1304 after a decade-long construction, it was intended for pilgrims on their way to Spain's Santiago de Compostela, which is where the relics of James the Apostle are buried. These days, its rooms feature a modern, minimalist style with pops of color and greenery. "The rooms are very clean and comfortable with bags of character and with every amenity you could need including a supply of toiletries you may have forgotten," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor.
All guests have free access to the hotel's outdoor terrace as well as its breakfast buffet. Traditional regional fare is served — all made with local and seasonal ingredients — in a dining room that harkens back to the hotel's long past with wood trim and furniture, chandeliers, and drapery. It's complemented by a wine room that offers 32 wines by the glass and 30 by the bottle, including wines from nearly every corner of Germany.
Pilgrimhaus guests can also use the hotel to arrange tons of activities in town. These include a nighttime tour of Soest lit by petroleum lamps, bicycle tours that take visitors to some of the town's oldest and most iconic sights, and sauna and pool visits. The hotel also has its own beer garden and offers access to the biggest gym (which includes a sauna and a solarium) in town.
Hotel Interlaken, Interlaken, Switzerland: 1323
Interlaken, Switzerland, is a major tourist destination; this Swiss resort town is situated between two lakes, perfect for adventure sports. In the heart of it all has long been Hotel Interlaken, which was an Augustinian monastery's cloister guesthouse that dates back as far as 1323 and was transformed into an inn in 1491. It still retains its monastery garden filled with age-old trees, stone walls, flowers, and an herb garden that pays homage to when the monastery utilized medicinal plants. Hotel Interlaken is the oldest continuously operating hotel in Interlaken, as well as one of the oldest hotels in the country.
These days, people can experience both the old and the new at Hotel Interlaken, which is in a central location in the resort town. Inside the standout white building, some of the 59 guestrooms, parts of the lobby, and parts of the restaurant feature original stone walls. Other historic details at the hotel include filigreed iron balconies outside the guestrooms with views of the Bernese Alps, a conference room that was once a courtroom, and suites with timbered ceilings. It's so beautiful that it inspired English poet Lord Byron and German Romantic composer Felix Mendelssohn. "Great mix of historical features but still feeling modern," raved a person on Tripadvisor. "We loved the small balcony and watching all the paragliders floating down."
Lygon Arms, Broadway, England: 1377
Located on Broadway, England's high street — one of the most stunning high streets in the Cotswolds — The Lygon Arms looks every bit of its history dating back to 1377 with its stone walls and peaked roofs. During its earliest days, it was a coaching inn before being visited by people including King Edward VII, King Charles I, and English Civil War figures. Guests can learn more Lygon Arms' history by simply asking the staff, as many are well-versed in the building's past.
Lygon Arms spotlights its history throughout its 86 rooms, as the hotel offers spaces such as the Charles I Suite, where King Charles I stayed several times. The elegant room features a four-poster bed, antique furniture, dark wood details, an original fireplace with King Charles I's coat of arms, and classic English plaid patterns.
"This is a very special historical hotel and offers every possible modern day comfort yet steeped in character and history," wrote a visitor on Tripadvisor. "Food exceptional as are all the staff who go above and beyond to make you feel welcome." The restaurant is another beloved feature of the hotel, which offers a taste of history, too. Oliver Cromwell spoke to his soldiers before battle in 1651 inside what's now the onsite restaurant The Grill. English afternoon tea is also available at the hotel, including finger sandwiches, desserts, and champagne.
Gasthof Gastagwirt, Eugendorf, Austria: 1380
More than 350,000 people trek to Salzburg every year to experience where Mozart was born, where "The Sound of Music" was filmed – and where the real Von Trapp family lived — and opulent buildings like Salzburg Cathedral and Hellbrunn Palace. One of the best ways to enjoy what Salzburg has to offer — with a historic kick — is to stay at Gasthof Gastagwirt in nearby Eugendorf, which is only 10 minutes from the city by car. It's been an inn and farm since 1380.
The farm is what makes Gasthof Gastagwirt extra special. Foodies will relish a stay here, as the inn serves its own beef, pork, veal, organic lamb, and free-range eggs. It also thoughtfully sources local dairy products, seafood, bread, vegetables, and cheese. Fare is served at the onsite restaurant in dishes such as Viennese-style schnitzel, burgers, giblets, grilled sausages, and sheep cheese wrapped in bacon. "
Gasthof Gastagwirt's rooms feature an alpine style with warm wood details and pops of color, all complemented by modern amenities. Guests can also utilize the in-house gym, indoor pool, and sauna. "This hotel has it all–well appointed rooms, a good restaurant, a splendid history in a fabulous setting and (most important of all) a caring and attentive staff," gushed a satisfied customer on Tripadvisor. You can also unwind during your trip to Gasthof Gastagwirt by visiting these best swimming spots in Salzburg that include sandy beaches, mountain views, and tranquility.
Methodology
Although our style of travel, love of travel for fun, and ease of heading to faraway countries is a relatively new phenomenon, travel itself is not. For centuries, people have needed guesthouses to stop at on pilgrimages, journeys on horseback, and more, and we're lucky enough that some of those original inns still stand today, offering historic ambience with modern amenities.
So, Islands rounded up the best of the best of them by first evaluating which hotels were the oldest on the planet. Our trip through history took us from Japan to Germany, where we discovered hotels that are over a millennium old. Then, we determined which are still worth visiting based on their reviews on sites such as Tripadvisor and Google. Finally, we considered which hotels still best honor their histories today by spotlighting original details or features that pay homage to the past.