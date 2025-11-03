The Best Swimming Spots In Salzburg Include Sandy Beaches, Mountain Views, And Tranquility

While you shouldn't bother packing shorts on a trip to Austria in the summertime, there is one item of clothing you should bring — a swimsuit. When visiting the beautiful city of Salzburg, even in the hottest months of the year, swimming probably isn't on your itinerary. But with dozens (yes, dozens!) of "wild swimming" spots around Salzburg, you definitely should try for a dip in a cool mountain lake, a historic canal, or a locally beloved swimming hole.

As Salzburg is near some seriously stunning Alpine scenery, perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that the clean Alpine lakes dotting the landscape are ideal for swimming. The two main lake districts near Salzburg, the Salzkammergut and the Salzburger Seenland, hold a majority of lakes easily accessible from Salzburg. Even better, thanks to strict environmental policies, 95.8% of Austria's lakes are certified to have excellent water quality, according to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety.

In addition to these super-fresh lakes, there are also a handful of swimming beaches within the city and its surrounding suburbs, and along the picturesque Saalach River. We've included beaches recommended by online reviews, local tourism websites, and travel experts, all within several hours of Salzburg via public transportation.

When wild swimming near Salzburg, it's important to pay attention to posted signs and currents. While some of the swimming spots on the list have amenities like bathrooms, cafés, or rentals, very few have lifeguards. Bring cash, be prepared for a short hike, and avoid sunscreen (unless it's certified as reef-safe) so you don't pollute these clean bodies of water. And finally, one local on the Reddit thread r/Salzburg warns: "Keep in mind that many of the prettiest wild beaches are nudist." Hey, you do you, just don't break any public nudity laws, please.