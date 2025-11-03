The Best Swimming Spots In Salzburg Include Sandy Beaches, Mountain Views, And Tranquility
While you shouldn't bother packing shorts on a trip to Austria in the summertime, there is one item of clothing you should bring — a swimsuit. When visiting the beautiful city of Salzburg, even in the hottest months of the year, swimming probably isn't on your itinerary. But with dozens (yes, dozens!) of "wild swimming" spots around Salzburg, you definitely should try for a dip in a cool mountain lake, a historic canal, or a locally beloved swimming hole.
As Salzburg is near some seriously stunning Alpine scenery, perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that the clean Alpine lakes dotting the landscape are ideal for swimming. The two main lake districts near Salzburg, the Salzkammergut and the Salzburger Seenland, hold a majority of lakes easily accessible from Salzburg. Even better, thanks to strict environmental policies, 95.8% of Austria's lakes are certified to have excellent water quality, according to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety.
In addition to these super-fresh lakes, there are also a handful of swimming beaches within the city and its surrounding suburbs, and along the picturesque Saalach River. We've included beaches recommended by online reviews, local tourism websites, and travel experts, all within several hours of Salzburg via public transportation.
When wild swimming near Salzburg, it's important to pay attention to posted signs and currents. While some of the swimming spots on the list have amenities like bathrooms, cafés, or rentals, very few have lifeguards. Bring cash, be prepared for a short hike, and avoid sunscreen (unless it's certified as reef-safe) so you don't pollute these clean bodies of water. And finally, one local on the Reddit thread r/Salzburg warns: "Keep in mind that many of the prettiest wild beaches are nudist." Hey, you do you, just don't break any public nudity laws, please.
Almkanal
Austria is considered the country most overcrowded with tourists in Europe (per capita), and Salzburg is definitely not immune to this. However, even in such a crowded city, there are locals-only spots, and one of these in Salzburg is the Almkanal (Alm Canal). A true insider spot, the Almkanal is Salzburg's historic canal dating back to the 13th century. Winding through the city, the cool water and grassy banks offer ample points for swimming alongside plenty of locals. Fondly nicknamed "their Alm," the canal supplies parts of the city with fresh water as it flows through neighborhoods, green meadows, and even the occasional forest. On hot days, it becomes an "urban beach," especially in the neighborhoods of Gneis and Nonntal.
Unlike the rest of the lakes, rivers, and pools on this list, the Almkanal is also suitable for surfers. Specifically, at the Surfwelle am Almkanal, or the "Almwelle," a permanent surfing wave opened in 2010. Created by a sluice gate in the canal, wannabe surfers can "hang ten" on this section of the canal near the Weidenstrasse bridge.
Although the canal technically starts just behind Salzburg's soaring Fortress Mountain (Festungsberg), home to the looming Hohensalzburg Fortress, the swimming spots in Nonntal and Gneis (also where you can access the Almwelle) can be reached from Old Town Salzburg via trolleybus 5. Although technically open year-round, except for when it's drained in September for maintenance, July and August are the best times to dip your toes into the Almkanal, as one Reddit user on r/Salzburg notes that the water is "quite cool in terms of temperature."
Wallersee
Outside the city in the Salzburg Seenland, Wallersee definitely includes those sandy beaches and mountain views. As one of the warmest lakes in Austria, it's akin to a warm bath — no, really. Wallersee has easy access to plenty of wild swimming opportunities, as well as multiple lidos (public beaches). The Lido Seekirchen, in Seekirchen am Wallersee, is just 9 miles (15 km) from Salzburg on the S-Bahn train. Free to access and wheelchair-friendly, the Lido Seekirchen features tons of amenities, like a waterslide, a beach volleyball court, and cafés. To reach the lido from the center of Seekirchen during the summer months, walk or hop aboard the seasonal slow train, the Wallersee Xpress.
Another popular spot is the Naturstrandbad (natural beach) Zell am Wallersee, a free-to-access gem. A bit further along the lake (hop off at the Wallersee stop and walk to the beach from there), it's a relaxed, scenic beach, where you can swim with a view of the mountains and hills. Stop for a snack at the Beach House, visit the playground or the volleyball court, or even stay a little longer at the adjacent campground. For family-friendly swimming with a side of sunsets, visit the shallow waters of Lido Neumarkt am Wallersee, on the east bay of the lake.
Seepark St. Martin am Tennengebirge
The idyllic Alpine village of St. Martin am Tennengebirge in Salzburgerland is known for its incredible peaks, lush hillsides, and adorable mountain huts — and, of course, its natural swimming pool, the Seepark. About two hours from Salzburg by train and bus, the Seepark in St. Martin am Tennengebirge is the only one on this list best visited by car (a one-hour trip). However, it's well worth the trip, as the drive is scenic, the town is incredibly charming, and the Seepark itself, fed with water straight from the nearby peaks, is ideal for a cooling swim after a hike or bike ride.
With a lakeside restaurant, a water slide, a playground, and a beach volleyball court, the Seepark doesn't skimp on amenities. The Seepark's easy access to a variety of other adventures, other than the aforementioned hiking and biking, is also a plus; nearby, there's a climbing tower, an Alpine slide, horseback riding, rafting, and spas. The Seepark in St. Martin am Tennengebirge is open daily in the summer and costs around $7 for adults and $5 for teens (younger children and seniors swim for free).
Salzburger Saalachtal
The Salzburg Saalach Valley (Salzburger Saalachtal), formed by the Saalach River, lies just outside Salzburg. The Saalach is a tributary of the Salzach River, which winds through the city, essentially forming the city's longest beach from the Old Town to the forested suburbs. While you can enjoy the river from its picturesque bridges or the river path, for the best swimming, head out of Salzburg to the Salzburger Saalachtal in the foothills of the Alps near the German border. Here you'll find Austrian wild swimming at its best, home to some of the most abundant and wild swimming spots, all with a side of pristine nature and gorgeous views.
Hop the trolleybus 260 in Salzburg's Old Town and head to popular swimming spots like the bridge, Grubhofssteg (bus stop St. Martin Grubhof), the rock pool near the Innersbachklamm gorge (bus stop Reith b. Unken), or the historic Moosbach St. Martin, which requires an easy 30-minute walk from the small town of Lofer. For calm, family-friendly swimming, try the swimming area at Vorderkaserklamm (bus stop St. Martin Vorderkaser) or, for the more sure-footed, take a 1.5-hour hike into the mountains for the picture-perfect turquoise Seehornsee (start from the towns of Pürzlbach or Waltlmühlsäge).
Note that you swim in the river at your own risk. Monitor the water conditions, always swim with a buddy, and avoid swimming during unpredictable weather, after a storm, or in areas with strong currents.
Mondsee
One reason that Salzburg attracts so many tourists each year, besides its obvious charms (and that whole Mozart thing), is that "The Sound of Music" was filmed there. Fans will recognize locations from the movie all over the city, such as the pavilion where Liesl and Rolf danced, located at the Hellbrunn Palace, an offbeat Austrian castle with some water tricks. You'll have movie moments elsewhere outside of the city, like in Mondsee, home to the lovely church that served as the filming location for the iconic wedding. Mondsee is also the name of the gorgeous nearby lake, with enough swimming spots to make it "Salzburg's unofficial beach holiday" (via whatsupinsalzburg.at).
Mondsee, in the Salzkammergut, is one of the largest developed beaches in the region, which means you won't be hurting when it comes to activities, food choices, and of course, the basics like sand and bathrooms. At the main Alpenseebad Mondsee, you'll have to pay for day use ($8 for adults and $4 for kids), but you certainly get a bang for your buck with water slides, water skiing, sailing, paddleboarding, and a nearby promenade. Hoping for some wilder (and cheaper) swimming? Try Badeplatz Tiefgraben or Badeplatz Plomberg, which still have the basics without the cost.
To reach Mondsee, take the 140 bus from Salzburg, which takes between 45 minutes and one hour.
Salzachsee (Lieferinger Badesee)
If you're looking for a quick swim within minutes of Salzburg's Old Town, head to a local favorite in the neighborhood of Liefering. Here, along the banks of the Salzach River, lie three artificial lakes, known as the Salzachsee lakes. The lakes were created during motorway construction to enable mining for roadway rubble and, since they fell into disuse 50 years ago, the Salzachseen have become valuable wetlands, unofficial bird sanctuaries, and beloved recreational areas.
The smallest, Lieferinger Badesee, is a favored local swim spot throughout the summer. Just a quick trolleybus or bike ride away, there's an accessible trail that circles all three lakes, along with a playground, sunbathing areas, pitches, and food stands. This Salzachsee is warm, family-friendly, and while it may not be the most picturesque on this list (it's not ringed with the Alps, after all), its location, less than 30 minutes from the center on trolleybus 7, is irresistible. You'll feel like one of the locals here, as you picnic on the grass or join in a pickup soccer game. And if you need more convincing, the Lieferinger Badesee is completely free.
Waldbad Anif
On the southern outskirts of Salzburg, on the way to the college city of Graz, Austria's "culinary capital," you'll find the natural swimming pool of Waldbad Anif. This lake is home to hidden coves and cool waters, and, as one local on r/Salzburg describes, "Great vibes and a magical sunset." This local also points out that "Waldbad Anif is closest to the city" and "is a good idea after a long day of sightseeing." Which, really, is the reason we're all here.
Twenty minutes from Salzburg via car or bus (take bus line 165, 170, or 175), Waldbad Anif is surrounded by forest in the suburb of Anif. It's one of the largest natural pools in the city, offering clear mountain water that's a guaranteed refresher in the summer. Rentals are available, from small motorboats to paddleboards to rowboats. There are also facilities on-site, plus a restaurant, sports fields, and trails. Nearby is also a "forest adventure park," complete with a ropes course, and Anif is also home to the Salzburg Zoo.
Salzbeach
If you're looking for a hidden swimming gem right in Salzburg's city center, head to the beautiful public garden, the Volksgarten. One of the lakes (more of a pond, to be honest) within the garden is transformed every summer into the "Salzbeach" (perhaps the best city beach name ever invented). The Salzbeach is a true hotspot for locals, with real sand, public swimming areas, and beachy volleyball courts. This spot even showcases films during select summer evenings (chosen by a citywide vote in the springtime). In addition to the sand, kids will love the playgrounds, the obstacle course, and the winding paths. There are also plenty of lounge chairs, a nearby fitness area, and if you need a break from the liveliness, there is a dedicated chill zone for quieter pursuits only.
The Salzbeach only exists during the summer months (although the Volksgarten is lovely year-round). From Salzburg's Old Town, it's an approximately 10-minute walk across the Salzach River to the Volksgarten and the Salzbeach.
Hintersee
The gorgeous Hintersee lake, ringed with dramatic peaks, is a one-hour bus ride from Salzburg, but it's definitely worth the trip. Located in the Salzkammergut, Hintersee has basic amenities, elevating it slightly above true "wild" swimming, but the pristine environment is still peaceful perfection.
Near the town of Lofer, in between Salzburg and Kufstein — a charming town in the Austrian Alps with free public transportation to nearby hiking — Hintersee can be reached via bus 155 and bus 157. Switch in Faistenau, disembark at the Vordersee stop, and walk to Hintersee from there.
To really experience all that Hintersee has to offer, plan to hike around the lake, a leisurely, easy trail that should take about one hour. At the northern end of the lake, stop at a small, nearly hidden waterfall that flows right into the lake. Do as the locals do and bring a picnic, then choose a spot along the shore for a rest and a bite (and a swim, if you want true wild swimming). For a few more amenities, like changing rooms or a food stand, try the Badeplatz Hirschpoint or the Taugl-Zipf bathing area.
Wherever you choose to swim in Hintersee, you'll be guaranteed postcard-worthy mountain views, crystal-clear water, and very few crowds.
Fuschlsee
The stunning Fuschlsee is one of the gateways to the Salzkammergut region, where you'll find the postcard-worthy mountain town of Hallstatt, one of the Earth's "most visited places." Fuschlsee happens to be the nearest Salzkammergut lake to Salzburg, less than 45 minutes from the city by bus 150. Surrounded by trails, this idyllic turquoise lake is ideal for swimming wherever the urge strikes you. There are also several beaches, including one near the lakeside town of Fuschl am See and one on the western edges. A favored free swimming beach is the Strandbad in Fuschl am See, as well as the beautiful bays of Seeweg in Thalgau, located on the circular lake trail. Naturstrandbad in Hof requires a small fee unless you're staying in the surrounding town, but the long wooden platform, volleyball courts, beach buffet, and showers are worth the extra euros.
On the southern shores are two more paid bathing areas, Stöllinger and Wesenauer. The quiet Stöllinger is one of the best places to appreciate Fuschlsee's unique variegated color hues, from light blue to dark green, and Wesenauer is a family favorite, complete with trampolines, both in and out of the water.
Obertrumer See
Another one of the Salzburg Seenland's gems, Obertrumer See, is easily accessed by public transport from Salzburg. Known for its clear water, which could pass as drinkable, swimmers can dive into its waters at the public lidos in the charming lake towns of Seeham or Obertrum. This laid-back lake also has plenty of free wild swimming spots, usually accessed by unmarked paths from the lakeside trail right into the water.
The Lido Obertrum am See is known for its sprawling lawn, sand pit, sandy shores, and trampolines. You can also rent a variety of boats, from sailboats to motorboats to paddleboats, as well as paddleboards and other water toys. Fishing gear is also available for rent, as anglers are drawn to this lake. The lido in Seeham is wheelchair-friendly, with a pool lift — along with plenty of other fun for the whole family. Water slides, rentals, music, and an on-site café complete the picture.
To reach Obertrumer See, take the 120 bus for approximately 40 minutes from the center of Salzburg.
Wolfgangsee
Aside from Hallstätter See, Wolfgangsee is one of the most famous lakes in the Salzkammergut region and one of the most underrated lakes in Europe. Its popularity means that it's easily reached from Salzburg by public transport, and the ferries that regularly cross the lake add some extra charm to traversing its shores. The three main lakeside towns, St. Wolfgang, Strobl, and St. Gilgen, are all incredibly idyllic and have their own bathing areas. Many of the lakeside accommodations also have their own private beaches, if you're looking to stay a little longer and elevate your trip.
Historic villas line the shores of Wolfgangsee, set against the backdrop of dramatic mountains, including the imposing Schafberg. If you're up for shelling out a few euros, the forested shores of Waldbad Fürberg highlight the long wooden piers that stretch into the lake's turquoise waters, and Fürberg Bay is known for its cliff diving opportunities (as always, dive at your own risk). If you'd rather do free swimming only, try the Strandbad in St. Gilgen or the Badeplatz Bacherlwiese in St. Wolfgang. Pro tip: While in St. Wolfgang, taking the SchafbergBahn, the country's oldest steam-powered cog railway, up to the top of Schafberg is a must for the incredible panoramic views.
And just like the rest of the country, you can also hike around the lake and see what secluded spots appeal to you for a quick dip.
Methodology
For this article, we used information gathered from local town, city, and country websites, along with local recommendations and reviews. We sourced data from the government of Austria regarding water quality, used Google Maps for up-to-date transportation information, and used a variety of websites to discover details about each lake, river, or swimming hole. Outdoor websites, travel blogs, magazines, and newspaper articles gave us most of our information and detailed which swimming spots are the most accessible, most beloved, and cost the most (or least).
