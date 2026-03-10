5 Flop Songs From The '00s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

For artists and celebrities, perhaps there's nothing more terrifying than being in your "flop era," the moment in a career when someone respected falls below the high expectations of what they can do. The good thing is, as with anything in life, it's not permanent, and sometimes, a song is a flop just because people aren't ready for what the artist is putting out there.

Billboard's digital download chart and iTunes' chart both debuted in the mid-2000s, marking the transitional era between physical and streaming music. So, perhaps it was easier to become a flop then than it is now. You needed good marketing, management, and the right audience all at the same time to ensure success. In this sense, "flop" doesn't mean bad; in fact, all of the songs on this list are great. Rather, it refers to how poorly they performed on the charts. All of these songs fell short of expectations based on the artist's previous releases or even compared to the success of other singles from the same album. While they all fell through the cracks at the time, several of these found a second life after their initial release.

So, how did we pick these five flop songs from the 2000s that belong on every road trip playlist? First, we looked at Billboard and worldwide charts to see how they performed; none of these songs cracked the top 20 in the U.S. and had minimal impact elsewhere. We also picked songs that fit one of three necessary road trip vibes: songs that you can sing along to, cruise along to, or just vibe out to. Combine these with these flop '80s songs that are a must for any road trip, and you'll be set to drive cross-country without a hitch.