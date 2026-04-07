Sandwiched Between Rocky Mountain National Park And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Quiet, Quaint Gateway
As home to 58 majestic mountain peaks over 14,000 feet, scenic rivers and canyons, and four national parks, Colorado offers some ultimate destinations to visit, according to Reddit, for adventurers. Among those on that list are Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), Estes Park, and Fort Collins, an outdoor mountain paradise full of mountain charm and shops. Between the national park and Fort Collins is Drake, the serene and quaint town serving as a gateway to the area full of natural beauty.
Drake, with a population of approximately 786 people, is 28 miles from Fort Collins and 18 miles from RMNP on Highway 34. It rests within Big Thompson Canyon, known as one of Colorado's most breathtaking drives, where a car is best for exploration, especially since it's 71 miles away from the commercial flight hub of Denver International Airport. As a former stage stop in the early 1900s, the town of Drake was destroyed in the 1976 Big Thompson River Flood, in which hundreds of residents lost their lives. It would happen again to the area in 2013, and would take 10 years to recover from, this time with most of its infrastructure relocated out of the flood plain and construction of stronger bridges to withstand future damage.
Since its recovery, Drake's secluded canyon and riverfront setting offer visitors a base for experiencing the rugged and scenic surrounding landscapes of the Rocky Mountain State. Nestled amongst towering canyon walls with mountain peaks rising above it, the small town has old-world charm from its historic roots. Bordering forest lands insulate it from the outside noise of everyday life, and house a variety of wildlife living within it. This includes some signature big horn sheep, Colorado's state animal, who often make appearances in town and the surrounding area.
Discovering the outdoors of Drake, Colorado
With Drake serving as a gateway to Estes Park, a storybook escape with roaming elk and majestic views, exploring the great outdoors is a prime source of activity. The adjacent 800,000-acre Roosevelt National Forest, which includes the 9,920-foot-high Storm Mountain, has various opportunities for those seeking to recreate. The Storm Mountain multi-use trail for hikers and ATVers is a five-mile moderate route that leads to the summit at a 1,289-foot elevation gain, according to All Trails. Reviews on All Trails note panoramic views of RMNP, springtime wildflowers, and using caution on the narrow roads getting there. For a hard, steep hike, Palisade Mountain is a 2.5-mile loop through the national forest to the mountain's 9,425-foot-high peak.
Anglers will find the Big Thompson River a popular spot to fish for rainbow and brown trout, with peak time from May to October. There are over 10 miles of public access points to cast a line, including the North Folk State Wildlife Area, Sleepy Hollow County Park, and the Waltonia Bridge. With limited supplies in Drake, consider stopping at the Estes Park Mountain Shop for gear and necessary licenses. The Big Thompson River Scenic Stop on Route 34 allows a spot to stretch your legs, admire the scenery, and listen to the cascading water of Big Thompson River Falls. With a 4.5 rating on Google, one review shares, "So beautiful and peaceful here." The 100-acre Pinewood Reservoir, which is surrounded by 327 acres of open space, is a hub for non-motorized water recreation, including canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and windsurfing.
Planning your peaceful getaway to dreamy Drake, Colorado
There is no formal town center for Drake, as a secluded gateway town. The historic stage stop building houses The River Forks Inn Bed & Breakfast along with Drake's lone restaurant; however, as of this writing, the property is closed while waiting for transition to new ownership. According to a January 2026 Facebook post, a future reopening is planned. You can get provisions, along with freshly made cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, gifts, and souvenirs, about 8 miles north at the Glen Haven General Store. Heading 6 miles east to Loveland is the Colorado Cherry Company store, popular for their pies and other sweet delights.
You'll have a choice between Airbnb properties, cabins, or campgrounds, whether relaxation or recreation is on the agenda. Rustic River Cabins offers seven pet-friendly cabins with private hot tubs as part of the 16-acre property. Amenities include full kitchens and free Wi-Fi, and can be booked online. Annie's Mountain Retreat features three cabins with private hot tubs designed with romantic excursions in mind, nestled along the river bank with canyon vistas. Stoney River Lodge is just 5 minutes away, with 10 cottage-style dog-friendly rooms, featuring some with kitchenettes. One Tripadvisor review of Stoney River Lodge describes it as "Cozy, Rustic, Quiet. The sound of the river at night is very relaxing, and we always sleep well."
Summer and fall are peak seasons in Drake, so you can expect a few more people in this haven. Winter is the quietest time for travelers, but you'll want to be mindful of current conditions with possible snow-topped roads. A Tripadvisor review describes Drake as "A must-see for anyone touring Colorado. What a beautiful treasure of scenery, between Loveland and Estes Park, Colorado."