Sandwiched Between Rocky Mountain National Park And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Quiet, Quaint Gateway

As home to 58 majestic mountain peaks over 14,000 feet, scenic rivers and canyons, and four national parks, Colorado offers some ultimate destinations to visit, according to Reddit, for adventurers. Among those on that list are Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), Estes Park, and Fort Collins, an outdoor mountain paradise full of mountain charm and shops. Between the national park and Fort Collins is Drake, the serene and quaint town serving as a gateway to the area full of natural beauty.

Drake, with a population of approximately 786 people, is 28 miles from Fort Collins and 18 miles from RMNP on Highway 34. It rests within Big Thompson Canyon, known as one of Colorado's most breathtaking drives, where a car is best for exploration, especially since it's 71 miles away from the commercial flight hub of Denver International Airport. As a former stage stop in the early 1900s, the town of Drake was destroyed in the 1976 Big Thompson River Flood, in which hundreds of residents lost their lives. It would happen again to the area in 2013, and would take 10 years to recover from, this time with most of its infrastructure relocated out of the flood plain and construction of stronger bridges to withstand future damage.

Since its recovery, Drake's secluded canyon and riverfront setting offer visitors a base for experiencing the rugged and scenic surrounding landscapes of the Rocky Mountain State. Nestled amongst towering canyon walls with mountain peaks rising above it, the small town has old-world charm from its historic roots. Bordering forest lands insulate it from the outside noise of everyday life, and house a variety of wildlife living within it. This includes some signature big horn sheep, Colorado's state animal, who often make appearances in town and the surrounding area.