5 Easy, Accessible Nature Trails In Phoenix, Arizona

The Penny Howe Barrier Free Trail lives up to its aspirational title with one of the most accessible, barrier-free hiking experiences in Phoenix. With a mere half-mile of flat, looping trail with minimal elevation gain and convenient parking lot access, the Penny Howe Trail is the easiest hiking tour of Phoenix's North Mountain Park. Despite the mountainous nature of the "mountain" park, the Penny Howe Trail largely consists of well-paved, flat, and level paths that are perfect for wheelchairs, mobility devices, and strollers. The trailhead begins at a parking area off the nearby North 7th Street, which includes two accessible parking spots right next to the trail itself.

While accessibility is essential, the Penny Howe Trail is much more than its flat, even surface. The trail is an accessible nature tour of the idiosyncratic flora and fauna of Phoenix's Sonoran Desert beauty. Much of the trail loops around cultivated free-growing botanical "exhibits" of desert plants. Hikers will find plenty of well-placed educational signs with information about the trail's many botanical residents, giving a much broader context to the Sonoran Desert ecosystem, without forcing guests to brave harsh desert terrain.

As if an educational nature hike wasn't enough, the Penny Howe Trail also circles past many of North Mountain Park's family-friendly picnic ramadas, including the accessible Havasupai and Yavapai ramadas that feature large tables and ramps to restrooms. Though it's flat and accessible, the Penny Howe Trail provides exceptional views of North Mountain Park's picturesque desert mountains, like the 2,104-foot North Mountain and the 2,149-foot Shaw Butte.