Florida's 5 Hands-Down Best Bagel Shops In Tampa, According To Locals

The bagel purveyors at Tampa Bay's newly opened Homesick Bagels in North Hyde Park already know their way around a hot oven. The shop is managed by the team that runs Santoro's Pizzeria, a popular pizza spot specializing in New Jersey-style slices, and Giancarlo's Cafe & Spirits, a stylish new venture that was an instant hit with its Italian-American sandwiches and gourmet pies.

As the name — and the focus of the shop's sister businesses — suggest, Homesick is a nostalgic ode to authentic Jersey-style bagels. Owner Travis Kaiser grew up in Toms River, NJ, and his Florida eateries all reflect his Garden State upbringing. As he said of his first business, the pizzeria, "I wanted [it] to look like it was picked up from Jersey and placed in the heart of Tampa." The same could be said of Homesick Bagels, which offers a straightforward menu of high-quality bagels and breakfast sandwiches.

"From breakfast bagel sandwiches to a simple bagel and cream cheese, you can't go wrong!" said one Instagram user. "The bagel was fresh and warm, a lovely crunch upon first bite and very chewy," said a local visitor — who ordered smoked salmon on a jalapeño asiago bagel with scallion cream cheese — on Google Reviews. "The flavor was just exceptional. Believe me, you can tell just how seriously they work to make good bagels." Tampa locals seem to agree — if you like Jersey-style bagels, you'll love Homesick. "We're serving more than good bagels," as the website says. "We're serving the feeling of home."