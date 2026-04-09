5 Stunning Destinations For Free Dispersed Camping In Oregon's Mt. Hood National Forest, According To Reviews

The Mt. Hood National Forest is Portland, Oregon's scenic backyard, just 35 miles from the city center. The steep, snow-capped volcano's flanks are blanketed in lush, pristine forests. More than 150 jewel-like alpine lakes dot this landscape, along with 14 rivers included in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. There are also beautiful hike-in hot springs and 1,000 miles of trails. With so much natural beauty, this outdoorsy paradise is a popular camping destination, especially in the summer, with over 70 campgrounds.

One way to beat the crowds is to skip reservation-only campgrounds entirely and seek out Mt. Hood's abundance of free, dispersed campsites. According to the Forest Service, "Dispersed camping means no toilets, no drinking water, no metal fire rings, and no trash service." While you don't have to be a backcountry expert to enjoy these campsites, you will need to be comfortable roughing it. Do remember to take everything with you when you leave, including trash.

We've consulted various resources like The Dyrt and Campendium that regularly highlight free, dispersed camping, and we've combed through Facebook groups and Reddit forums to unearth word-of-mouth finds. Overall, we have sought to highlight a mix of destinations for dispersed camping (aka "boondocking"), from sites you can reach without leaving the pavement to remote backcountry gems where you aren't likely to see many other people. These spots are so beautiful you may want to stay forever, but just remember that even though they're free, all of them have a maximum 14-day limit.