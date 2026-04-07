Common Clothing Mistakes To Avoid On A Trip To Italy

Perhaps it's fitting that Italy is shaped like a boot. The country is Europe's fashion hub, containing the city of Milan, which is arguably Europe's fashion capital. It's safe to say that Italians take dressing very seriously to the point that there is even a phrase associated with it — "fare la bella figura." This concept expresses the idea that one should make a good impression, which starts with taking care of your personal appearance.

There are two kinds clothing mistakes tourists can make in Italy. The first is the fashion faux pas — which are violations of "la bella figura." These are the kinds of things that will make you stand out as a tourist or make you look unkempt in the eyes of Italians. In the past, this included wearing athleisure, sweats, excessively revealing clothing, and designer clothes to show off. Nowadays, many younger Italians have enthusiastically embraced more casual urban styles of the United States, and wearing these clothes has become more a matter of what kind of image a tourist wants to project rather than a simple fashion mistake.

The second type of mistake is the practical mistake. Such errors include not bringing modest clothing for churches, wearing heels where it is hard to walk, and not being prepared for outdoor excursions in Italy's mountainous countryside. Here is a list of clothing mistakes, the nuances, and how to best approach them when traveling "nel bel paese."