Illinois' Charming Chicago Suburb Is A Peaceful City With A Quaint Downtown, Antique Shops, And A Museum

With both ample green spaces and award-winning architecture within its vast urban playground, it's easy to see why the Windy City is a big hit for travelers who are after a metropolitan escape. And indeed, its continued popularity resulted in it being named the Best Big U.S. City by Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards for the 9th year in a row (via Choose Chicago). Yet, Illinois' charming suburbs have a lot to offer if you want to explore Chicago's surroundings beyond its glamorous Mag Mile and the Swedish vibes and one-of-a-kind stores in Andersonville.

On the southeastern corner of DeKalb County, Sandwich is an example of a peaceful suburb with a laid-back downtown filled with antique shops. The city comes alive during the Sandwich Fair, which has taken place every year since 1888, starting on the Wednesday after Labor Day. The fair features carnival rides, food trucks, and vendors from across the Midwest on its fairgrounds. Seasonal rides aside, Sandwich has things to do for visitors year-round. Its slower pace compared to larger metropolitan areas, such as the nearby shops-filled, "City of Lights" Aurora, makes it a more relaxing suburban escape. You can spend a pleasant weekend checking out the city's museum, its many vintage hunts, and peaceful parks.

To reach Sandwich, you can drive less than one hour and a half from Chicago or take public transport with one change. A direct Amtrak takes you from downtown Chicago to Plano, where you catch a taxi ride or drive the last 5 miles. If you are skipping Windy City but are planning to check out Peoria, ranked as one of America's best places to live, the latter is about 100 miles (under two hours) away from Sandwich.