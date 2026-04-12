These Wine Bars In London Are Perfect For Every Kind Of Wine Lover

When some people think of London, dark ales served in pubs come to mind. But this city has long been known for its wine scene, which has undergone a renaissance in recent years. London's wine history stretches back centuries; France's Bordeaux and Gascony, noted for their vineyards, were actually owned by England for 300 years — a deal made as part of Eleanor of Aquitaine's dowry when she married King Henry II in 1152. More recently, the Institute of Masters of Wine was founded in 1955.

London's wine landscape has progressed from being only for those familiar with what a Master of Wine even is to an inclusive, fun scene with a corner for everyone — whether they're into organic wine, wine from offbeat destinations, or wine from established producers.

Islands rounded up the best wine bars for every kind of wine lover, ranging from those looking for natural yet quality wines that haven't been discovered by the masses to those looking for the best that money can buy. To decide which made the cut, we evaluated which wine bars have the best customer reviews, which are most often talked about by wine media, and which have unique wine perspectives that stand out from the rest. But before you go, keep in mind the best time to visit London, depending on what you want out of the trip.