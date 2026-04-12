These Wine Bars In London Are Perfect For Every Kind Of Wine Lover
When some people think of London, dark ales served in pubs come to mind. But this city has long been known for its wine scene, which has undergone a renaissance in recent years. London's wine history stretches back centuries; France's Bordeaux and Gascony, noted for their vineyards, were actually owned by England for 300 years — a deal made as part of Eleanor of Aquitaine's dowry when she married King Henry II in 1152. More recently, the Institute of Masters of Wine was founded in 1955.
London's wine landscape has progressed from being only for those familiar with what a Master of Wine even is to an inclusive, fun scene with a corner for everyone — whether they're into organic wine, wine from offbeat destinations, or wine from established producers.
Islands rounded up the best wine bars for every kind of wine lover, ranging from those looking for natural yet quality wines that haven't been discovered by the masses to those looking for the best that money can buy. To decide which made the cut, we evaluated which wine bars have the best customer reviews, which are most often talked about by wine media, and which have unique wine perspectives that stand out from the rest. But before you go, keep in mind the best time to visit London, depending on what you want out of the trip.
For European wines authentic to their terroir: 107 Wine Bar, Clapton, East London
P. Franco was once an acclaimed East London wine bar and restaurant. When it closed in 2023, it left a gap for a spot that both offered natural wines as well as innovative, complementary fare that ventured beyond run-of-the-mill wine bar fare. But the space soon came back with a vengeance when 107 Wine Bar opened, which pays homage to the spot's address at 107 Lower Clapton Road.
Since then, 107 Wine Bar has continued its owners' original ethos to offer natural wines – wines made with limited intervention, meaning the wines are left to ferment spontaneously, using minimal chemical and technological manipulation. 107 Wine Bar curated a list of mostly European wines that authentically reflect their terroir and sense of place. Its food is just as thoughtful, with fare made by rotating resident chefs that has included pumpkin pansotti with salsa di noci, Earl Grey cream with pickled prunes, and chicken liver parfait with kale and Tarocco orange. "Definitely one of the best wine bars in London," wrote a person on Google Reviews. "Amazing and huge wine selection, great service, food, music and vibe. What else is there to say? we really love this place."
For more food to follow up your wine, check out this London mouthwatering food market that's an undiscovered gem.
For biodynamic and organic French wines: Antidote Wine Bar & Wine Shop, Soho, Central London
Located in Soho, Antidote Wine Bar & Wine Shop is in the heart of Central London. However, with a cool "je ne sais quoi" vibe — yet seriousness when it comes to its collection of French wines — this wine bar feels plucked out of France. Inside its bright yet rustic space featuring Edison lights and red stools, customers choose from top-of-the-line biodynamic and organic wines that are naturally fermented with low intervention. They can also buy wines to go.
Those looking to really dive into Antidote's wine expertise should book one of its three four-wine tasting options, which range from 45 to 70 euros and include cheese and charcuterie. If cheese is what you're after, then you should also check out London's only cheese conveyor belt that also serves wine, which is a 17-minute walk from Antidote.
Antidote Wine Bar's tastings vary from featuring the greats of natural winemaking to hidden gem producers creating one-of-a-kind bottles. Complementing Antidote's wine menu are seasonal French dishes. "Pairing good wine with Atlanta tunes and delicious fried chicken sandwiches," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "There isn't a comparable vibe in the area. Friendly service, prompt and unpretentious atmosphere. Will visit again."
For approachable wines in a Michelin-starred spot: Brat, Shoreditch, East London
Most restaurants and bars with Michelin stars can't also count themselves as being approachable. But most places aren't Brat, a Shoreditch, East London spot whose name is an old English term for turbot, a European fish that's also a delicacy. Chef Tomos Parry earned a Michelin star here within just months of Brat's opening, yet you won't find a taste of pretension on the wine menu or even outside, where a simple chalkboard announces you've arrived.
Brat's 350-wine list is divided up into categories including "Easy Drinkers," "Classics," and "Off the Beaten Track." Plenty of the wines are also priced under 100 pounds. One element that most of Brat's wines have in common is that most of them are made with low intervention. They've helped Brat earn a place on the Star Wine List of the Year from 2021-2026.
Paired with Brat's wide range of wines are Basque dishes, many made over wood fire and complement Brat's lively, wood-paneled ambiance. Dishes included plates of smoked mussel toast, corn with hay butter, moorland beef tartare, wood pigeon skewers, and of course, whole turbot. "Faultless. Up there with the best," wrote a delighted guest on Tripadvisor. "Very relaxed and laid back atmosphere, staff so knowledgable to help you choose."
For hidden gem wines from unique wine regions: Diogenes the Dog, Elephant and Castle, South London
Diogenes was a Greek philosopher who went against the grain, questioning everything that had been deemed true. That's what Diogenes the Dog, a wine bar and shop in Elephant and Castle, South London, does, too. At this esteemed spot, you won't find the wines that everyone already knows and loves. Instead, you'll discover hidden gems from unique wine regions you've never even heard in underrated wine regions like Texas, Poland, and Taiwan, all handpicked by owner and former restaurant manager Sunny Hodge.
Hodge finds the wines not by research or even London tastings, but by visiting wineries himself. "No pretension here – the wine list was the most adventurous I'd ever seen," wrote a customer on Tripadvisor. "Our server...well, our expert sommelier enlightened us as we skipped through the wine list. We had sips of many and glasses of a few we took a shine to. Can't recommend this unique venue enough."
The space where customers taste Hodge's picks is just as unconventional. The wine bar is in an off-the-beaten-path neighborhood on a quiet street, which Hodge purposely picked to attract customers — not influencers — dedicated to sampling Hodge's unique wine list. The two-story space features timber beams, exposed bricks, natural light, and greenery among the walls of wine bottles. Most of the employees are sommeliers who can guide you through the menu.
For organic and biodynamic wines served in a laid-back space: Goodbye Horses, De Beauvoir Town, North London
From inside to out, Goodbye Horses in De Beauvoir Town, North London — located on a residential street — looks more like your chic friend's living room where you sip on delicious wines than a wine bar. When it opened in 2024 in a former pub, it didn't even have a sign announcing its presence. Even its plain-white website is simple and understated. Inside the wine bar, stacked vinyl records line one wall, while windows framed by long, sheer curtains line another. A more than 32-foot bar made from a single oak tree sits beneath a colorful, hand-painted mural. Customers are always welcome to visit without a reservation.
These features make Goodbye Horses the perfect setting to enjoy its natural, organic, and biodynamic wines. With a collection of over 300 bottles and 20 wines by the glass, there are plenty of options to choose from — which is why the staff's in-depth expertise on the bar's offerings is particularly welcome. "Great bar/restaurant in a nice quiet location, great team and outstanding food with a brilliant wine selection and helpful sommelier," wrote a visitor on Google Reviews. "Wine was paired perfectly, chosen by the sommelier." Complementing the wine menu is a selection of small plates that have included cauliflower and aubergines; egg mayonnaise with string fries; and beef tartare with smoked chili and fennel.
For an old-school wine hangout: Gordon's Wine Bar, Charing Cross
Gordon's Wine Bar in Charing Cross is thought to be the oldest wine bar in the city after being established in 1890 by Angus "Staff" Gordon. Not that you'll have to wonder about Gordon's Wine Bar's age, because it looks old — in a charming way. The low-ceilinged hangout has wood tables filled with locals and stone walls lined with newspaper clippings, dusty bottles, and black-and-white photos.
With old-school digs like that, it's unsurprising that Gordon's Wine Bar serves only wine — no beer or cocktails — alongside English comfort eats like pork pies and Sunday roasts. If you are craving cocktails, visit Stanley Tucci's favorite London bar, which is a 15-minute drive from Gordon's Wine Bar.Gordon's Wine Bar also doesn't accept reservations, but it's worth the wait, according to customers. "Best spot in London hands down," raved one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Fantastic food and wine selection. Staff are so friendly and knowledgeable. Great setting, great atmosphere."
Gordon's Wine Bar has been run by the Gordon family (not related to the OG Gordon) since it was purchased by Luis Gordon in 1972. These days, it's managed by his wife and oldest son, and many of the staff, too, have worked with the family for years.
For a stylish spot with natural, quality wines: Half Cut Market, York Way, North London
Like many wine bars of today, Half Cut Market in York Way, North London mostly offers natural wines. But don't get it twisted — you won't just find trendy labels here. Instead, co-owner Holly Willcocks has created a wine list that highlights wines that are dependably delicious and made of the utmost quality. Visitors can also choose from a list of 80 everchanging wines to-go. Even if the wines aren't the most stylish of the times, the clientele — and ambiance — is. Among '90s tunes, an eclectic mix of customers in-the-know frequent this chic spot.
Besides sipping on wine, they also indulge in Half Cut Market's everchanging selection of seasonal large and small plates, which have included chicken and turnip skewers, fried quail with green goddess and hot sauce, and spring cabbage with comte custard. Both meats and produce are sourced from local butchers and farms. "We had such a great experience with half cut market from the first step in to the last sip of their delicious and various drink choices," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "(Be prepared to also want to lick every bit off your plates)."
For rare wines served in an intimate space: Hector's, De Beauvoir Town, North London
During the day, Hector's in De Beauvoir Town, North London is where those looking for a pick-me-up pop in for Climpsons Coffee and pastries, as well as a vast selection of 300 wines to-go. But at night, the intimate space — marked on its residential street only by a sign outside that says "J.Scott & Sons" from a previous tenant — transforms into a cozy wine bar that serves European and rare wines by the glass. That's just the way owners and husband-and-wife team Jimmy Stephenson and Anna Shaffer intended it when they opened Hector's in 2021, and judging by its reviews, it's working. "Great wine bar spot, they bring olives with the order which is a nice addition – they also do very good nibbles," wrote a pleased customer on Google Reviews. "Good wine choice and lovely atmosphere."
Behind the bar's yellow façade, bottles of wine ranging from natural to timeless line the half-painted, rose-colored walls. A laid-back vibe permeates, thanks to both the no-reservation policy and the chill music. Wines can be served with seasonal small plates that have included Cantabrian anchovies in olive oil with rose petals, jamon Iberico with salted Catalan almonds, and tinned fish and crisps. Customers can also enjoy a sip al fresco thanks to the outdoor seating.
For the best natural wines with a boisterous flair: Le Regret, Leytonestone, East London
With its small space and daytime coffee, Le Regret in Leytonestone, East London sounds a lot like Hector's. And perhaps elements of it are — but with an edge and funk that makes this the spot for those looking for action as well as a new friend with their glass (or three) of wine. Behind a hand-drawn logo of a pig sipping on a glass, natural wines are listed on a blackboard and served from a wood bar with a vibe that feels more like a lively diner hangout than a stuffy wine bar. That's in part thanks to the eclectic artwork, distressed burgundy wall, and 1930s deco mirror that line the quirky space. Customers sit shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar or at the wood stools — and they clearly love it, as it's always busy here.
But it's the wine selection that's the most attractive of all, as Le Regret is known for its top-of-the-line natural wines, especially those from France. "The wine selection was fantastic, especially if you're into natural wines," raved one person on Google Reviews. "They had a great variety by the glass, and every pour we tried was unique and delicious. The staff clearly know their stuff and are happy to guide you if you're not sure where to start." Wines are paired with farm-to-table eats as well as lesser-seen meats, such as ox tongue.
For countless wines served by experts: Noble Rot, Bloomsburg, Soho, and Mayfair
As a food and wine magazine before it was ever a brick-and-mortar destination, Noble Rot — which has locations in Bloomsburg, Soho, and Mayfair — knows its wine inside and out. It's only proved that through the years, as it's racked up accolades, including being the winner of the World Restaurant Awards' and National Restaurant Awards' Wine List of the Year several times. Its founders can take the credit for that, as they have more wine knowledge than perhaps any other wine bar on this list. Noble Rot was founded by award-winning wine writer Dan Keeling and Master of Wine Mark Andrew, who have also co-written books together about wine.
The locations serve a wide variety of 1,200 wines among 30 pages, ranging from hidden gems to rare, coveted bottles, attracting wine fanatics of every type. But don't worry, staff is eager to help you choose — without judgment. Their ambiance is just as inclusive, with a vibe that balances the harmony of a bright, laid-back space with wine lists that are thoughtfully curated. Each meal is designed to complement the wine, ranging from the chicken, foie gras, and hazelnut terrine, to the white asparagus and sauce maltaise. "Food was exactly as you'd hope, really well executed, classic cuisine which perfectly complements the quirky wine list with so many intriguing wines to try," wrote a satisfied guest on Tripadvisor. "Service was absolutely top notch too."
For artisanal wine served in a candlelit space: The Winemakers Club, Holborn Viaduct
A staple since 2009 when it imported Italian wines and unique wines from small vineyards, The Winemakers Club has evolved with the tastes of today's most distinguished palates. Since opening a brick-lined, physical space with candlelight and stained glass windows in Holborn Viaduct in 2014. its everchanging wine menu is now mostly made up of artisanal, organic, and low-intervention wines from nearly 40 wineries mostly throughout Europe, as well as Australia. It also pays homage to the location's history, as the space was a wine cellar for more than a century and later, a wine store.
"I love this spot," said one person on Google Reviews. "Did a wine tasting there once in a cost alcove. Quite liked the wine and the moist cave-like smell and vibe. They have a great wine selection to purchase as well and really knowledgeable staff."
Wines are sold at retail price with a corkage fee and can be paired with simple small plates of items such as nuts, mortadella, boquerones on toast, and cheese and charcuterie. Besides being a wine bar, the destination is also where many renowned London restaurants get their wines, and where people can buy wines to-go during the day. Wine lovers can also attend "meet the producer" events here or join the membership club to get early access to events as well as wine discounts.
Methodology
Countless wine bars now fill London's streets, ranging from spots like Gordon's Wine Bar — the oldest wine bar in the city — to new, cutting-edge hangouts with cheek like Le Regret. So, it wasn't easy for Islands to decide which wine bars are the best of the bunch for every type of wine lover.
To do so, we first evaluated which wine bars have the best reviews with at least 4 stars on sites such as Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, so you can sip knowing that you're in a spot that customers just like you have regaled. However, many of the bars on this list have stars that have far succeeded that, with 4.8 or even 5 stars. Then, we took to wine and food media to see which of those bars have earned the most acclaim from publications including Star Wine List, the Infatuation, Eater, TimeOut, and more. Finally, we checked out the ethos of each wine bar, choosing only those with unique yet authentic wine perspectives whether they're known for organic wines served in unpretentious spaces or regaled wine in storied destinations. However, if you want to avoid London's crowds, visit this vibrant foodie gem known as the U.K.'s most underrated city.