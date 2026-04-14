The 'Country Music Capital Of Canada' Is An Unsung City With Western Heritage, Sprawling Ranches, And Nearby Lakes
Many travelers might already recognize Canada as one of the world's coldest countries that boasts ethereal northern light views and polar bear tours, but pigeonholing it as just another typical winter destination would be a mistake. Canada is as multifaceted as they come, with sprawling cities, beautiful beaches, and, luckily for lovers of that rugged, Western vibe, a "country music capital" of its own. That's Merritt, a small hub of just over 7,000 people, mainly known for embodying cowboy culture and a surprisingly strong musical scene. Here, you'll find the Walk of Stars, colorful murals, and interesting museums. Those eager to tap into their more adventurous side will be happy to learn that it's also home to sprawling ranches, rodeo grounds, and nearby lakes — plus horseback riding and camping opportunities. Despite its rural feel, Merritt is relatively easy to reach. Highway 5 runs straight through the city, connecting it to bigger hotspots like Kamloops in roughly an hour.
Because Merritt is in southwestern Canada, most of the ultra-popular cities like Toronto and Montreal are far away across the country. One notable exception is Vancouver. The vibrant hub that serves as an idyllic, safe destination for a solo trip is within driving distance, at around 3 hours away. For international fliers, however, the nearest major airport is in Kelowna, found less than 80 miles southeast. Keep in mind that Merritt is not especially walkable, and public transportation options are limited, so a rental car will come in handy. And if you want to drive into town in the first place, Washington State (around 5 hours away) offers a convenient entry point.
Merritt is Canada's unsung country music capital with deep Western roots
Merritt's claim as the "Country Music Capital of Canada" is backed by its Walk of Stars, which features over 70 signed handprints from both Canadian and international country musicians. It's one of the city's top attractions and can be explored on a self-guided walking route using a digital map. Some of the names you'll come across include Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, and Terri Clark. As you walk, you'll also see a series of colorful murals depicting more than 30 of the genre's biggest names, and according to past visitors, they're well done, too.
Despite its cultural credentials — and partly due to its rustic feel and more secluded location — Merritt has yet to receive its flowers. Larger cities like Calgary tend to draw more attention from country music lovers, but the small British Columbia city offers a quieter, less commercialized experience — especially appealing for travelers interested in authentic Western heritage.
The first cattle ranches here were established in the mid-1800s, and, as you'll see below, in some of these spaces you can still go horseback riding today. For a well-rounded picture of local history, you can stop by the Nicola Valley Museum & Archives, which offers informational displays on First Nations communities as well as Merritt's roots in mining, forestry, and ranching. According to visitors, the exhibits are well-curated. If you've still got some space in your itinerary, Thompson Valley could make for a great addition. It's one of Canada's best-kept secrets and a wine valley with year-round recreation just a little over an hour away from Merritt.
Outdoor adventures in Merritt's sprawling ranches and nearby lakes
Merritt's appeal extends well beyond its Western heritage — it's an outdoor lover's playground, too. Just look at Cold Water Ranch. Located in the rolling hills surrounding Merritt, this 800-plus-acre space features family-friendly lodges that, according to travelers, are well maintained and well equipped. The views are impressive, and there's a strong focus on accessibility.
Alternatively, you can visit Nicola Valley Rodeo Grounds, a place that prides itself on creating unforgettable experiences. Here, you can either sit back and enjoy a pro rodeo show or get a riding pass and practice yourself. You can even catch a small concert or themed musical event. The venue and facilities are praised for being clean, but make sure to stay within the marked areas. People who think they can roam and hike wherever they want are among the most annoying tourist behaviors to avoid when visiting Canada.
Nicola Lake, about a 20-minute drive from Merritt, is one of the region's main natural draws. Covering more than 15,000 acres, it's one of the largest lakes in the region and a spot where you can fish, canoe, kayak, sail, and camp. Visitors rave about the beautiful scenery and relaxing atmosphere, and the camping spaces are well-liked, too. The area accommodates both tent and RV campers, with ample parking and picnic areas for day visitors. Nearby, you'll also find sandy beaches and several archaeological sites. Nearby, you'll also find sandy beaches and several archeological sites. If you're willing to take on a two-hour drive, you can keep the adventures going in Vernon. Nestled between lakes, this is Canada's friendly city with artsy vibes, outdoor thrills, and idyllic views.