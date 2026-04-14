The 'Country Music Capital Of Canada' Is An Unsung City With Western Heritage, Sprawling Ranches, And Nearby Lakes

Many travelers might already recognize Canada as one of the world's coldest countries that boasts ethereal northern light views and polar bear tours, but pigeonholing it as just another typical winter destination would be a mistake. Canada is as multifaceted as they come, with sprawling cities, beautiful beaches, and, luckily for lovers of that rugged, Western vibe, a "country music capital" of its own. That's Merritt, a small hub of just over 7,000 people, mainly known for embodying cowboy culture and a surprisingly strong musical scene. Here, you'll find the Walk of Stars, colorful murals, and interesting museums. Those eager to tap into their more adventurous side will be happy to learn that it's also home to sprawling ranches, rodeo grounds, and nearby lakes — plus horseback riding and camping opportunities. Despite its rural feel, Merritt is relatively easy to reach. Highway 5 runs straight through the city, connecting it to bigger hotspots like Kamloops in roughly an hour.

Because Merritt is in southwestern Canada, most of the ultra-popular cities like Toronto and Montreal are far away across the country. One notable exception is Vancouver. The vibrant hub that serves as an idyllic, safe destination for a solo trip is within driving distance, at around 3 hours away. For international fliers, however, the nearest major airport is in Kelowna, found less than 80 miles southeast. Keep in mind that Merritt is not especially walkable, and public transportation options are limited, so a rental car will come in handy. And if you want to drive into town in the first place, Washington State (around 5 hours away) offers a convenient entry point.