San Juan's 5 Hands-Down Best Ocean-View Restaurants, According To Travelers

As a consistently popular Caribbean vacation destination, Puerto Rico's capital of San Juan is renowned for its sunny beaches and year-round tropical climate. Far from being a one-dimensional beach hangout, however, San Juan also features gorgeous walkable neighborhoods, most notably the historic, old-world charms of Old San Juan and its UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Add San Juan's affordable hotels, and you get an all-around memorable vacation spot with abundant culture, history, and tropical fun — not to mention a standout food scene.

As with many culturally-rich destinations in a lush climate, food is a major part of San Juan's travel appeal. Both Old San Juan and the city's many modern neighborhoods have plenty of excellent dining options, from opulent restaurants to low-key, but delicious, food kiosks. And when you consider San Juan's many beaches and scenic coastlines, you get restaurants that offer premium ocean views to accompany their culinary offerings.

Travelers to San Juan should have no issue enjoying the city's delicious food scene in view of the Atlantic. Ocean-facing restaurants are easily found in any San Juan neighborhood bordering the coastline, and many of San Juan's public beaches have food concessions that let you indulge in tropical treats right next to the water. However, a few of San Juan's fine dining establishments stand out among the cumulative opinions of San Juan travelers for their notable blend of delicious dishes, atmosphere, and lovely ocean views. Based on traveler reviews from Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google Reviews, these five San Juan restaurants offer the best ocean-view dining experiences.