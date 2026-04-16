Tennessee's Quirkiest Dive Bar Is An Unassuming Nashville Gem Hidden In A Double-Wide Trailer
There's no shortage of bars in Nashville, but one stands out from the crowd as the quirkiest — and no, it's not a honky-tonk. Instead, it's housed in a double-wide trailer decked out for Christmas year-round. The appropriately-named Santa's Pub is a beloved Nashville establishment that's been named one of the most legendary dive bars in the South by Southern Living magazine. Despite its humble appearance, it's a celebrity favorite, which means you might see stars like Brad Paisley, Kacey Musgraves, or Ed Sheeran performing at Santa's nightly karaoke.
Located in Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood (or, as one Yelp reviewer puts it, "the middle of nowhere"), Santa's Pub opened in 2011. It's about a 10-minute drive from downtown Nashville, which is full of beloved destinations for live music. According to The Tennessean, Santa's Pub began as a retirement hobby for a local man named Elmer Denzel Irwin — nicknamed Santa because of his long white beard. The pub is infused with his personality. Along with all the Santa decor, there's a strict rule forbidding swearing, which can get you booted offstage. Irwin passed away in 2025, but Santa's is still open in his honor. According to his family, it will "remain a place where strangers become friends and everybody is treated like somebody [...] The glow of Christmas lights, the sound of karaoke and the spirit of kindness that defined Santa will live on through the bar he loved."
What to expect at Santa's Pub
Santa's is a one-of-a-kind place — like arriving at an outpost of the North Pole. The outside of the trailer is covered in Christmas lights and quirky murals showing Santa going on various adventures, including riding a motorcycle and getting locked up in jail. Inside, you'll see Christmas trees, snowflakes, and plenty of tinsel. The double-wide trailer can get packed on weekends, so be prepared for rowdy crowds. Karaoke occurs nightly, and if you're lucky, you might spot a celeb.
Don't expect Santa's to be a gastronomical highlight of your Nashville vacation: Santa's serves cheap beer and nothing else, and it's cash-only. If you get hungry, there's a location of Hattie B's, the best place to find hot chicken in Nashville, just a mile away.
Reviews show that Santa's is a love-it-or-hate-it experience, so it's best to go in prepared. On Yelp, the one-star reviews cite classic dive bar complaints — unannounced closures, the smell of cigarette smoke, a cash-only policy, rude staff, and packed crowds. (Perhaps they would have preferred one of Nashville's best celebrity-owned bars.) Overall, however, reviewers love the experience. Santa's has a 4.2 average on Yelp, a 4.6 on Google reviews, and a 4.3 on Tripadvisor. "No trip to Nashville is complete without a pilgrimage to Santa's Pub—a dive so committed to the bit, it's literally a double-wide trailer parked on the edge of reason and held together by prayers, duct tape, and probably a couple of rusty screws from 1973," writes one loquacious Google reviewer. "The beer is cheap, the crowd is unhinged in the best way, and the karaoke? Absolutely feral."