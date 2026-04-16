Tennessee's Quirkiest Dive Bar Is An Unassuming Nashville Gem Hidden In A Double-Wide Trailer

There's no shortage of bars in Nashville, but one stands out from the crowd as the quirkiest — and no, it's not a honky-tonk. Instead, it's housed in a double-wide trailer decked out for Christmas year-round. The appropriately-named Santa's Pub is a beloved Nashville establishment that's been named one of the most legendary dive bars in the South by Southern Living magazine. Despite its humble appearance, it's a celebrity favorite, which means you might see stars like Brad Paisley, Kacey Musgraves, or Ed Sheeran performing at Santa's nightly karaoke.

Located in Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood (or, as one Yelp reviewer puts it, "the middle of nowhere"), Santa's Pub opened in 2011. It's about a 10-minute drive from downtown Nashville, which is full of beloved destinations for live music. According to The Tennessean, Santa's Pub began as a retirement hobby for a local man named Elmer Denzel Irwin — nicknamed Santa because of his long white beard. The pub is infused with his personality. Along with all the Santa decor, there's a strict rule forbidding swearing, which can get you booted offstage. Irwin passed away in 2025, but Santa's is still open in his honor. According to his family, it will "remain a place where strangers become friends and everybody is treated like somebody [...] The glow of Christmas lights, the sound of karaoke and the spirit of kindness that defined Santa will live on through the bar he loved."