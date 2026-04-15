California's New Monterey Bay Hotel Has A Regionally Inspired Restaurant And Boutique Amenities
Between Monterey and Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove, at the southern end of Monterey Bay, is known as "Butterfly Town U.S.A." thanks to the monarch butterflies that typically spend their winters here. This small seaside town has no shortage of delights with its picturesque beaches and cute shops. But while it has a number of smaller bed and breakfasts or inns, it was missing a full-service hotel. That is, until the opening of the Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove in January 2026. This four-story boutique hotel was built from the ground up, and it has a full-service restaurant, which uses seasonal ingredients when possible, along with thoughtful touches throughout.
"We've created a place where Pacific Grove's history and spirit meet modern luxury," Julia Chaland, General Manager of Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove, explained in a press release for the opening. "Watching the hotel come to life has been a dream, and we're thrilled to officially welcome the community inside."
The hotel is in the heart of Pacific Grove, about 15 minutes from the Monterey Regional Airport. The Spanish Revival-inspired building with white stucco walls, a red tile roof, and an open courtyard ties in the hotel with the region's history; the Monterey Peninsula was shaped by Spanish colonization in the late 1700s and through the first half of the 1800s.
Guest rooms and wellness amenities at Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove
The 99 guest rooms at Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove include a number of suites, and some rooms come with views of Monterey Bay as well as fireplaces, large soaking tubs, and private balconies. All rooms are stocked with luxe features like Atelier Bloom bath products and Parachute bathrobes. In the lobby each evening, guests can enjoy wine hour with snacks, and each morning, there's coffee from Captain + Stoker, a local coffee roastery. And there's live music to enjoy in the courtyard on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Members of IHG One — one of the hotel loyalty programs that's actually worth it — get perks like late checkout, minibar credit, and more.
If you're someone who likes to keep up with your workouts while traveling, there's a 24/7 gym, and the rooms all have yoga mats. Guests can also join in on the complimentary daily wellness classes, like yoga, sound baths, and pilates.
And to explore the area, the hotel has bikes you can borrow. Lovers Point Park, one of the best sunset spots in California, is less than a five-minute bike ride away, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, with its world-class exhibits at the west end of historic Cannery Row, is just a few minutes more.
Dine in style at The Caledonian in the Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove
Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove is home to The Caledonian. The restaurant was created to be a place for both hotel guests and locals to come in and enjoy some local flavors. The Caledonian's Executive Chef, Aaron Rayor, has worked at a number of Monterey Bay restaurants before, like at Big Sur's Post Ranch Inn. He talked to Edible Monterey Bay about what people can expect when they dine at The Caledonian: "For those familiar with my cooking, it's all about bold flavors and precise technique, but I think they'll be surprised by how approachable and welcoming the overall experience feels. It's elevated, yes, but never pretentious."
You can enjoy creative cocktails like the Mission Garden with cucumber-infused gin, pomegranate, and lime along with local wines. The dinner menu is seasonal with dishes like yellowtail crudo topped with avocado mousse, pork chop with sauerkraut purée and compressed apples, and desserts like sticky toffee pudding. While every dinner is good, Monday is especially fresh. The Pacific Grove farmer's market is held on Monday afternoons, and that night, the dinner special is made with ingredients right from the market.
It's open for breakfast and dinner throughout the week. For breakfast, you can get classic California dishes like avocado toast and chia seed pudding. And there's also a bar area that has happy hour specials and a separate menu with options including chicken wings, herbed potato wedges, lobster tail, and a seafood tower.