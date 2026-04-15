California's New Monterey Bay Hotel Has A Regionally Inspired Restaurant And Boutique Amenities

Between Monterey and Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove, at the southern end of Monterey Bay, is known as "Butterfly Town U.S.A." thanks to the monarch butterflies that typically spend their winters here. This small seaside town has no shortage of delights with its picturesque beaches and cute shops. But while it has a number of smaller bed and breakfasts or inns, it was missing a full-service hotel. That is, until the opening of the Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove in January 2026. This four-story boutique hotel was built from the ground up, and it has a full-service restaurant, which uses seasonal ingredients when possible, along with thoughtful touches throughout.

"We've created a place where Pacific Grove's history and spirit meet modern luxury," Julia Chaland, General Manager of Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove, explained in a press release for the opening. "Watching the hotel come to life has been a dream, and we're thrilled to officially welcome the community inside."

The hotel is in the heart of Pacific Grove, about 15 minutes from the Monterey Regional Airport. The Spanish Revival-inspired building with white stucco walls, a red tile roof, and an open courtyard ties in the hotel with the region's history; the Monterey Peninsula was shaped by Spanish colonization in the late 1700s and through the first half of the 1800s.