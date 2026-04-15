The 5 Best Cities To Retire To In South America, According To Reddit

Known as the "City of Eternal Spring," Medellin, Colombia, is a great option for spending your golden years. The second-largest city in the country has great infrastructure and is well connected with a modern and efficient transit system that reaches different neighborhoods via buses, trains, trams, and cable cars. One Reddit user, notyourbroguy said that after living in Medellin for almost five years, he would recommend retiring here. "The cost of living is incredibly low, it's easy to make friends, and Colombians are incredibly nice," he said. "My life is 10x better here versus when I was in the U.S., and I'm fortunate to be comfortable and happy while also saving the majority of my income to hit my early retirement goals."

You'll find plenty of green space, including popular spots like Jardín Botánico, which spans over 32 acres. The huge park includes thousands of types of plants, showing the complex biodiversity of the area. One of the park's highlights is the Orquideorama, a structure inspired by nature that features tree-like forms and a roof of honeycomb-esque panels. Admission is free, which is great for those on a fixed income, although visiting certain educational areas costs under $3.

Another point of interest, especially for art enthusiasts, is Plaza Botero. Located in the heart of the city, the open space is filled with bronze sculptures by the famous Colombian artist Fernando Botero. Or, take a short 20-minute ride on the city's Metrocable to reach Parque Arvi. Not only are the views from the scenic cable car impressive, but it's also full of hiking trails, especially if you are a senior citizen interested in bird-watching. It also holds a farmers market most Sundays, which is a great way to meet other residents and socialize.