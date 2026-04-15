The 5 Best Cities To Retire To In South America, According To Reddit
South America offers a range of retirement cities that balance lifestyle with affordability and low-cost attractions. The five cities featured span from those tucked high in the Andes to coastal capitals and vibrant Pacific port towns. They share walkable centers, public parks, and a variety of neighborhoods, each with its own distinct culture.
All five cities feature food markets, interesting museums, and local meetups to connect with other seniors. From a locale that was crowned the world's best city for green spaces to one of the best Latin American countries to learn Spanish, there's something for everyone on this list. We also reviewed websites like Tripadvisor and expat forums on Reddit for firsthand experience, as well as the writer's perspective from having lived in several of these cities. We also focused on healthcare access, climate, transportation options, and a variety of activities, especially those that would be of interest to seniors looking for a new city to retire to.
Medellín, Colombia
Known as the "City of Eternal Spring," Medellin, Colombia, is a great option for spending your golden years. The second-largest city in the country has great infrastructure and is well connected with a modern and efficient transit system that reaches different neighborhoods via buses, trains, trams, and cable cars. One Reddit user, notyourbroguy said that after living in Medellin for almost five years, he would recommend retiring here. "The cost of living is incredibly low, it's easy to make friends, and Colombians are incredibly nice," he said. "My life is 10x better here versus when I was in the U.S., and I'm fortunate to be comfortable and happy while also saving the majority of my income to hit my early retirement goals."
You'll find plenty of green space, including popular spots like Jardín Botánico, which spans over 32 acres. The huge park includes thousands of types of plants, showing the complex biodiversity of the area. One of the park's highlights is the Orquideorama, a structure inspired by nature that features tree-like forms and a roof of honeycomb-esque panels. Admission is free, which is great for those on a fixed income, although visiting certain educational areas costs under $3.
Another point of interest, especially for art enthusiasts, is Plaza Botero. Located in the heart of the city, the open space is filled with bronze sculptures by the famous Colombian artist Fernando Botero. Or, take a short 20-minute ride on the city's Metrocable to reach Parque Arvi. Not only are the views from the scenic cable car impressive, but it's also full of hiking trails, especially if you are a senior citizen interested in bird-watching. It also holds a farmers market most Sundays, which is a great way to meet other residents and socialize.
Montevideo, Uruguay
Along Uruguay's southern tip, Montevideo and Uruguay at large remain a bustling retirement destination. Uruguay is actually considered one of the best South American countries to retire in for its safety, beauty, and affordability. Much of the city's population gathers along La Rambla, a 14-mile-long seafront promenade. Residents use it for exercising, dog walking, or simply enjoying the country's temperate warm summers and mild winters. You don't even have to leave the city limits to enjoy the beaches; one of the most popular is Playa Pocitos. If you're more of a foodie, visit the city's modern markets, like Mercado Ferrando or Mercado Williman to visit the Parrillas grill restaurants. Here you can participate in the country's asado traditions, sample their slow-cooked beef, and try a glass of the country's wine, which is actually near one of the world's most underrated wine regions.
Reddit user Pablokalata3 described the city as laid-back: "It does have a lot of charm, music, color, and life; you just need to know where to look for it. The Old City has many interesting museums and beautiful (although run-down) architecture." The user continued, "The central zone is pretty walkable as well, and public transport functions well. Uruguayans are among the most welcoming nations in the world, and it won't be long until some of them invite you to an asado at their place or to share a mate on the Rambla. If you want a relaxed lifestyle and engage with the local culture and community, then Montevideo is definitely for you," they said.
According to data from Numbeo, the cost of living index for the Urugay is 55.6, while the United State's cost of living index is 68.77 in 2026. Numbeo also ranked it as having the highest quality of life out of the entire continent, with a score of 139.1 in 2026. International Living cited it as one of the safest places to retire in 2026, with many expats echoing that statement.
Cuenca, Ecuador
Cuenca, also known as the "Athens of Ecuador," a scenic, white-walled city hidden in the Andes Mountains, also ranks high on some retirees' lists, and for good reason. The colonial-style historic square is a UNESCO-listed heritage site. Many come here for the slower pace of life. A great starting point is the Plaza Abdon Calderón, with plenty of attractions within walking distance, like the blue-domed Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción. Or walk along the riverside parks beside the Tomebamba River, like the Parque Los Eucaliptos, a modern park with trails that lead to viewpoints, ramps for easier access, and water features, including a reflection pond. You can easily get around the city by bus or tram, with affordable rates around 30 cents and an additional reduced rate for senior citizens.
Reddit user det1rac described the calm of daily life in Cuenca: "Much of life happens on foot, in neighborhood markets, bakeries, cafés, and plazas. People tend to value routine, family time, and face to face interactions. The city has a strong arts presence, with crafts, music, and local festivals woven into daily life rather than treated as tourist events. Social circles often form slowly. Relationships deepen over time through repeated interactions rather than quick friendliness. Learning Spanish greatly improves daily life, from errands to building trust with neighbors," they wrote.
Cuenca has an ever-expanding expat retiree community, thanks to its year-round, spring-like climate, with average temperatures in the 60 degrees Fahrenheit range. It's also easy to meet other expats by improving your Spanish at one of the city's many Spanish schools. Take your pick among the meetups and other ways to socialize among locals and expats. Join intercity sports-related clubs, card games like the Cuenca Bridge Club, or group hikes to nearby beautiful attractions via affordable bus rides to El Cajas National Park from $2 to $3 USD.
Valparaíso, Chile
Located along Chile's central coast, Valparaíso is a vibrant, artsy city about 75 miles northwest of Santiago. Take a funicular cable car to the most popular hilly neighborhoods and admire the colorful cliffside houses. If you want to reach the bohemian, mural-filled neighborhood of Cerro Alegre, you can either take the Reina Victoria or El Peral elevators. The cable cars are an adventure in and of themselves, and for about a dollar (or for free if you are over 60), you can take in their impressive panoramic views. This can save you time and energy, and your calf muscles will thank you later. In the upper hillside neighborhoods, you'll find rainbow-colored stairs, lots of street art, and hipster cafés around every corner.
Also worthy of a stop is La Sebastiana, which is the former harborside home of the famous poet Pablo Neruda. Now, it operates as a museum, and you can still see some of his personal belongings, including photos and memorabilia. The audio tour offers a deeper dive into the house's history. If you need regular medical checkups, there are private clinics within the city limits and larger hospitals nearby in the seaside city of Viña del Mar.
One Reddit user, holla_atcha_gualla, said living there was one of the best times of their life: "I found locals to be very nice and welcoming. ... People mostly commute via local buses, which can seem crazy (relatively old buses that make some insane maneuvers lol) at first, but I got the hang of them very quickly. ... Valparaiso has a lot of old, beautiful buildings; as you head north into Vina del Mar and Renaca (both very beautiful), infrastructure becomes more modern," they said.
Arequipa, Peru
Arequipa, located in southern Peru, is known as the "White City." It is lined with baroque-style buildings, including the whitewashed Plaza de Armas. The city serves as the gateway to Colca Canyon and Valley, and is surrounded by mountains and three volcanoes. For retirees, the area has a lot to offer in terms of outdoor activities and museums. For example, for a bird's-eye view of the city, take a short walk from the city center, through its cobblestone streets, to reach Yanahuara Viewpoint. This is a great vantage point looking directly at Misti Volcano, framed by arches. Plus, it's free to enter.
The city is about three to four hours away from incredible outdoor attractions like the Colca Canyon, a Peruvian valley twice as deep as the Grand Canyon without the crowds of Machu Picchu. You don't have to venture from the city to learn about its history or see top attractions like the Santa Catalina Convent, a colorful terracotta and blue-hued monastery, rich in history. If you are history buff, you can learn more about the area's ancient past with a visit the Andean Sanctuaries Museum. Within its five permanent exhibits, you'll see Incan artifacts and mummies, including the famous Juanita Mummy, which remains well preserved to this day.
One Reddit user, digandrun, recommended moving there, especially for those who enjoy outdoor activities: "Nice sillar architecture, quiet, narrow streets filled with flowers, local restaurants that are generally very affordable ($3–4 per large meal typically). ... It's great for outdoor activities, as there are some trails through the valley, rafting, rock climbing, and two ~6,000 m peaks nearby for people who want to do strenuous hiking. ... The weather is amazing. Usually between 13-23C [55 to 73 degrees Fahrenheit] and sunny. There are a lot of religious ceremonies, saints' days, cultural celebrations, and all of that jazz too," they said.
Methodology
For this article, we analyzed South American cities, using Numbeo websites for current cost-of-living data and quality-of-life info. We also reviewed information about retirement from websites like International Living. We also searched expat forums on sites like Reddit for firsthand experience. We focused on access to hospitals, comfortable year-round climates, transportation options, and the variety of activities for retirees. The writer has also lived long-term as an expat in three of the five cities listed and can personally recommend them as great choices for those wanting to move permanently from the United States.