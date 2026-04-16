The World's Largest Rum Distillery Is A Puerto Rican Staple With Classes, Tours, And Tastings
When you're sipping on a piña colada or drinking a refreshing mojito, there's a good chance that the rum in your drink comes from one well-known brand. According to The Spirits Business, Bacardi is one of the best-selling rums in the world. So, it should come as no surprise that the company, which was founded in 1862, owns the largest rum distillery in the world, according to Difford's Guide. What is a happy surprise is that this place, also known as the Cathedral of Rum, opens its doors to visitors.
Located in Puerto Rico, just 20 minutes from historic Old San Juan in Cataño, Casa BACARDÍ gives guests the opportunity to learn more about the history of the family-owned spirits company and participate in hands-on experiences, from rum tastings to mixology classes. With a 4.3-star rating across more than 6,800 reviews on Tripadvisor (at the time of writing), Casa BACARDÍ is the No. 1 activity in Cataño.
While Bacardi has its roots in Cuba, its Puerto Rico distillery dates back to 1930 at a time when the company was rapidly expanding. Today, it is responsible for 85% of Bacardi's rum production, churning out more than 100,000 liters of rum every day, according to Difford's Guide. For more than 20 years the distillery has been welcoming tourists, giving them the chance to enter into the Cathedral of Rum and discover the legacy of the Bacardi family. So after you've had a chance to venture to some of Puerto Rico's underrated beaches and explore its incredible inland waterfalls, don't forget to take in a bit of rum history.
Discover the history of Barcardi rum through guided tours and lively workshops
One of the classic experiences at Casa BACARDÍ is the Legacy Tour, which lasts 50 minutes and includes a look at the history of the Bacardi family followed by a guided tasting of the brand's special reserve. "The whole experience was worth the money and time," writes one visitor on Tripadvisor. "Learning more about the birth of Bacardi, their business development and the current products was, not only interesting, but a lot of fun." This tour, open to guests 18 years and older, costs $40 per person.
The Legacy Tour can also be combined with other hands-on experiences, whether you want to learn to make classic cocktails or bottle your own rum. In the 15-minute bottling experience, guests fill, seal, and label their own bottle of Casa BACARDÍ Special Reserve. This rum, which is aged 8 to 12 years, is only made and sold at the distillery, making it a special souvenir to bring home. The mixology class starts with a refreshing welcome drink before an expert mixologist leads the class in putting together two cocktails using Bacardi rum. Blogger Libryia Jones, who joined the class, called it "high energy" and the "most fun activity" she participated in while in Puerto Rico.
For a more classic experience, Casa BACARDÍ also offers traditional rum tastings. In the first, an expert leads guests on a journey to taste four different rums while teaching how to pick out the aromas and flavors that make each one unique. A second tasting, the Founder's Experience, also gives visitors a glimpse inside one of the distillery's aging rooms before enjoying a tasting in the private room of Bacardi founder Don Facundo.
A visit to the distillery is a worthwhile outing just a short ferry from Old San Juan
While some guests have been disappointed that they could not go inside the manufacturing areas of the distillery, which are off limits for safety as well as operational reasons, according to Bacardi, most have been thrilled with their experience. "Casa BACARDÍ was, without a doubt, one of the most elevated and memorable experiences of our Puerto Rico trip," writes one visitor on Tripadvisor. "From the moment we arrived, everything felt thoughtfully curated and effortlessly luxurious."
Either before or after the tour, guests can grab a bite to eat at a food kiosk in the Casa BACARDÍ Pavillion. Serving up a menu with Caribbean flair, it offers quick bites including a Tropical Grouper Ceviche and traditional ground beef yuca fritters. There is also, of course, an on-site shop filled with exclusive Barcardi merchandise to take home so you can remember the occasion.
Casa BACARDÍ can be reached by land or by sea. The distillery is about 10 miles from San Juan and, if you choose to take a car, parking is available on-site. However, perhaps a more scenic way to arrive is via the ferry and shuttle service organized by Bacardi. The ferry, which leaves from Old San Juan and has a schedule to coincide with the tours, takes just 20 minutes and drops guests at a shuttle that goes directly to Casa BACARDÍ. And if you can't get enough rum, see more of why Puerto Rico is considered the rum capital of the world with a visit to the island's oldest distillery, Ron del Barrilito.