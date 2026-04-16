The World's Largest Rum Distillery Is A Puerto Rican Staple With Classes, Tours, And Tastings

When you're sipping on a piña colada or drinking a refreshing mojito, there's a good chance that the rum in your drink comes from one well-known brand. According to The Spirits Business, Bacardi is one of the best-selling rums in the world. So, it should come as no surprise that the company, which was founded in 1862, owns the largest rum distillery in the world, according to Difford's Guide. What is a happy surprise is that this place, also known as the Cathedral of Rum, opens its doors to visitors.

Located in Puerto Rico, just 20 minutes from historic Old San Juan in Cataño, Casa BACARDÍ gives guests the opportunity to learn more about the history of the family-owned spirits company and participate in hands-on experiences, from rum tastings to mixology classes. With a 4.3-star rating across more than 6,800 reviews on Tripadvisor (at the time of writing), Casa BACARDÍ is the No. 1 activity in Cataño.

While Bacardi has its roots in Cuba, its Puerto Rico distillery dates back to 1930 at a time when the company was rapidly expanding. Today, it is responsible for 85% of Bacardi's rum production, churning out more than 100,000 liters of rum every day, according to Difford's Guide. For more than 20 years the distillery has been welcoming tourists, giving them the chance to enter into the Cathedral of Rum and discover the legacy of the Bacardi family. So after you've had a chance to venture to some of Puerto Rico's underrated beaches and explore its incredible inland waterfalls, don't forget to take in a bit of rum history.