Between Syracuse And Albany Is New York's Sprawling Spruce Wilderness For Hiking, Camping, And Paddling

Many visitors flock to Ferris Lake Wild Forest as it's a popular destination for backcountry camping. Many of these sites are scattered around the lakes within the forest, with roughly 97 primitive spots you have to hike to. You don't need a permit to camp out here. You'll know you've arrived when you see the yellow "camp here" signs. Each site can have three pitched tents and nine campers. If you don't want to break too much sweat on your way to your spot, Sand Lake might be a good base for you. Situated just off Powley Road, this lake has one primitive site — all you have to do is hike the short, 0.3-mile trail there. You'll notice a few roadside campsites here; however, look for the blue-marked trailhead on the far left side of the last site.

More visitors head to Nine Corner Lake, where you'll find five backcountry campsites. A 2-mile, out-and-back trail off of New York State Route 10 guides you to the lake — it can take up to 30 minutes each way. While the track is mostly even, there's a bit of an incline along the way. Good Luck Lake, on the other hand, features six sites. The short path there is 1.8 miles long, out and back — a round-trip journey would take a maximum of one hour. Access the trailhead by turning left immediately after crossing New York State Route 10, staying south of the main Dry Lake path.

Another option is G Lake, which boasts four sites. To get here, you need to first drive on a 2.1-mile dirt road toward the parking lot, followed by a 0.4-mile one-way hike to the lake. Other lakes with primitive camping include Spectacle, Jockeybush, Third, Lily, and more.