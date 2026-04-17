Between Syracuse And Albany Is New York's Sprawling Spruce Wilderness For Hiking, Camping, And Paddling
Whether it's the charming small towns or thousands of glittering lakes and ponds, some of the best underrated destinations are hidden in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Those in search of beauty and recreation can escape to Adirondack Park, America's largest outside of Alaska. The park is huge — six million acres, to be exact — but its southwestern corner consists of 147,454 acres of sprawling old-growth spruce. This scenic wilderness area is Ferris Lake Wild Forest, where trails beckon trekkers, nature lures campers, and the waters call to paddlers. The forest has a more rustic, less-developed feel, often attracting those seeking solitude and back-to-basics outdoor adventures.
Located between Syracuse and Albany, Ferris Lake Wild Forest is a year-round destination, where every season brings a new set of activities. The warmer months are best spent on horseback or a mountain bike, which takes you to several lakes within the forest. The season calls for hiking up to lakes and creeks or kayaking on calm waters. These bodies of water are also teeming with a number of species, making them ideal for casting a line.
Come wintertime, you can go ice fishing. While the trails are blanketed with snow, your cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling equipment can be put to use. Although winter holds its own magic, summer is perfect for immersive and primitive camping experiences. Not only that, but with hunting permitted, there's no shortage of action for those who track and pursue white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and other creatures during the open season. Getting to Ferris Lake Wild Forest from Albany requires driving northwest for 1.5 hours. The drive from Syracuse is slightly longer at one hour and 40 minutes. You can make the three-hour drive from Rochester, too, which has reinvented its walkable downtown as an exciting "Neighborhood of Play."
Enjoy camping at Ferris Lake Wild Forest
Many visitors flock to Ferris Lake Wild Forest as it's a popular destination for backcountry camping. Many of these sites are scattered around the lakes within the forest, with roughly 97 primitive spots you have to hike to. You don't need a permit to camp out here. You'll know you've arrived when you see the yellow "camp here" signs. Each site can have three pitched tents and nine campers. If you don't want to break too much sweat on your way to your spot, Sand Lake might be a good base for you. Situated just off Powley Road, this lake has one primitive site — all you have to do is hike the short, 0.3-mile trail there. You'll notice a few roadside campsites here; however, look for the blue-marked trailhead on the far left side of the last site.
More visitors head to Nine Corner Lake, where you'll find five backcountry campsites. A 2-mile, out-and-back trail off of New York State Route 10 guides you to the lake — it can take up to 30 minutes each way. While the track is mostly even, there's a bit of an incline along the way. Good Luck Lake, on the other hand, features six sites. The short path there is 1.8 miles long, out and back — a round-trip journey would take a maximum of one hour. Access the trailhead by turning left immediately after crossing New York State Route 10, staying south of the main Dry Lake path.
Another option is G Lake, which boasts four sites. To get here, you need to first drive on a 2.1-mile dirt road toward the parking lot, followed by a 0.4-mile one-way hike to the lake. Other lakes with primitive camping include Spectacle, Jockeybush, Third, Lily, and more.
Try hiking and paddling around Ferris Lake Wild Forest
Hiking to a campsite is much different from hiking for the sake of the journey, and when you have 147,454 acres of spruce forests, verdant treks lie ahead. For a quick hike with rewarding lake, mountain, and forest views, take the Panther Mountain Trail to Echo Cliff. The 1.7-mile-long out-and-back trail starts from Little Sand Point Campground at Piseco Lake, climbing up to 656 feet. If you're tackling this route after rainfall, make sure to wear sturdy boots to navigate the muddy terrain.
Those who'd like to go on a multi-day expedition and pass by a number of lakes can take the Good Luck Mountain and Spectacle Lake Loop. This moderately rated trail extends for 19.1 miles, so it's worth stopping by one of the lakes to rest for the night. You'll hike past Third and Fourth Lakes, making your way to Good Luck and Spectacle Lakes — the lush mountain scenery keeps you company.
You can set afloat on any body of water you encounter. But the last thing you need is carrying a kayak along with your backpack, making paddling more realistic in a select few roadside lakes and creeks. The run along the South Branch of West Canada Creek begins easily before the water picks up with a mile of Class II fun, eventually peaking to Class II-III rapids. Better yet, paddle downstream for 2 miles from the iron bridge put-in at Powley Place before the river turns into rapids. Meanwhile, Shaker Place serves as the put-in for the West Branch of the Sacandaga River. This stretch offers a 10-mile trip with a two-way paddling route to Chub and Trout Lakes. Whichever you end up going with, Upstate New York's beautiful lakes guarantee crystal-clear water, mountain views, and pure serenity.