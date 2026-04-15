Why Don't Airports Have Any Clocks?

We all know the feeling: you arrived slightly behind schedule to the airport, and there was a longer-than-expected line at security. Now your flight is boarding and you're speed-walking to your gate, aware that you're cutting it close and scanning the terminal to check what time it is. But there are no clocks around, save for the tiny digits displayed on one corner of departure and arrival screens. As you arrive at your gate, catching your breath, you ask yourself: why don't airports have clocks?

There's not a simple (or universally agreed upon) answer to this question. It's a bit of a mystery why airports don't have large clocks on display to help travelers stay on schedule — after all, most train stations do, from the classic Swiss railway clock at Zurich Hauptbahnhof to the four-faced glass clock suspended above the main concourse at New York City's Grand Central Terminal, one of the most beautiful train stations in America.

One theory is that air travelers just don't need clocks anymore. Everyone's carrying a smartphone and many are wearing a watch or fitness tracker that displays the time. (Why, then, you might ask, do train stations, not to mention other time-dependent places like schools and gyms, bother with clocks?) Another hypothesis is that the airport doesn't want to be responsible for travelers missing their flights — or draw extra attention to delayed flight schedules, especially in an era where travel delays are reaching crisis levels.