Arizona's 12 Best Affordable Retirement Destinations

Located east of Phoenix, Apache Junction has just over 40,000 people and provides what many Arizona retirement towns offer: warmth, sunshine, and a glimpse into living life in the Old West. Apache Junction is the perfect opportunity for retirees to take in the scenery of the surrounding wilderness and enjoy activities that match their pace of life.

A great place to check out while visiting Apache Junction is the Superstition Mountain Museum, located just outside Lost Dutchman State Park. Here, you'll be able to take in a 4,900 square foot exhibit hall, western storefronts, a historical model railroad, and structures left over from the Apacheland Movie Ranch. Best of all, you can take a walking tour of the grounds completely free. Another fun site to explore is nearby Tortilla Flat, Arizona's last stagecoach town, which will transport you back to the Wild West. Here, you can visit a little red schoolhouse, a country store that was owned by a couple in the 1920's, or stop and get a bite to eat at the Superstition Saloon and Restaurant.

If old school watercrafts are more your thing, a short 15-mile drive over to Canyon Lake will allow you the opportunity to see a golden sunset on the Dolly Steamboat dinner cruise for $88, or the cheaper option to skip dinner and enjoy the scenic nature cruise on Canyon Lake for only $35.