11 Nostalgic American Hotels That Are Dripping With 1950s Charm
The hotels that get the most attention are those with the most cutting-edge amenities, like pillow menus, smart features, and ultra-luxe additions that make any traveler feel like royalty. However, these aren't the only hotels worth visiting. Some hotels across the United States convey their hospitality through what was considered a heyday of American travel — the 1950s. During this era, the economy boomed, unemployment was at a low, people were happy, and they had money to spend. So they did — by traveling the country and experiencing what the surrounding states had to offer. Today, some hotels still feel authentically in that golden age, featuring mid-century furniture, bright colors, tropical themes, kidney-shaped pools, and more. Some entire towns are time capsules of 1950s Americana, too, like these five Midwest towns.
Islands rounded up the American hotels (including motels and even a couple of resorts) with the best '50s vintage charm, stretching from New Jersey to California. To decide which made the cut, we determined which hotels had the most '50s-style features, designs, and amenities, as well as which had the highest reviews from guests just like you on sites such as Tripadvisor and Google Reviews.
Austin Motel, Austin, Texas
The Austin Motel in Austin, Texas, was built in 1938 and, as a motor inn, enjoyed some of its best days during the 1950s when many people stopped at its iconic red sign on their way from San Antonio to Austin. However, that history was looking dingy before Bunkhouse, a hospitality group run by designer Liz Lambert, bought it. Since she took over the one-story property, it's enjoyed a fun '50s theme, marked by pops of bright colors and attention to even the smallest details. That includes push-button lip-shaped hotel room phones, orange vinyl tufted beds, and vibrating beds — features that help make it one of the five kitschiest motels in Texas for a retro-themed getaway. "The entire motel is 50's kitzch and is fun place to stay," wrote a visitor on Tripadvisor. "The rooms are small but comfortable and very clean. The staff was very friendly and helpful. You can't find a better location."
The colors of the many playful design elements match the hotel's iconic sign, which has given it the nickname "The Phallus Palace." Even the hotel's convenience store has a '50s edge, with items on sale ranging from sexy magazines to water wings — the latter perfect for the kidney-shaped pool, where aerobics classes and synchronized swimming performances are held. Surrounding the pool are red-and-white chairs and umbrellas harkening back to the mid-century. Even if you don't stay overnight at the motel, you can catch a day pass to this iconic pool.
The Caribbean Motel, Wildwood, New Jersey
A Jersey Shore town seems like an unlikely home for the largest concentration of doo wop-style mid-century motels in America, but that's what Wildwood, New Jersey, is: a charming town that offers a fun taste of '50s doo-wop vibes. Over 50 motels dating back to the 1950s are protected by the Doo Wop Preservation League here, marked by neon signs that once attracted celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly in the post-war era.
One of the most legendary of those hotels is the Caribbean Motel, which was built in 1957 by Lou Morey, the mastermind behind many of the area's doo-wop motels. He constructed it with a "Jetson ramp" that weaved to the motel's second floor; plastic palm trees (making it the first motel in the area to use them); a half-moon shaped pool; and the biggest neon sign in the area at the time.
Today, the Caribbean Motel still features these same standouts thanks to ownership that brought the motel back to life. Its rooms still have retro phones and green-and-yellow tones in their tropical theme, and there's a shuffleboard court — a game that was especially popular during the '50s — outside. "It's the best of a 50's and 60's vibe and the Caribbean Motel continues this feeling!" raved a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "It's exactly what I want in my New Jersey vacation. So.. I'm going to say this place is oozing with character."
Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Arizona
Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona, is one of the best examples of preserved midcentury hotel architecture in America and is also on the Scottsdale Historic Register. This hotel is where Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood held their wedding after the hotel opened in 1956, to so much fanfare that it didn't need a grand opening party. After falling victim to dilapidation and going to auction in the 2000s, it was restored in a four-year, $80 million restoration and now looks straight out of the 1950s again — but with contemporary touches, which have helped the hotel become one of America's best dog-friendly hotels. The new owners even used the hotel's original architectural drawings as inspiration, restoring the original brick walls, concrete railings, custom steel open stairs, and aluminum details, melded with a southwestern style.
The oversized rooms feature bright pink, orange, and blue tones, reminiscent of the '50s, especially with their curved, custom modernist furniture. Even the onsite restaurant, Zuzu, pays homage to the hotel's midcentury past; it offers the Vintage '56 cocktail as well as tropical drinks and the fun "chef's roulette," where chefs surprise guests in each of a meal's six unique courses.
"Thanks Hotel Valley Ho," wrote a fan on Tripadvisor. "You are an endearing mix of The Brady Bunch and Cuba, fixed in the 50's but clean and all ' updated'. Keep your charm. We will definitely be back!"
Lone Star Court, Austin, Texas
Lone Star Court in Austin, Texas, may not have the authentic 1950s history that many of the other hotels on this list have, but it sure looks it. The hotel's neon sign and the 1954 Buick Roadmaster out front make it stand out from the road. It also features mid-century modern furniture, blue and yellow tones, and a Smeg fridge in every room that's stocked with drinks for sale. Snacks are in antique bottle crates, and some rooms have their own wraparound porches with rocking chairs that face a communal outdoor space.
"The room was early 50's themed with a pink patchwork quilted lampshade, very nicely stocked incidentals option for both snacks and an incredibly well stocked adult beverage wet bar," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "The bed was quite comfortable, the room was very well cleaned, and I found it comfortable and relaxing."
The rooms are around a courtyard — named the best outdoor space by Modern Luxury Magazine — like hotels of yesteryear, where guests can play lawn games, hang out in the pool, listen to live music, or gather around firepits and roast marshmallows. However, for a touch of today, the rooms also have monogrammed Egyptian cotton sheets, flat-screen TVs, and free Wi-Fi. The surrounding setting is also a welcomingly modern one, as the hotel is in The Domain, a multi-use development with stores and restaurants. All hotel guests receive a map to the development as well as access to a free shuttle.
Orbit In, Palm Springs, California
The sandstone-constructed Orbit In is an official historic landmark, dating back more than 70 years, when it was designed during the midcentury heyday by Herbert Burns. It's in Palm Springs, California, a classic American vacation town that Boomers used to love back in the day. Thanks to the orange-edged hotel's ideal location near restaurants, bars, shops, theaters, museums, and the airport, it's still just as desired — all with a permeating 1950s charm that starts with the names of the hotel's nine rooms. With names like the Rat Pack and the Cha-Cha Room, they feature their original pink bathrooms, and the rooms with kitchenettes have their original appliances. The furniture in all of the rooms has a '50s flair, too, including tulip dining tables, boomerang-shaped coffee tables, fiberglass chairs, and Victrola record players. Guests can find tons of vinyl records to choose from in the lobby.
"The entire 'feel' of the place was 50s, down to the records that you could borrow to play on your in-room turn table," enthused a visitor on Tripadvisor. "A definite must if you want a true Mid-Century modern experience."
Outside, the Orbit In keeps to its 1950s theme with its central courtyard highlighted by a pool and a boomerang-shaped bar, where guests are served "Obitinis" every Thursday through Sunday. From here, they can also see the San Jacinto Mountains.
Silver Sands Motel, Greenport, New York
For decades, the Silver Sands Motel in Greenport, New York, was run by the same family who founded it in the 1950s as a simple motor lodge marked by a neon sign with a seahorse. When the family sold it during the COVID-19 pandemic, it went to a pair of friends who were devoted to its midcentury history — who still have the same seahorse sign glowing in the dark. After a more-than-year-long renovation, the Silver Sands Motel still has plenty of 1950s nods, albeit with modern touches that today's vacationers crave. Only organic and fair-trade products are used, as sustainability is front-of-mind, and everything on-site is electric. Guests can also borrow bikes to explore the area, eliminating the need for a car.
The rooms feature pops of bright colors and playful ads — including a black-and-white photo of a woman reading "Jaws" in one of the rooms — but with chic, understated design details, so you won't find shag rugs or wood paneling here. The beach shacks and bungalows, however, include retro furniture. "A place like this is a true gem that hopefully everyone can experience at least once in their life," praised a visitor on Tripadvisor. "It brings you right back into the 50's with the entire aesthetic. The rooms are super clean and cozy." Guests' journeys back in time begin when they arrive from the train station, as hotel staff pick them up in a throwback mint Jeep Wagoneer.
Skyview Los Alamos, Los Alamos, California
During the heyday of car travel, there was no better place for vacationers to stop along Highway 101 between San Francisco and Los Angeles than Skyview Los Alamos in Los Alamos, California. With stunning "skyviews" of the surrounding area thanks to its location on a hill, the motel — marked by a yellow "motel" sign that's still there today — had everything that weary drivers could need. They could hop in the pool for just 25 cents and catch some z's in the guestrooms, which opened in 1959. Even the Mamas & the Papas are said to have stayed here and written "Monday, Monday" during their getaway, and The Beatles were supposed guests, too.
These days, both celebrities and ordinary folk can kick back too — with Skyview Los Alamos' staple '50s charm — thanks to a back-in-time renovation on the five-acre property. The motel still has the same wooden cacti columns in the carport, as well as wood-paneled walls and exposed beam ceilings in its 33 guestrooms. However, the rooms have new paint, hardwood floors, hand-tiled fireplaces, velvet headboards, and pops of color. People can also still pay to access the pool, although it costs $50-$75 per person now. "One of the coolest motel renovations that I have ever stayed at!" wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor.
Town and Country Resort, San Diego, California
When you stay at Town and Country Resort in San Diego, California, you're staying at a piece of 1950s history. This hotel, which was built in 1953 as a 40-room motor hotel, became the first convention center in the city. It's where Muhammad Ali trained before a fight with Ken Norton and where Wolfman Jack DJed. Thanks to a massive renovation that both honors the history of the hotel while updating it for today's guests, Town and Country Resort is just as imperative today, even earning accolades like being named as one of the best SoCal resorts by Condé Nast Traveler and being voted the best hotel in the city by San Diego Magazine.
To pay homage to its midcentury history, Town and Country Resort features colorful, lively spaces, starting in the lobby marked by bright emerald-green chairs and books organized by color. That vibe continues into the 675 guestrooms, which have midcentury modern furniture and throwback black-and-white beach murals. Another '50s touch can be found on the top of onsite Lapper Sports Bar and Kitchen, which features the neon likeness of diver Thelma Payne, who was featured in 1950s advertising campaigns.
"The architecture was a fresh retro 50's modern and nicely maintained landscaping," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "I would not hesitate to return there for another visit! I had a wonderful time."
Trixie Motel, Palm Springs, California
The 1950s were all about unapologetic color, and no motel displays that better than the pink palace that is Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, California, which is Palm Springs' most Instagrammable stay and a boutique, kitsch hotel with themed rooms. Owned by drag queen Trixie Mattel — who won Season 3 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" — each of the hand-painted seven rooms of the property have their own retro theme. Those include the Atomic Bombshell Room with intergalactic blue and orange patterns on the walls and on the round bed; the Malibu Barbie Room with a floral bedspread and bright pink shower; and the Pink Flamingo Suite with pink and green tones and an antique tub.
"Trixie Motel is not just another pretty face," gushed a guest on Tripadvisor. "Each room is incredibly unique in its FUN vintage / artistically curated vibe. This 7 room mid-century modern meets Barbie wonderland (including palm trees) will blow you away!"
In true '50s motor hotel style, the rooms surround a pool outfitted with pink chairs and umbrellas. Even the lobby has throwback nods; it houses a Ms. Pac-Man arcade game as well as a photoshopped image of Mattel with James Dean. Vintage Barbies also adorn the gift shop.
Universal Cabana Bay Resort, Orlando, Florida
Universal Orlando Resort in Florida is one of the most-visited resorts on the planet, attracting about 10 million people every year with its cutting-edge rides and amenities. However, one of its beloved hotels couldn't be less cutting-edge — in a welcome way. Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort feels like a '50s time capsule in every corner, from the neon sign and classic cars at the entrance to the colorful, retro guestrooms. While guests wait to check in at the lobby, they can relax on midcentury furniture and listen to '50s tunes among décor like rotary phones. They can also get their vacation started right in the lobby's Swizzle Lounge, which serves retro cocktails like the Swizzle Rum Punch and the Sunshine Mule upon bright yellow couches and cherry-red chairs.
Rooms are outfitted in standout colors like blue, green, and orange and are also adorned with vintage touches like antique alarm clocks and throwback soap packaging. When guests get hungry, they can head down to the 50s-style Bayliner Diner, which has a neon sign describing each diner eat like burgers and sandwiches. They can also find food — as well as throwback fun — at the Galaxy Bowl, marked by 50s starbursts on the walls and bright-colored bowling balls. "Great budget friendly family resort at Universal Orlando," wrote a pleased customer on Tripadvisor. "The style was retro 1950's and 60's, yet they had most everything you'd expect in a modern resort."
Vagabond Motel, Miami, Florida
Miami, Florida was such an iconic spot for 50s design that a one-of-a-kind architectural style dubbed Miami Modern — otherwise known as MiMo — became popular during the time. One of the best examples of this style that still stands is the Vagabond Motel, a blue and white two-story roadside motel that was built in 1953 by well-known MiMo architect Robert Swatburg.
Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the motel and drive-in diner looks like not a day has passed since its midcentury prime. Its 45 rooms are outfitted with vivid orange, green, and blue tones and 50s-style custom furniture, and some have original terrazzo flooring. The rooms, with names like the Galaxie King and the Skylark Double, are accessed with throwback hotel keys, not key cards. The rooms all face a central courtyard with a pool — which features a mosaic mermaid at the bottom — and cocktail bar.
"The rooms are well designed, a bit sparse but in a 50's/Jetsons quirky colorful way that makes it fun," wrote a former guest on Tripadvisor. "No boring tan carpet with tan bedding and tan bathrooms."
Methodology
The 1950s were a high time of American travel, when many families enjoying the post-war economy took to the streets in their now-classic cars to stay at motor court "motels" and hotels. At these colorful spots, they utilized midcentury musts like central courtyards, Smeg fridges, and vinyl record players behind neon signs.
Although the '50s are long past, some hoteliers are going back to the past, either by building new hotels with vintage-inspired features or by renovating historic hotels to their midcentury glory. Islands rounded them up, so you know where to drive your Ford Thunderbird this summer. To decide which made the cut, we first determined which '50s-style hotels had the most midcentury features, including unapologetic colors, throwback furniture, and amenities not seen in decades. Then, we took to reviewing sites like Google Reviews and Tripadvisor to see which hotels had the highest reviews — so you can be sure you're not staying in your grandma's motel, but in a spot that showcases the past in a fresh light.