11 Once-Popular 80's Travel Trends That Are Now Outdated

As hard as it might be for children of the '80s to fathom, the decade that brought us the Apple MacIntosh, Donkey Kong, and MTV is as distant a memory to the children of today as the 1950s were to the kids back then. It was a time without social media and without internet, when mobile phones were restricted to an ultra-elite clientele and far too big to fit in a pocket. At home, a full third of all Americans tuned in to watch Dallas every single week, and teenagers spent their free time making endless circuits of malls and roller rinks, or talking to one another via landline phones about what happened at the roller rink or mall. Meanwhile, deregulation led to overseas travel becoming ever-more affordable, and the dawn a golden age of vacationing.

In the U.K., tourists headed south in search of something called sunshine. Over in America, vacationers spent their time in the Caribbean, wandering the streets of Tokyo or London, discovering the joys of the Athenian Riviera or partying with Europeans in Ibiza. Some of those popular destinations are making a comeback, but the way we got there, the culture of travel itself, is lost to the tides of time.

However, traveling internationally back then also had plenty of hurdles.The outdated trends below are a mixture of lived experience and meticulous research. While nostalgia may soften their inconvenience looking back, some of these went away for good reason.