Montana's Largest National Forest Is A Recreation Hub With Trails, Campgrounds, And A Scenic Byway

The United States has some pretty unique and alluring national forest reserves up its sleeve. Over in Puerto Rico, you can dive into the tropical rainforests of El Yunque to get a hint of Costa Rica on U.S. soil. Down in Utah, you can lose yourself amid the colorful landscapes and scenic trails of the Dixie National Forest, where ancient archaeological sites sit next to towering hoodoos. Then there's the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest of Montana, a sprawling center for all sorts of outdoors adventure.

According to the National Forest Foundation, the organization charged with restoring and promoting national forest reserves across the whole country, Beaverhead-Deerlodge expands over a map-gorging 3.32 million acres. That makes it bigger than Rhode Island, and the largest national forest in the Big Sky State. The uncrowded and pristine Custer Gallatin National Forest comes in a close second. It encompasses eight counties and multiple different wilderness areas, which all combine to give unbridled recreation opportunities, from downhill skiing and long-distance treks to jaw-dropping scenic byways through 10,000-foot-tall mountain ranges.

Because it's so darn large, there are multiple access points to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. The good news is that most — including the principal gateway towns of Dillon, Anaconda, and Butte — sit neatly along or near the I-15 corridor. Butte has the closest regional airport, which has a daily link from Salt Lake City. For more flight options, look to the larger Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, a touch over an hour's drive to the east.