Between Dallas And Houston Is The 'Watermelon Capital Of East Texas' With A Walkable Downtown And Pretty Parks

Texas may be known for its cattle ranchlands, but there are still plenty of pockets across the state that thrive on fruit, too. The small city of Grapeland in Houston County is definitely one of them. Established as a railroad hub in the late 1800s, the town was originally called Grapevine for the thickets of wild grapes that blanketed the area. The good soil gave rise to a flourishing agricultural economy, with cotton reigning king until the mid-1900s, when peanuts became the cash crop. Growers eventually turned their attention to melons, earning Grapeland the moniker of the "Watermelon Capital of East Texas."

Fresh watermelons are still a sweet commodity in Grapeland today. In the summer months, you can find juicy melons for sale at various farm stands and retailers across the region. Aside from all the fruit, the rural community is also cherished for its small-town feel and lively happenings, hosting several fun festivals throughout the year.

Grapeland also has a walkable historic downtown to stroll, as well as a few scenic parks to ramble around in. "If you like solitude and the outdoors this is a great place," one local shared on Niche. Straddling U.S. Highway 287 and Farm to Market Road 227, Grapeland is a great stopover on the way to the big city. It sits roughly halfway between Houston and Dallas, where the award-winning, restaurant-filled Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is located.