Between Dallas And Houston Is The 'Watermelon Capital Of East Texas' With A Walkable Downtown And Pretty Parks
Texas may be known for its cattle ranchlands, but there are still plenty of pockets across the state that thrive on fruit, too. The small city of Grapeland in Houston County is definitely one of them. Established as a railroad hub in the late 1800s, the town was originally called Grapevine for the thickets of wild grapes that blanketed the area. The good soil gave rise to a flourishing agricultural economy, with cotton reigning king until the mid-1900s, when peanuts became the cash crop. Growers eventually turned their attention to melons, earning Grapeland the moniker of the "Watermelon Capital of East Texas."
Fresh watermelons are still a sweet commodity in Grapeland today. In the summer months, you can find juicy melons for sale at various farm stands and retailers across the region. Aside from all the fruit, the rural community is also cherished for its small-town feel and lively happenings, hosting several fun festivals throughout the year.
Grapeland also has a walkable historic downtown to stroll, as well as a few scenic parks to ramble around in. "If you like solitude and the outdoors this is a great place," one local shared on Niche. Straddling U.S. Highway 287 and Farm to Market Road 227, Grapeland is a great stopover on the way to the big city. It sits roughly halfway between Houston and Dallas, where the award-winning, restaurant-filled Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is located.
Stroll a quiet stretch of Texas history on Grapeland's Main Street
Grapeland is home to only about 1,500 people, per World Population Review. The East Texas community may be small in size, but it's still pretty big in character. The heart of town feels frozen in time, capturing the spirit of the old frontier, much like some of the charming Texas main streets that capture the heart of small-town life. Some of the red-brick buildings that line Grapeland's Main Street date back to the town's early years, including the old Grapeland State Bank, still standing from the 1910s. The downtown area doesn't have much in the way of retail, so you won't find a slew of boutiques or shops to browse. But walking through the little town center does offer a quiet step back in time.
Stroll around the corner and pop into the library on North Oak Street. The facility is housed in a former 1920s church and is currently hosting a temporary exhibit called Texas America250 through September 2026, which delves into the state's storied past. Grab a bite to eat at Las Rosas, just a few blocks away. It's the No. 1-rated restaurant in town, according to Tripadvisor, and serves up savory Mexican fare. Be sure to venture up to the Pennington Melon Shed on North Market Street to snag a few of Grapeland's signature watermelons when they're in season. As one customer shared in a Google review: "If you have never had a Pennington melon, don't miss your chance! Wonderful!"
Park outings and festival fun
Do a bit more exploring of Grapeland's rural countryside with a relaxing hike in nature. Mission Tejas, Texas' breathtaking state park with peaceful trails, is only about 20 minutes east of town. Named after Texas' first Spanish mission, Mission Tejas State Park stretches across the forested thickets of the Pineywoods region for about 660 acres. The recreation area boasts almost 9 miles of hiking paths that'll take you by several historic sites, including an early 1800s log cabin and remnants of the El Camino Real, an old Spanish colonial trade and travel route. Check out the state park's trail map for a complete list of cool landmarks to see along the way.
In town, Grapeland City Park is another great place to stretch your legs. The grassy grounds play host to a variety of fun events during the year, including the popular Peanut Festival. The annual event has been a mainstay in Grapeland since 1945 and is held each year in October to celebrate the town's agricultural roots. Festival highlights include a parade, carnival rides, and live music.
You can also jam out to tunes at the bluegrass festivals held in Salmon Lake Park, a private recreation area and camping resort on the west side of town. You can rent a rustic cabin or book a spot to park your RV. There are also tent camping sites if you want a wilder experience. Wander through the Old Town Roadside Attraction while you're there. The collection of historic buildings could easily top our list of the most unique roadside stops in America.