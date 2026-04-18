The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel Openings We Know About In 2026 And 2027
With candy bars and other grocery items getting smaller and smaller, shrinkflation is alive and well in the food industry. In the hotel industry, it's a completely different story. Instead of shrinking, it's projected that about 891 new hotels will open in the U.S. in 2026, up from 749 in 2025. For 2027, that growth is expected to increase, with an estimated 1,700 new openings, subject to construction delays. This growth isn't unique to the U.S. Europe is expected to see huge increases in new resorts, and cities across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa tell a similar story. Among the newcomers to the hotel scene in 2026 and 2027, some arrive with gifts of luxury and novelty that have travel circles waiting in anticipation.
When these savvy travelers get excited, you know special things are on the horizon. It's hard to impress in a world where the best over-the-top luxury resorts come with things like private beaches and waterfront villas, and all-inclusive resorts with butler service are easy to find. But the new hotels coming in 2026 and 2027 are holding their own. Features like a suite that occupies its own private island and a resort built inside three restored palaces make the openings extra special. And for travelers seeking truly novel accommodations, one of the hotels is built inside a historic prison where the cells have been repurposed into suites!
If you have travel plans in 2026 and 2027 and want to try the next hot hotel, we've checked with other leaders in the travel world to see what's on the most anticipated list. From Asia to Europe to the U.S.A., we've found a few options that will elevate your next vacation into the stuff dreams are made of.
Bulgari Resort Ranfushi, The Maldives (Late 2026)
The Bulgari brand is bringing the same level of opulence it accords its jewelry lines to a new property on Raa Atoll in the Maldives. Bulgari Resort Ranfushi's piece of earth is the reason you'll want to stay there and why it's highly anticipated. When it opens in the latter part of 2026, the resort will occupy its own private island, with accommodations reflecting this exclusivity. Among the luxury accommodations, the brand has promised 33 villas, each with private pools and beach views, and 20 overwater villas with the stunning views you would expect from being completely surrounded by the ocean. Just when you thought it couldn't get more posh, Bulgari Resort Ranfushi is also pitching a no-expenses-spared villa on its own private island — separate from the main resort's exclusive isle.
Bulgari will bring the same glamour and modern Italian design to each of its properties, with amenities such as the lavish Bulgari Bar, a fitness center, and an exclusive library. Dining is equally opulent. Chef Niko Romito will use his three-star Michelin experience to curate Italian cuisine from his famed II Ristorante, a restaurant that guests may have experienced at Bulgari's Dubai property. The two-Michelin-star Bao Li Xuan restaurant at Bulgari's Shanghai resort will be replicated in Ranfushi, providing Chinese fine dining, while the resort's two other restaurants will serve Japanese and Italian beach eats.
Whether for retail or wellness, guests will find the therapy they need at La Galleria, a high-end shopping destination with luxury finds, or at the upscale Bulgari Spa. In addition to the private island that will house the exclusive villa, another island will offer additional experiences.
SongTeller Hotel, U.S.A (June, 2026)
If Dolly Parton taught us anything at her Dollywood property, it's that she knows how to combine entertainment and accommodations. With her new SongTeller Hotel, the icon is up to the same glorious antics, and travel fans and lovers of country music alike will appreciate them. When the Nashville, Tennessee hotel opens in June, its two eateries will double as live music spaces and are anticipated to be destinations in their own right. For guests, this means enjoying live music without having to brave the crowds to get to Broadway's honky tonks — unless you want to!
Parton's Live will be the place for songwriter sessions, the best upcoming artists, and shareable plates and desserts, along with delicious cocktails. The namesake of one of Parton's most iconic songs, Jolene, will host similar performances in a sexy space with purple and gold everywhere, while offering up small plates and more cocktails. Guests will enjoy the live entertainment spaces for sure, but true fans of the icon will find the Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum on the third floor most enchanting. The museum will be the largest collection of mementos and exhibitions celebrating Dolly Parton's life, with insights into her most iconic moments.
Accommodations will also focus on all things Dolly. From images of the star to lines from some of her songs, many of the hotel's 31 suites continue the celebration. Rooms and suites are infused with pinks and purples, honoring her signature feminine style. To complete the immersive experience that is SongTeller Hotel, songs from Dolly Parton's long career will fill the Listening Lobby and other areas of the hotel every hour.
Hotel Danieli Venezia, A Four Season Hotel, Italy (Mid-2026)
When Hotel Danieli Venezia, A Four Seasons Hotel, opens in Venice in the middle of 2026, it will occupy three historic palaces along the banks of the Venetian Lagoon. From its Venetian Gothic facade to pink marble interiors, Palazzo Dandolo, the hotel's centerpiece palace, inspires romance and awe. Next to it, Palazzo Casa Nuova and Palazzo Danieli Excelsior are set to make a similar grand impression on guests. Combined, the elegant trio presents an image of romance steeped in European architecture — an aesthetic many are already celebrating. Those looking for romantic things to do in Venice will want to admire the hotel as part of their tours, even if they aren't staying there!
Guests arriving by boat will enjoy stunning views upon approach. The best ones are reserved for the accommodations themselves. Rooms can look out at picturesque palaces or romantic streets. Some suites overlook the Grand Canal and Venetian Lagoon, while others enjoy partial canal views. The grandest view will be from the Presidential Suite on the fourth floor, with its sweeping views of the Venetian Lagoon and San Giorgio Island. Lavish accents like Murano glass chandeliers and marble bathrooms await.
For dining, the elevated Restaurant Terrazza Danieli serves locally-sourced meals, bested only by the rooftop views of the Venetian Lagoon. Bar Terrazza Danieli serves up the same rooftop views with cocktails and light eats. And in the lobby, Bar Dandolo is a sophisticated destination for coffee, tea, or drinks. A spa that will open later in 2026 will offer soothing treatments and massages.
White Elephant, U.S.A. (February, 2026)
White Elephant Resorts may be best known for its coastal hotels in Florida and Nantucket, but in February of 2026, the brand opened one of its modern hotels in Aspen, Colorado, and it has been met with excitement. Quite unlike the traditional Aspen aesthetic, characterized by wood-log cabin, Victorian, Pan Abode, and chalet architecture, White Elephant's modern exterior and accommodations stand out at its downtown location. Rooms and suites dominate the hotel's accommodations, while the single penthouse — Ajax Penthouse — crowns the building with four bedrooms, a dining room for six, and a 900 square foot patio that overlooks one of the most memorable ski town main streets in the U.S.
Lola 41, the hotel's only restaurant, merges Mediterranean and Asian cuisine in a menu that feels fresh even as it tantalizes the palate. The restaurant also offers excellent cocktails when unwinding is needed after a busy day. This will come in handy for apres ski hours, as Aspen is renowned for skiing and is one of the best ski towns for a friend group getaway. After apres-ski (or dinner), other amenities like a pool and exercise room make downtime enjoyable. The hotel also offers a shuttle to the mountains.
Hoshinoya Nara Prison, Japan (June, 2026)
When Hoshinoya Nara Prison opens in June of 2026, it may be the only time travelers would consider a prison stay enjoyable, and the novelty is highly anticipated. It shouldn't be strange that the operators, Hoshino Resorts, would place a luxury resort in one of Japan's most historic sites. Currently, some of the brand's most unique hotels center around themes like a traditional Japanese fire festival and bicycles. Hoshinoya Nara Prison re-imagines Nara Prison's iconic red-brick cells, combining them to create suites where guests can immerse themselves in the prison's history.
The hotel may keep Nara Prison's original architecture, but a stay will be anything but punitive. The 48 suites will have separate dining, sleeping, and living areas, surrounded by the gorgeous restored brick walls and wood paneling. Dining is in a hall where Japanese and French cuisines converge, blending Asian flavors with French culinary tradition. When the hotel opens, a slew of experiences are designed to make a stay unforgettable. Guests will also have access to the Nara Prison Museum, right next to the hotel.
The Cormorant at 55 South, Chile (October, 2026)
Its novelty as the world's entry to Antarctica may be one reason many are excited to see The Cormorant at 55 South open in October of 2026. While its location at the very tip of South America in Puerto Williams on Tierra del Fuego, Chile, is certainly noteworthy, it's immersion in the sights and tastes of the region that will be most memorable. The hotel is the brainchild of Silversea Expedition Cruises and arrives just when travelers are increasingly interested in exploring Antarctica. Designed for Silversea's Antarctica Fly Cruise guests, this package includes all the amenities needed to prepare for embarkation.
The easiest way to get to the frozen continent is to fly to South America, then take an airplane or boat through the tumultuous Drake Passage. Cruisers can take the long flight from their homes to Puerto Williams, relax for a few days, then fly to the island from which their ship will embark.
The Cormorant at 55 South will provide cozy king-size beds (that can be converted into two beds) and gorgeous water or forest views from the rooms. Those who stay a few days will find hiking expeditions to experience the region's unique outdoor vistas — a welcome introduction to the amazing sights waiting at the South Pole.
Dining at the hotel includes Latitude 55's regional cuisine and Bar Sur, which will offer Chilean wines and cocktails at night, and teas during the day. A lounge with a fireplace will provide a meeting place for guests to get to know each other before they depart for Antarctica. As the hotel gets closer to opening, some information may change.
Six Senses Milan, Italy (2027)
Known for luxury amenities infused with local accents and rejuvenating wellness experiences, the Six Senses brand is bringing a highly anticipated wellness resort to Milan for 2027. True to its ethos, Six Senses Milan will embrace Milanese and Italian heritage with brass elements, Arabescato marble from Italy's Carrara region, mosaic borders, and other local touches. With a location in the Brera District, one of Milan's art quarters, exploring the city's art and culture scene will be easy for guests who want to experience more of Milan's creative side. After exploring Italy's most underrated city, the resort's signature wellness amenities will make it easy to wind down.
Central to Six Senses Milan is an innovative spa where guests will find relaxation and rejuvenation from sensory treatments using the latest technology and techniques. A rooftop pool will add to the resort's relaxing amenities, while a soothing, internal courtyard called Earth Lab is being designed with rest in mind. When it opens, Six Senses Milan will have 53 guest rooms and 15 suites, with two of the suites offering private pools. For dining, guests will enjoy a rooftop bar, a specialty restaurant, and a deli serving seasonal fare.
Four Season Resort Mykonos (Summer, 2026)
The Four Seasons chain is no stranger to the luxury resort scene. So when it opens a new resort, the world takes notice. One of the chain's newest properties, Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos, in Greece, is set to offer scenic seaside vacations when it opens in the late summer of 2026. With a private beach and stunning views of the Aegean Sea afforded by its clifftop location above Kalo Livadi Bay, the new resort promises to be special.
The property makes a pretty picture, thanks to the pleasing aesthetic of its traditional Cycladic architecture. Crisp white walls, clean minimalist lines, and blue accents perfectly complement the blue in the ocean below. Inside, the same blue-and-white decor continues throughout the resort's 94 rooms and suites. Over 30 suites come with private plunge pools, and whether you splurge on a suite or not, you'll have ocean views.
Dining will come via four eateries. Corbu is where, along with breakfast and lunch, Italian eats are accompanied by candlelight in the evenings — and more of those ocean views. Alef also has ocean views, but its menu will be steaks, seafood, and other grilled meats, along with wine. The Beach is where those who like to be by the ocean will gather for snacks and drinks during the day. And rounding out the Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos dining options, Kafeneo will serve coffee and pastries in the morning and gelato and ouzo in the evening. The hotel will also have a spa.
Ever Bloomfield, Australia (Late 2026)
When Ever Bloomfield opens in the latter part of 2026, two of Australia's most protected natural areas will be even more accessible to travelers seeking remote, off-the-grid escapes. The brand is new to the travel industry, with a mission to bring luxury to immersive natural experiences instead of the traditional focus on the urban. Its first property will fully express that mission from its location in the forested area between Australia's Daintree Forest and the Great Barrier Reef.
The brand has pitched 14 bungalows and a main lodge deep inside the lush tangle of trees within the Daintree Forest. The bungalows will coexist with rare species such as azure kingfishers and tree-kangaroos, as well as more than 3,000 plant species. Next to the forest, the Great Barrier Reef has another 1,500 species of fish and an amazing coral reef awaiting exploration. Offered excursions will include tracking wildlife through the forest, orchard visits, snorkeling, and more. The lodge will operate on an all-inclusive basis, including dining, transfers, and trips.
Rosewood Hangzhou, China (2026)
When the Rosewood Hangzhou hotel opens in one of China's busiest cities in 2026, it will be a destination of choice for business travelers and those seeking a luxurious home base while visiting the city. Nestled among the modern buildings of Hangzhou, the hotel is part of a mixed-use development and will bring 140 new accommodations to the city. Among the accommodations are 17 suites with exclusive perks. Guests who stay in one will get butler service and access to Manor Club, a private lounge area offering dining, drinks, and more.
Adding to its appeal for business travelers, the anticipated hotel will provide meeting facilities and event spaces, including a ballroom. Dining options will include a Chinese restaurant, a bar, and a bistro with 24-hour service. The most distinctive dining space is a brand-new concept that merges a flower shop with a patisserie and a lounge area. With its proximity to Hangzhou's famous West Lake and the business district, leisure and business travelers alike will find much to enjoy from a stay.
Methodology
With the hundreds of new hotels coming in 2026 and 2027, we decided to check which hotels other leaders in the travel circle were excited about. We consulted the travel guides section of publications such as Robb Report, BBC, Luxury Travel Report, The Observer, and Forbes. These hotels all come from these sources and offer unique, interesting experiences that will make them favorites among travelers in 2026 and 2027. To get additional information about the hotels, we checked their official websites and press releases.