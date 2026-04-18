The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel Openings We Know About In 2026 And 2027

With candy bars and other grocery items getting smaller and smaller, shrinkflation is alive and well in the food industry. In the hotel industry, it's a completely different story. Instead of shrinking, it's projected that about 891 new hotels will open in the U.S. in 2026, up from 749 in 2025. For 2027, that growth is expected to increase, with an estimated 1,700 new openings, subject to construction delays. This growth isn't unique to the U.S. Europe is expected to see huge increases in new resorts, and cities across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa tell a similar story. Among the newcomers to the hotel scene in 2026 and 2027, some arrive with gifts of luxury and novelty that have travel circles waiting in anticipation.

When these savvy travelers get excited, you know special things are on the horizon. It's hard to impress in a world where the best over-the-top luxury resorts come with things like private beaches and waterfront villas, and all-inclusive resorts with butler service are easy to find. But the new hotels coming in 2026 and 2027 are holding their own. Features like a suite that occupies its own private island and a resort built inside three restored palaces make the openings extra special. And for travelers seeking truly novel accommodations, one of the hotels is built inside a historic prison where the cells have been repurposed into suites!

If you have travel plans in 2026 and 2027 and want to try the next hot hotel, we've checked with other leaders in the travel world to see what's on the most anticipated list. From Asia to Europe to the U.S.A., we've found a few options that will elevate your next vacation into the stuff dreams are made of.